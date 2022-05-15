Peach_iStock/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) have seen some challenging times as of recent, with the performance actually being quite solid given the sell-offs seen elsewhere and even in related markets.

Early in April, I believed that better days might be on the arrival for Sensata, but shares have come under further pressure in recent weeks, while the company has announced a substantial deal in the meantime as well.

Former Take

Early in April, I concluded that I was gradually sensing better days for shares of Sensata. The company has seen solid momentum in 2021, with further growth seen in 2022, all while shares have stagnated, gradually improving the risk-reward situation in my eyes. While this was starting to look compelling, it was the lack of great long term performance which prevented me from stepping in yet.

Sensata posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2019 on which the company posted adjusted operating earnings of around $800 million, close to $3.50 per share as the gap with GAAP earnings was substantial. This resulted in a modest valuation with shares trading around the $50 mark in 2019, while net debt of $2.5 billion was substantial with EBITDA trending around $900 million.

Positioned between an automotive and sensor business, theoretical performance was here, but real execution was lacking for a while. The pandemic hit the business hard as revenues fell 12% to $3.05 billion, with adjusted earnings per share down 38% to $2.21 per share. With the performance improving in 2021, management became more comfortable to pursue dealmaking as well, which included a $400 million deal for Xirgo Technologies last year.

Such deals and a strong performance meant that 2021 revenues recovered 25% and came in at $3.82 billion last year, with adjusted operating earnings again seen around $800 million, equal to $3.50 per share.

The real kicker was that 2022 revenues are seen increasing to $4.2 billion with adjusted earnings seen close to $4 per share. Net debt has inched up to $2.5 billion again, yet with EBITDA seen around a billion on a forward-looking basis, that certainly looked manageable as well.

With shares trading at $50 again early in April, down from a high of $65 last year, valuations look very reasonable at 12-13 times adjusted forward earnings, albeit the macroeconomic environment of course has been less comforting and more uncertain. While I still felt as if the company was underperforming the positioning of the business, the overall valuation looked interesting enough to slowly become interested in the name.

A Tumultuous Month

Fast forwarding a couple of weeks since my take in April, shares are down another 10% to $45 here, as the market has been selling off, amidst great uncertainty and higher interest rates.

Towards the end of the month, Sensata posted its first quarter results as revenues were up a very modest 3.5% to $975 million, as organic sales were down roughly half a percent. The softer quarter made that adjusted operating margins fell 230 basis points to 18.7% of sales, yet despite these somewhat softer results, the company did maintain the full year guidance with respect to sales and earnings.

Net debt has inched up to $2.6 billion, up small on a sequential basis as trailing EBITDA only came in at $915 million following the softer quarter, translating into a 2.8 times leverage ratio. With 158 billion shares trading at $45, equity of the company is valued at $7.1 billion, for an enterprise valuation just shy of the ten billion mark.

These results were obviously on the softer side as shares fell from $48 to $45 upon the announcement, shedding nearly half a billion in value as the quarter was soft, creating risks to the full year guidance. Besides the results, Sensata announced a substantial deal as well, with the $580 million cash purchase of Dynapower.

The deal is quite strategic as Dynapower provides energy storage and power conversion systems like inverters, converters, rectifiers and other renewable energy products, as well as industrial and defense applications. The company is set to add just $100 million in revenues which implies a near 6 times sales multiple has been paid, while Sensata traded around 2.5 times itself.

EBITDA margins come in at 20% which is solid, but the deal is really all about improving the growth profile with revenues seen narrowing at a CAGR around 30% per year. With a 2.5% revenue contribution, the 30% revenue growth implies nearly a point boost to the organic growth profile of Sensata.

With a $20 million EBITDA contribution, it is very realistic that interest charges eat all, or at least the vast majority of, the immediate earnings contribution, but this might change over time of course. Leverage is a bit of an issue, increasing to $3.2 billion following the deal, working down to 3.4 times pro forma leverage, all while there might be some clouds on the horizon for the global economy.

Concluding Remark

Based on the official adjusted earnings guidance, Sensata trades at just 11-12 times earnings here, and while dealmaking looks to make sense, leverage is a bit high, perhaps a bit too high to be very comfortable as well. This comes as the economy seems to enter a period of challenges, yet the solid positioning of the business should provide some comfort here.

Of course, I am more attracted to the shares now than I did early in April, but the softer performance is worrying as other parts of the market have sold off, in some cases far more aggressively. Given the market turmoil, I am only gradually allocating here.