JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since I wrote my article outlining the reasons why I was avoiding Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB), aka “Wabtec”, in that time the shares are down about 6.6% against a loss of about 6% for the S&P 500. The company has released earnings since, so I thought I’d review the name again. I’ll try to work out whether or not it makes sense to buy at current levels by reviewing those financials and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. In addition, I’m going to compare alternatives available to investors today to drive home the point that the “TINA” trade may be unwinding, at least temporarily.

I’ve heard from many, many, many readers over the years that my writing can be, uh, “challenging.” It varies from article to article, but my pomposity is always dialed up relatively high. Additionally, my tendency to brag over small victories, while only rarely writing about failures can be a bit much. This is why I provide you with a “thesis statement” at the beginning of each article. It’s here where I give you the essence of my thinking, so you won’t have to wade into the mire of the article proper. You’re welcome. Not all heroes wear capes. Wabtec just posted excellent results, and I find myself in the awkward position of having nothing to complain about regarding their financial performance. Because earnings have exploded higher, the shares are actually ~13.5% cheaper on a PE basis when last I looked at the business. The problem is that not only do we need to compare a stock to its own past, we need to compare the stock to alternatives available to investors today. I’ll demonstrate this point with a simple example. Let's pretend that the 10 year treasury was yielding 1.2% when a given stock was sporting a PE of 20, and the stock subsequently rose in price. If the stock hits a PE of 20 once again, but the risk free rate available to investors is now 3%, we can’t automatically expect the same returns. The higher yields of today put sand in the stock market engine in my view for two reasons. First, investors now have access to so-called “risk free” investments that offer reasonably good income. The second reason isn’t really thought of often, but should be in my view. When risk free rates go up, the net present value of future earnings goes down. Given that stock prices are the net present value of future earnings expectations, this is a problem. I forecasted the cash flows from Wabtec stock versus a 10 year treasury note, and Wabtec comes up wanting. For that reason, I must recommend continuing to avoid this name until yields drop about 40% or stock prices fall about 13%.

Wabtec Financial Update

I think the most recent quarter’s financial performance has been very good. It’s one of those rare times where I can find nothing to complain about, which is quite uncharacteristic for me. Anyway, relative to the same period last year, revenue and net income were higher by 5.3% and 32.5%, respectively. Net income grew dramatically simply because the company managed to grow sales faster than costs grew. In addition, the capital structure improved dramatically, with long term debt down by ~$38.2 million, while cash grew by about $4.5 million.

I understand that the financial performance of a great many companies was marred by the impact of a global pandemic you may remember we suffered with a few years ago. This raises the possibility that comparisons are too generous, because we’re making comparisons to very weak years. I worried that this was the case, so I compared the most recent quarter to the same period in 2019. When we compare the most recent quarter to the same period in 2019, a very similar picture emerges. The most recent quarter was spectacular relative to the same period in 2019. Specifically, revenue was fully 21% higher, and net income swung from a loss of $4.4 million to $149 million. In my view, there’s no denying the fact that this company had an excellent start of FY 2022. I’d be happy to buy the stock at the right price.

Wabtec financials (Wabtec investor relations)

The Stock

Some of you who follow me for some reason know that this is the point in the article when I turn into even more of a wet rag than usual. It’s here where I start writing about risk-adjusted returns, and how even the stock of a sustainable dividend machine can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. A company can make a great deal of money, but the investment can still be a terrible one if the shares are too richly priced. This is because all businesses are essentially just organisations that take a bunch of inputs, add value to them, and then sell products or services (hopefully) for a profit. The stock, on the other hand, is an instrument whose changing prices reflect more about the mood of the crowd than anything to do with the business. The stock price is governed by a pretty capricious crowd, and moves up and down much more rapidly than what you’d expect if it were a perfect proxy for the business. In my view, stock price changes are much more about the expectations about a company's future. This is why I look at stocks as things apart from the underlying business.

If you hoped that I was just going to make that point and move on, prepare to be disappointed as I indulge my tendency to “drone on” about an idea. I feel a need to demonstrate the importance of looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business by using Wabtec stock itself as an example. The company released its latest quarterly results on April 27th. If you bought this stock that day, you're down about 3.5% since then. If you waited until May 12th, to pick a date totally at random, you’re up about 3% since. Not enough changed at the firm over this short span of time to warrant a 6% variance in returns. The differences in return came down entirely to the price paid. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did better than those who bought the shares at a higher price. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for stocks.

My regulars know that I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous missive, I clutched my pearls over the fact that the stock was trading at a PE of about 31.7. The shares are now ~13.5% cheaper, per the following:

Data by YCharts

While the shares are trading at a cheaper valuation than they were when I last reviewed this name, investors are receiving a yield that's on the low side, per the following:

Data by YCharts

So far, I like the fact that the stock is even cheaper now, given the explosion in earnings, but it remains expensive relative to its long history. I also don't adore the fact that the dividend yield is on the low side.

Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!

Now, I think it’s helpful to compare a stock today with its own past because studying the past may give us an understanding of the future. We need to be aware of where these comparisons break down, though. The past may have been significantly different in ways that make simplistic comparisons to it pointless. For instance, if there were fewer alternatives open to investors, they may have been willing to “plug their collective noses” and buy the stock. If we have more choices open to us today, the behaviour of our previous selves may offer us less insight than we might think. This leads me to the idea that not only should we compare the current stock to its previous self, we should compare the current stock to alternatives available to us today.

In the next chapter of this seemingly endless article, I'm going to compare the cash flows from the stock dividend to the cash flows from the treasury note. I think the act of comparing the exact cash flows of the treasury note with the approximate cash flows from the stock go some way toward helping us choose which to buy. Specifically, after reviewing future cash flows, we can make a stab at knowing the extent to which the stock must appreciate in price before we’re indifferent between the two. The greater the need for future stock capital gain, the more risky the stock in my view. I’m not going to pretend that this will be a "to the penny" comparison between these two alternatives. I want to get a sense for the cash flow "margin of safety" for the stock relative to the bond. Specifically, if the stock investor barely receives more cash than the owner of the 10-year treasury, that's a bad sign. The reason for this is the former is fraught with unpredictability, while the latter, for its many faults, is not.

Rules of the Road

I’m going to model two potential futures, under the following starting positions and assumptions:

The choice will be between a $20,000 investment in WABTEC shares or a 10 year treasury note, currently yielding 2.918%. Under scenario 1, I’ll assume that the WABTEC dividend remains constant over the next 10 years, and will compare the resulting cash flows for each. Just between us, I consider this to be the most likely scenario for the reasons I outlined in my previous article on this company’s dividend sustainability. See my earlier work for more on this. Under scenario 2, I’ll assume that WABTEC dividend grows at the same rate as it did between 2017 and 2021 (i.e. CAGR of 1.75%).

Under the zero growth scenario, the treasury buyer receives between an additional $4,300 and $4,400 over the next 10 years, which represents ~22% of the original capital invested. So, in order to be indifferent between the stock and the treasury, the WABTEC shareholder needs the shares to rise ~22% over the next decade. In my view, this is a bare minimum, because there are significant risks associated with stock ownership that just aren’t present with the treasury note. Specifically, the investor can be guaranteed to receive 100 cents on the dollar from Uncle Sam in a decade. The same cannot be said for Wabtec stockholders.

It’s true that inflation will reduce the value of future cash flows received by the bond. Interestingly enough, inflation impacts dollars received in the form of dividends, too. Additionally, inflation raises input costs, which obviously hurts profitability, which eventually leads to lower stock prices. Finally, when the risk free rate rises to its current 2.918%, this reduces the net present value of future earnings, which harms stock values. Given all of the above, I think Wabtec shares are far less attractive than the 10 year treasury note, and for that reason I recommend continuing to avoid the name.

Comparison of cash from dividends v treasuries (Author calculations from public sources)

Options Update

In my previous missive on this name, I bragged about how I’ve earned a nice risk adjusted return by selling put options on this name. Specifically, I sold July 2021 puts with a strike of $70 for $1.80 each. These expired, and so I added the premia to the pile earned from short puts over the years. Additionally, I sold the October 2022 puts with a strike of $70 for $2. These are currently priced at $2.35-$2.90, so that trade turned against me for the moment, but I’m comfortable doing nothing at this point. If the shares are “put” to me at a net $68, I’ll be comfortable holding for the long term.

Conclusion

Given the alternatives available to us at the moment, I think it makes very little sense to buy Wabtec stock at current prices. I think the relatively high yields we’re experiencing at the moment throw a bit of sand in the stock market machine for two reasons. First, those investors who were forced into stocks because of the TINA trade are now free to reduce their risk levels to more comfortable levels. Second, a higher risk free rate reduces the present value of future cash flows. We need to remember that a stock’s value over the long term is determined by the net present value of future earnings, so higher discount rates equal lower stock values. While my short puts indicate that I’m obviously comfortable buying at a certain price, we’re nowhere near that price today.