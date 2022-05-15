ViewRay: Insider Buying In This $3 Stock
Summary
- Today, we circle back on a small cap concern called ViewRay for the first time in some three years.
- Its core product, the MRIdian system, is gaining acceptance and order backlog and revenues continue to increase.
- The stock has seen some significant insider buying after its recent decline. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
The last time we took an in-depth look at radiation therapy concern ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was back in early 2019 when we concluded that it was an interesting small cap name, but it was bleeding too much cash for anything more than a very small 'watch item' position. We also stated we might revisit the company at some point in the future. Given some recent large purchases by insiders, it seems a good time to 'circle back' on this concern. An analysis follows below.
Company Overview:
ViewRay is based just outside of Cleveland, OH. The company designs and markets magnetic resonance imaging or MRI guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients. Its primary product is called MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns. Each system costs approximately $6 million and yields an equal amount in lifetime recurring/support revenues.
The stock currently trades just over three bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $540 million.
First Quarter Results:
On May 5th, ViewRay reported first quarter numbers. The company posted a loss of 14 cents a share on a GAAP basis, slightly worse than expected. Revenues did rise nearly 22% on a year-over-year basis to just south of $19 million, nicely above the consensus.
The company received seven new orders for MRIdian systems totaling nearly $41 million. Order backlog now stands at nearly $331 million, up significantly from just under $265 million in the year ago period. Leadership reissued guidance calling for between $84 million and $104 million in revenues in FY2022.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
Analysts are largely sanguine on the company's prospects. Early this year, both B. Riley Financial and Stifel Nicolaus upgraded or initiated the shares to a Buy. Both with identical $7 price targets. So far in May, both BTIG ($9 price target) and Piper Sandler ($7 price target) have reissued Buy ratings on the stock while Morgan Stanley ($4 price target) maintained its Hold rating.
Several insiders have stepped up to the plate in May as well, scarfing up nearly $5 million worth of shares in aggregate including the CEO and CFO. Approximately six percent of the overall float in the shares are currently held short. The company ended the first quarter of this year with approximately $183 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $25.6 million during the quarter.
The company used just over $35 million in cash in the first quarter, which tends to be seasonally a high cash burn quarter. Management expects to use $68 million to $83 million of cash to support all activities in FY2022. Leadership also has stated that it has the cash on hand to get to cash flow breakeven status.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus has the company losing approximately 60 cents a share in FY2022 as revenues surge just over 35% to just over $95 million.
The MRIdian system seems to be gaining acceptance in the market and the company has a large and growing order backlog. The challenge for the company seems to be in quickly converting backlog into installed sales, which will generate their own recurring revenues and improve margins. Gross margins for 1Q 2021 were down from a year ago basis and cash usage also rose some $7 million during the quarter. Management is focused on driving a 750bps to 1,000bps improvement in gross margins in FY2022.
Even with the decline in the stock over the past six months, the shares go for nearly six times forward sales. ViewRay is an interesting name to keep an eye on and recent insider buying is encouraging. However, until margins improve and cash burn dissipates, other than a small 'watch item' holding for long term investors, we have no investment recommendation on the stock at this time.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.