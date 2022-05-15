fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We are downgrading our rating on Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAY) (referred here as "SWMA") from Buy to Hold. Shares have jumped 33% since May 9, when takeover discussions with Philip Morris (PM) were disclosed, and now trade at just 5% below the SEK 106 offer accepted by the Board.

We initiated our Buy rating on SWMA in September 2020. At SEK 100.95, Swedish Match stock has now gained 62% in SEK (43% in USD) (including dividends) since then:

SWMA Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (13-May-22).

We believe the offer significantly undervalues SWMA, which can be a multi-bagger thanks to the strong potential in its ZYN nicotine pouches. Q1 results released on Wednesday (May 11) support this view. However, alternative bids are unlikely to emerge and we suspect enough SWMA shareholders will accept the offer, which means upside in the shares is now capped.

Philip Morris’ Offer for Swedish Match

SWMA and PM first confirmed takeover discussions after markets closed on Monday (May 10). PM then announced on Wednesday (May 11) an all-cash offer of SEK 106 per share, which the SWMA Board has recommended shareholders accept.

The offer is well within PM's financial capability and has few conditions:

The approx. $17.5bn consideration represents <1.5 years of PM’s EBITDA ($14.4bn in 2021)

It will be financed by debt, raising PM’s Net Debt / EBITDA to approx. 3x (from 1.74x)

PM already has a financing package in place with lenders, including a $17bn bridge loan

PM is suspending share buybacks, but expects to continue to grow its dividends

No mandatory disposals are expected, as the two companies hardly overlap

90% of SWMA shareholders need to accept the offer. The acceptance period of the offer is expected to be between June 23 and September 30. PM expects the transaction to be completed in Q4.

The Offer Undervalues Swedish Match

We believe PM’s offer significantly undervalues SWMA.

This is a view held by other SWMA shareholders. For example, John Hempton, whose Bronte Capital owns about 1% of SWMA stock, wrote in his blog that:

“I am disgusted … The management team … got kissed by a rainbow. They are busy selling the rainbow. They should all be fired for considering this deal. I think you can make a PE deal work to [SEK] 175”

The recommended SEK 106 offer values SWMA stock, relative to 2021 financials, at a 27.6x P/E and a 3.1% Free Cash Flow Yield:

SWMA Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2018-21) Source: SWMA company filings.

The current dividend is SEK 1.86, representing a Dividend Yield of 1.8% relative to the offer price. SWMA’s FCF has grown by 69% during 2018-21, implying a CAGR of 19%.

PM stated that their offer values Swedish Match at approx. 17x 2023 consensus EBITDA, and expects the transaction to be accretive to their Adjusted EPS and cashflow:

PM Highlights on SWMA Transaction Source: PM SWMA offer presentation (May-22).

The transaction is highly attractive to PM on current financials. More importantly, the offer undervalues SWMA’s future growth potential.

Swedish Match’s Multi-bagger Potential

We believe SWMA stock can become a multi-bagger on its own. The jewel in the crown is the fast-growing ZYN nicotine pouch business in the U.S.

SWMA Smokefree Volumes - U.S. & Scandinavia (2014-21) Source: SWMA company filings.

SWMA’s other smokefree products and its U.S. Cigars business also had solid growth, which means SWMA has had an EBIT CAGR of 18.5% since 2019:

SWMA EBIT by Segment (2014-21) Source: SWMA company filings.

The potential of ZYN cannot be overstated. Nicotine pouches were approx. 2% of the U.S. nicotine market in 2021, with ZYN enjoying a two-thirds share. New users are roughly been split 50/50 between former moist snuff users (about 8% of the nicotine market) and cigarette/e-vapor users (the rest). ZYN can thus be several times larger simply by replacing current moist snuff consumption in the U.S., and many times larger still if it succeeds in converting other nicotine users. Adding users outside ZYN’s current markets in the U.S. and the Nordic, the opportunity is bigger still.

Q1 2022 results again demonstrated the size of this potential.

Swedish Match Q1 2022 Results Headlines

Headline results for SWMA in Q1 2022 were mixed due to one-off factors, including the impact of COVID-19 last year. Year-on-year, Net Sales were just 2% higher in local currencies, but 9.8% higher including currency; EBIT was 7% in local currencies, but just 1.6% including currency:

SWMA P&L (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: SWMA company filings

Sequentially, Q1 Net Sales were 3.0% higher and EBIT 6.5% higher.

A breakdown of sales and EBIT figures by segments show the dynamics in different businesses, including the impact of one-off factors:

U.S. Smokefree continued its strong growth, driven by ZYN, with Net Sales growing 26.0% year-on-year and 4.3% sequentially (including currency), and EBIT also growing by similar rates

Scandinavia Smokefree sales were 2.1% higher year-on-year but 5.3% lower than in Q4, and EBIT fell across both periods, reflecting one-off factors, some COVID-related (more below)

U.S. Cigars sales and EBIT were lower year-on-year, due to a strong prior-year comparable and ongoing supply chain issues, but EBIT had rebound by 26% (in USD) from Q4

SWMA Sales and EBIT by Segment (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: SWMA company filings.

We review each key business in more detail below.

U.S. Smokefree: Strong ZYN Growth Again

In U.S. Smokefree, ZYN volume grew 35% year-on-year and 3.5% sequentially in Q1 2022:

SWMA U.S. Smokefree Volumes (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: SWMA company filings.

Most of ZYN’s volume growth was due to “increased velocities in existing retail outlets”, though the latter were also expanded by 14% year-on-year. Velocities in newer expansion markets continued to track earlier trajectories in initial markets in Western U.S. Nicotine pouches are now “close to 3%” of the U.S. nicotine market nationally, up from 1% in 2019.

ZYN continued to dominate the category, increasing its share by 60 bps to 66.2% during the quarter:

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since Q4 2020) Source: SWMA results presentation (Q1 2022).

ZYN’s market share is even higher in its initial markets in Western U.S., at 79%, but is also as high as 59% in its newer expansion markets.

In USD, U.S. Smokefree sales (which include moist snuff and chewing tobacco) were 13% higher year-on-year but 1.4% lower sequentially, EBIT was 10.6% higher year-on-year and flat from Q4:

SWMA U.S. Smokefree Revenues & EBIT (in USD) (Since Q4 2019) Source: SWMA company filings.

ZYN revenues have grown slower than volumes. SWMA acknowledged one competitor (likely Altria (MO)) engaged in strong price promotions that slowed ZYN’s market share gain, and that ZYN has increased its own promotions, but did not expect this to be a long-term issue:

Towards the end of the first quarter, a large competitor supplied a specific chain with extraordinarily high volumes and run a program in that chain where consumers were offered a free can of their nicotine pouch product with the purchase of any other tobacco product. Adjusting for these extra shipments for this isolated promotion, ZYN's sequential market share gain would have been notably higher. When it comes to the pricing on ZYN, we have been clear that we are investing more … And it comes to the net pricing that you see, there is an increase in investment in terms of the loyalty programs with the trade … there has been a little bit of promotions for ZYN as well in the first quarter … But at the same time, we've been very clear that for ZYN, that doesn't mean that the whole year will look the same. Lars Dahlgren, SWMA CEO (Q1 2022 earnings call)

U.S. Smokefree revenues may see further short-term headwinds in weaker moist snuff sales, after the latter received a strong boost in demand from the pandemic in 2020, but such weakness will only be temporary.

We expect strong growth in ZYN to continue to drive strong growth in U.S. Smokefree earnings.

Scandinavia Smokefree Again Stable

In Scandinavia, on a year-on-year basis, SWMA saw volume grew 29.5% in nicotine pouches and fell 1.0% in snus; sequentially, both fell from Q4, partly due to seasonality:

SWMA Scandinavia Smokefree Volumes (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: SWMA company filings.

Year-on-year comparisons were distorted by a strong prior-year quarter that was helped by the timing of Easter, as well as domestic stock replenishment and a 25% tax cut for snus in Norway.

Sequentially, the prior quarter was already strong for nicotine pouches, whose volume rose 13.5% from Q3. Snus volume tends to decline sequentially in Q1 (falling 3% in 2021 and 18% in 2020).

SWMA’s market share was sequentially stable in both snus and nicotine pouches, though this meant a decline in overall market share as SWMA has lower share in the faster-growing pouches:

SWMA Scandinavia Volumes & Market Share - Snus & Nicotine Pouches Source: SWMA results presentation (Q1 2022).

Market share stabilization was helped by product improvements. The new VOLT nicotine pouches “continued to trend well”, and further assortment expansions are planned. SWMA has also just launched the RUSH brand in Norway, and plans to add more offerings to its ZYN portfolio.

Year-on-year, Scandinavian Smokefree revenues grew 2.1%, with snus volume falling as described above, and average price flat after price increases were offset by mix shift (as lower-priced Travel Retail and border trade continue to recover from COVID). EBIT was down 9.2% due to higher input costs and higher investments to support nicotine pouch growth.

SWMA Scandi Smokefree Revenues & EBIT (Since Q4 2019) Source: SWMA company filings.

With a majority share in snus, SWMA is playing defence in Scandinavia and will not have the same growth as in the U.S., but should continue to have solid and growing earnings there.

U.S. Cigars Recovering from Temporary Issues

In USD, SWMA U.S. Cigars saw revenues grew 5.0% and EBIT 26.3% from Q4 as it partially recovers from supply chain issues, though revenues and EBIT were still substantially lower year-on-year:

SWMA U.S. Cigars Revenues & EBIT (in USD) (Since Q4 2019) Source: SWMA company filings.

SWMA had been experiencing shortages since Q4 2021. The poor year-on-year comparison was also attributable to a strong prior-year quarter, when revenues grew 27% and EBIT grew 47% (in USD), due to both a boost to demand from COVID-19 and shortages at SWMA’s competitors. A negative mix shift, with users trading down, also “almost” offset price increases.

In April, the FDA announced new proposals in its long-stated effort to ban flavored cigars, but the process is expected to be legally contested and to take years. For SWMA specifically, there has been no change since the FDA rejected SWMA’s application for Substantive Equivalence status for about 3% of its cigars (by volume) in March.

Growth in the U.S. mass market cigar category has been a strong long-term trend, and we expect SWMA to continue to benefited from this in future years once supply and demand normalize:

SWMA U.S. Cigar Shipments (2011-21) Source: SWMA results presentation (Q4 2021).

New Offers Unlikely to Emerge

We do not expect new offers to emerge.

Other tobacco companies are mostly unable to bid due to competitive or financial reasons:

Altria is the incumbent player in U.S. oral tobacco, while British American Tobacco (BTI) is a small competitor to SWMA in the U.S. but its main competitor in the Nordic – both are likely precluded by anti-trust issues.

Altria is the incumbent player in U.S. oral tobacco, while British American Tobacco (BTI) is a small competitor to SWMA in the U.S. but its main competitor in the Nordic – both are likely precluded by anti-trust issues. Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) does not have the financial firepower – the $17.5bn offer from PM is worth more than half of Imperial’s own Enterprise Value, and its Net Debt / EBITDA has only just returned to its 2.0-2.5 target (to be 2.2x).

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) does not have the financial firepower – the $17.5bn offer from PM is worth more than half of Imperial’s own Enterprise Value, and its Net Debt / EBITDA has only just returned to its 2.0-2.5 target (to be 2.2x). Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) is an outside possibility – it acquired Gallaher in the U.K. for $15bn in 2007 – but has focused on smaller Emerging Markets deals in recent years.

Private equity bids are possible but unlikely due to size. Last year, PM had to raise its offer for Vectura in the U.K. by 10% (from 150p to 165p) after Carlyle made an rival offer (at 155p). However, Vectura’s size (£852m, or $1.2bn at the time) was a fraction of SWMA’s, and the number of private equity firms that could put together a deal close to $12bn is far smaller.

There is a small possibility that PM will have to raise its bid to convince enough shareholders to accept, as Swedish law requires the acceptance of 90% of shareholders for such a transaction to go through. However, we suspect enough SWMA shareholders will accept the offer.

The upside in SWMA is thus likely capped. We downgrade our rating to Hold.