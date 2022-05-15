Snowflake: The Bears Won - But The Tide Could Turn
Summary
- Snowflake stock has fallen well below its May 2021 lows. It was a critical support level that the bears had broken down decisively. The bulls had nowhere to hide.
- However, SNOW stock still traded at a steep premium. Therefore, the market expects management to deliver its aggressive growth guidance on its Q1 earnings card.
- We also observed a short-term bottom opportunity that investors can consider adding. However, there are some caveats to note.
- We reiterate our Buy rating on SNOW stock, with a price target of $247 (implied upside of 56% at writing).
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stock has been hammered in the tech bear market. Notably, it has lost more than 60% of its value from its November highs and broke below its May 2021 lows. The company is also scheduled to report its FQ1'23 earnings card on May 25. Given its aggressive growth estimates, investors should be closely watching whether management expects any revision in guidance is required.
In 2021, we issued Hold ratings on SNOW stock, as we were not convinced with the premium asked by the market. However, we then revised our rating to Buy in January, as we were satisfied with the digestion in its premium. Still, we cautioned investors that its valuation was not cheap. Therefore, investors who added SNOW stock were expected to exercise good capital allocation discipline. Notably, investors need to control their allocation to minimize over-exposure to high-growth stocks priced at a steep premium.
Notwithstanding, despite the battering over the past six months, SNOW stock is still priced at a premium. The market remains confident of its execution.
Moreover, our price action analysis indicates that it has reached short-term oversold levels. However, the stock needs to prove itself by retesting the critical May 2021 support level that it broke decisively below and has yet to recover. Nevertheless, we believe there's an attractive counter-trend opportunity for investors to add exposure with a stop-loss and sell-limit price for risk management.
Accordingly, we reiterate our Buy rating on SNOW stock, with a price target (PT) of $247 (implied upside of 56% at writing). Investors can consider using the PT as an opportunity to "loosen up" their positions by selling partially or even cutting exposure entirely.
Snowflake Has Been Battered Because It's Unprofitable
Snowflake is unprofitable. Yes, it's that simple. It reported GAAP EPS of -$2.26 in its FY22 earnings report, even though it posted an adjusted EPS of $0.01. So, what accounted for all the massive adjustments to its earnings that belied an unprofitable business? The chief culprit was its generous use of stock-based compensation (SBC). In FY22, Snowflake had an SBC margin of 49.6%, just slightly below FY21's 50.9%.
But, the market is fully aware. Investors didn't mind piling into unprofitable high-growth stocks when liquidity was ample. But, when the Fed pulled the plug, astute investors probably realized Snowflake's significant growth premium would get hammered hard and bailed rapidly.
In his 2021 annual letter released in February, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett reminded investors what he thought of such adjustments to earnings. He accentuated (edited):
Here, it should be noted, we are talking about the old-fashioned sort of earnings that we favor: a figure calculated after interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and all forms of compensation. (Our definition suggests a warning: Deceptive "adjustments" to earnings – to use a polite description – have become both more frequent and more fanciful as stocks have risen. Speaking less politely, I would say that bull markets breed bloviated bull..." - Berkshire 2021 annual letter
SNOW Stock FCF Yields Reflect Its Significant Premium
Some investors may point out that Snow turned FCF profitable in FY22 (6.7%), compared to FY21's 13.6% margin. The consensus estimates suggest that Snowflake could post a non-GAAP FCF margin of 13.6% (which needs to be reconciled with Snowflake's adjusted FCF margin guidance).
But, when we parsed its FCF yields, it became clear that SNOW stock is still priced at a significant premium. It last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 0.56%. Therefore, the market continues to place a considerable emphasis on Snowflake to drive substantial operating leverage gains. Otherwise, the pain in SNOW stock might not be over, despite its massive battering.
Truist also urged investors to be wary of the increased macro risks threatening SNOW stock's embedded premium. It added (edited):
We continue to believe that enterprise software fundamental drivers will prove resilient despite the potential macro deterioration around rate hikes, geopolitical events, and recession fears. But, we also note the moderately increased probability of downside risk for the group. - The Fly
Is SNOW Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
SNOW stock has had a series of cleverly laid bull traps by the market makers since its IPO. As seen above, investors are reminded to avoid adding anywhere near the $400 level.
Notably, SNOW stock only had a capitulation move starting from early April to force a bottom. Before that, it was good old distribution to de-rate SNOW stock and push its growth premium down further.
Furthermore, the recent capitulation has created a short-term bottom opportunity. However, we must highlight there is no bear trap, which is critical for a reversal of momentum. In addition, the selling also broke down its critical May 2021 support level.
As a result, more cautious investors can consider waiting for a re-test of the current bottom to hold first before adding exposure.
Notwithstanding, we reiterate our Buy rating on SNOW stock, given its oversold momentum. Despite that, we must caution investors that SNOW stock continues to trade with a significant growth premium. Therefore, it's incumbent on management to meet/surpass its aggressive growth guidance. Any unexpected weakness would likely be punished hard.
Therefore, we urge investors to set a PT around the $247 level (implied upside of 56% at writing) to reduce exposure or exit their positions fully as a risk management protocol.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.