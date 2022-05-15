JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have been tied around the $50 mark in recent weeks, and with the pandemic on its retreat and Pfizer putting its earned money to work in a big M&A deal, it is time to revisit a dated thesis which goes back quite a while ahead of the pandemic.

Summer Of 2019

Some three years ago I last looked at Pfizer which at the time announced an $11 billion deal to acquire Array BioPharma, as its small molecule medicines could be used to treat cancers among others. Its portfolio included two marketed products which are BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) and MEKTOVI (binimetinib), at the time generating some $140 million in annualised product sales.

The deal was set to increase the net debt position of the business to $42 billion, very manageable as Pfizer was posting adjusted earnings at around $16 billion at the time. Pfizer itself was set to generate $53 billion in sales in 2019 with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $2.88 per share.

The 5.7 billion shares traded around the $40 mark at the time, resulting in a $228 billion equity valuation, or about $270 billion enterprise value. Hence, an $11 billion deal was relatively modest, even more so in terms of the immediate revenue contribution, but bolstering the lineup of cancer offerings was key as notably Merck (MRK) and Bristol Myers (BMY) have dominated the field.

With shares trading at around 15 times adjusted earnings, and the adjustments looking relatively fair, while the balance sheet was solid, the overall prospects looked rather fair. Shares actually fell to the mid-thirties in the same summer as Pfizer's off-patented branded and generic business Upjohn merged with Mylan.

Struggling - Booming

Shares of Pfizer traded in a volatile $30-$40 trading range ever since, and broke towards the upside of this range in the summer of 2021, actually after it was already clear that it would play a big role in the Covid-19 vaccine. This was followed by strong momentum in the second half of 2021 with shares peaking in their low-sixties, as they had now fallen back to the $50 mark.

The company posted 2019 results in line with expectations and early in 2020 outlined a 2020 revenue guidance at a midpoint of $49.5 billion, with adjusted earnings seen rather flattish just below $3 per share.

Fast forwarding to early 2021, the company posted its 2020 results as full year revenues were up 2% to $41.9 billion, as the lower sales number resulted from the divestment of Upjohn of course and the divestment of the consumer products business. Based on that new base, adjusted earnings per share were up from $1.91 to $2.22 per share, but of course these are lower earnings numbers than seen in 2019. Divestments and retained earnings resulted in spectacular deleveraging, with net debt down to $24.6 billion.

Shares did well as the company provided a nice roadmap for earnings growth into 2021. The company outlined a $3.10-$3.20 per share earnings guidance with revenues set to rise spectacularly to $60.4 billion. The spectacular outlook was driven by the anticipated sales of the vaccine which the company developed with its partner during the year.

The boom was really seen in 2021, and some more. In February of this year, the company posted its annual results with revenues up 92% to $81.3 billion, some twenty billion more than originally guided for. Adjusted earnings essentially doubled to $4.42 per share, or $25 billion in earnings in actual dollar terms. The growth was driven by the Covid-19 vaccine, as the total vaccine business saw revenues rise from $6.6 billion to $42.6 billion, but outside the vaccine business, the overall business has done well as well.

Large retained earnings meant that net debt fell to $2 billion, but that even excludes over $16 billion in equity like investments. With some 5.8 billion shares outstanding, the enterprise value has only risen to $290 billion, which compares to a $270 billion valuation in 2019. This modest growth in the valuation comes as the business has eliminated most of its debt. In fact, the enterprise value has not changed if we factor in the value of equity like investments here as well.

Of course, the pandemic has provided a non-sustainable boom to earnings, yet it has brought a lot of earnings in the meantime as well, all very comforting.

2022 - Brighter Future

While the 2021 results were very strong, Pfizer outlined an even more ambitious outlook for 2022 alongside the release of the full year results. 2022 revenues are seen at a midpoint of $100 billion. This guidance is based on a combined $54 billion revenue guidance for its pandemic vaccines Comirnaty and Paxlovid, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $6.45 per share.

Given the rock solid balance sheet, it is no surprise to see Pfizer earmarking quite some proceeds to further add to its pipeline. Late in 2021, Pfizer announced the purchase of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion deal which closed earlier this year, targeting to gain exposure in developing innovative immuno-inflammatory disease. In April, Pfizer furthermore announced another bolt-on deal with the $525 million purchase of ReViral, a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of RVS antiviral therapeutics.

In May, Pfizer announced solid first quarter results with revenues up 82% to $25.7 billion as the company maintained the full year guidance. A week thereafter, Pfizer announced the $11.6 billion cash deal to acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical, equal to $148.50 per share. With the deal, Pfizer will acquire NURTEC, a dual-acting migraine therapy. Being marketed already, product sales trend at half a billion already, albeit the company is losing money at the same time as well, obviously not an issue for Pfizer.

What Now?

It is very obvious to me that we have risks to the 2022 guidance amidst the rapid retreat of the pandemic, at least in Western nations, which typically are the clients of Pfizer. I do not consider that to be a great risk as this should fully be expected. In fact, any renewed surge of the pandemic down the road might actually create upside here.

The truth of the matter is that the company has seen a flattish enterprise valuation since the summer of 2019, that is three years ago, even as the company has generated tens of additional billions and likely over a hundred billion in revenues during the lifetime of the pandemic here. The company has used part of these proceeds to rapidly shore up its balance sheet and to pursue quite some deals, many of which have longer duration to pay-off, helping to bolster the pipeline and future growth profile.

With pre-pandemic earnings trending at $3 per share, there is a real risk for revenues and earnings to fall significantly. After all, if the pandemic retreats, the sales and earnings could be cut roughly in half. Even in such a case we have a business earning close to $3 per share, trading at merely a 16-17 times multiple, while the balance sheet is strong and deals have the potential to pay off in the coming years.

While all this would favor a position here, I am leaning a bit cautious as the market and certainly some segments of it have sold off quite aggressively in recent weeks, all while shares actually traded at just $45 in February, marking relative outperformance. Therefore, I see long term value here, but would be looking to enter Pfizer on relative dips here versus the market.

A modest position seems reasonable, and while I applaud the strategic move to earmark money to further fortify the competitive position, the reality is that many recent deals of course still have to prove their worth. After all, even a massive $11 billion Array deal still contributes less than $400 million in product sales here.