tifonimages/iStock via Getty Images

Originally published on the Value Lab 14/5/22

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) had been one of our major holdings in 2021, generating a tidy profit. The company is best in class, but we believe the latest quarter is already evidencing a turn in its unbelievable upcycle. The top-of-the-cycle multiple that attracted us to the investment is now looking more justified, and we think that with the rate hike environment coming next, some important pulp markets may see a turnaround, affecting pulp prices and putting pressure on the EBITDA. We are glad that we are out of this position.

Q1 Note

Surprisingly, volumes weren't too harangued despite the logistics crisis. With only a 10% decline YoY in volumes, the throughput has been good through the highly utilised Suzano facilities. Indeed, this has meant that the EBITDA demonstrated growth YoY. Keep in mind that the Q1 of 2021 was a little before the massive commodity rally that took markets by storm and indicated the inflation we are now dealing with, so the comp is somewhat weak. In fact, the YoY increase in net prices is substantial with respect to Q1 2021, and this has more than offset volume effects to cause a positive EBITDA evolution. But the growth rates that we were seeing while invested are no longer being repeated.

Highlights (Q1 2022 Pres)

It's more than just volume effects being a problem for the EBITDA momentum, it is now input cost effects too. Until now, the cash costs for production have been really low for Suzano, but the inflation effects are beginning to appear in the results, with cash costs breaking 800 BRL per tonne. This increase is happening not because of fiber prices. As per our original bet, fiber prices have remained very steady on account of the abundance of wood. The increases in cash costs can be fully chalked up to logistics and related fuel costs. They are now impacting the margin quite meaningfully, with cash costs up about 20% sequentially. Sourcing contracts are obviously starting to incorporate inflation more fully.

Cash Cost Evolution (Q1 2022 Pres)

Our Remarks

Base effects were helping on the price side, where granted we've seen a lot of benefit in this inflationary environment. As a commodity play, selling an unspecialised product, it is well placed relative to inflation even when flexing the cash costs to reflect input cost inflation too. Moreover, Suzano still benefits from the structural advantages that attracted us to the investment in the first place, meaning proximity to forests and the low likelihood of fiber cost increases. However, we are beginning to see that the top of the cycle multiple of around 6x EV/EBITDA that Suzano has been sporting for a year now is looking quite justified. Why is some pessimism warranted?

We are entering a rate hiking period. Markets expect that rates are going to progress quite a bit already, but we think that rates of 6% might be necessary to fully tackle inflation. Goods demand must fall in order for supply constraints to stop being a problem and for inflation to fall, and pulp has been a huge beneficiary of the demand for goods due to ecommerce exposures among others. Pulp prices could start to come down more meaningfully, where until now they have been hovering around all-time highs for several quarters unlike steel, aluminium and other commodities that have seen their rallies correct. The cash costs might come down later since many of their rallies are tied to trader hoarding in connection with the Ukraine war. The EBITDA could start to contract soon as one would expect with any basic commodity, which do follow the law of cycles. At the current multiple which correctly reflects this likely future, we see no reason to invest in Suzano as the commodity boom extends into what will likely be its final days. We are happy to be out of this position on expectation that price will fall before costs in a turnaround.