Investment Thesis

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stock has been hammered in the tech bear market. Notably, it has lost more than 60% of its value from its November highs and broke below its May 2021 lows. The company is also scheduled to report its FQ1'23 earnings card on May 25. Given its aggressive growth estimates, investors should be closely watching whether management expects any revision in guidance is required.

In 2021, we issued Hold ratings on SNOW stock, as we were not convinced with the premium asked by the market. However, we then revised our rating to Buy in January, as we were satisfied with the digestion in its premium. Still, we cautioned investors that its valuation was not cheap. Therefore, investors who added SNOW stock were expected to exercise good capital allocation discipline. Notably, investors need to control their allocation to minimize over-exposure to high-growth stocks priced at a steep premium.

Notwithstanding, despite the battering over the past six months, SNOW stock is still priced at a premium. The market remains confident of its execution.

Moreover, our price action analysis indicates that it has reached short-term oversold levels. However, the stock needs to prove itself by retesting the critical May 2021 support level that it broke decisively below and has yet to recover. Nevertheless, we believe there's an attractive counter-trend opportunity for investors to add exposure with a stop-loss and sell-limit price for risk management.

Accordingly, we reiterate our Buy rating on SNOW stock, with a price target (PT) of $247 (implied upside of 56% at writing). Investors can consider using the PT as an opportunity to "loosen up" their positions by selling partially or even cutting exposure entirely.

Snowflake Has Been Battered Because It's Unprofitable

Snowflake revenue and EPS consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Snowflake is unprofitable. Yes, it's that simple. It reported GAAP EPS of -$2.26 in its FY22 earnings report, even though it posted an adjusted EPS of $0.01. So, what accounted for all the massive adjustments to its earnings that belied an unprofitable business? The chief culprit was its generous use of stock-based compensation (SBC). In FY22, Snowflake had an SBC margin of 49.6%, just slightly below FY21's 50.9%.

But, the market is fully aware. Investors didn't mind piling into unprofitable high-growth stocks when liquidity was ample. But, when the Fed pulled the plug, astute investors probably realized Snowflake's significant growth premium would get hammered hard and bailed rapidly.

In his 2021 annual letter released in February, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett reminded investors what he thought of such adjustments to earnings. He accentuated (edited):

Here, it should be noted, we are talking about the old-fashioned sort of earnings that we favor: a figure calculated after interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and all forms of compensation. (Our definition suggests a warning: Deceptive "adjustments" to earnings – to use a polite description – have become both more frequent and more fanciful as stocks have risen. Speaking less politely, I would say that bull markets breed bloviated bull..." - Berkshire 2021 annual letter

SNOW Stock FCF Yields Reflect Its Significant Premium

Snowflake non-GAAP FCF margins % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Some investors may point out that Snow turned FCF profitable in FY22 (6.7%), compared to FY21's 13.6% margin. The consensus estimates suggest that Snowflake could post a non-GAAP FCF margin of 13.6% (which needs to be reconciled with Snowflake's adjusted FCF margin guidance).

SNOW stock NTM FCF yields % (TIKR)

But, when we parsed its FCF yields, it became clear that SNOW stock is still priced at a significant premium. It last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 0.56%. Therefore, the market continues to place a considerable emphasis on Snowflake to drive substantial operating leverage gains. Otherwise, the pain in SNOW stock might not be over, despite its massive battering.

Truist also urged investors to be wary of the increased macro risks threatening SNOW stock's embedded premium. It added (edited):

We continue to believe that enterprise software fundamental drivers will prove resilient despite the potential macro deterioration around rate hikes, geopolitical events, and recession fears. But, we also note the moderately increased probability of downside risk for the group. - The Fly

Is SNOW Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SNOW stock price chart (TradingView)

SNOW stock has had a series of cleverly laid bull traps by the market makers since its IPO. As seen above, investors are reminded to avoid adding anywhere near the $400 level.

Notably, SNOW stock only had a capitulation move starting from early April to force a bottom. Before that, it was good old distribution to de-rate SNOW stock and push its growth premium down further.

Furthermore, the recent capitulation has created a short-term bottom opportunity. However, we must highlight there is no bear trap, which is critical for a reversal of momentum. In addition, the selling also broke down its critical May 2021 support level.

As a result, more cautious investors can consider waiting for a re-test of the current bottom to hold first before adding exposure.

Notwithstanding, we reiterate our Buy rating on SNOW stock, given its oversold momentum. Despite that, we must caution investors that SNOW stock continues to trade with a significant growth premium. Therefore, it's incumbent on management to meet/surpass its aggressive growth guidance. Any unexpected weakness would likely be punished hard.

Therefore, we urge investors to set a PT around the $247 level (implied upside of 56% at writing) to reduce exposure or exit their positions fully as a risk management protocol.