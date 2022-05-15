Preferreds Weekly Review: Attention Turns To Soon-To-Reset Preferreds

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 8.

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of May.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the CEF markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

Preferreds were pressured by rising Treasury yields and only the Energy sector finished in the green. Energy is also the only sector with a positive year-to-date return as well. This week marks the fifth straight down week for the broader preferreds space and 13th down week in the last 16.

Systematic Income

May is already down around 2% so far - not a million miles away from how the other down months this year have fared.

Systematic Income

The median preferred yield-to-worst has close to doubled since the middle of 2021 and now stands north of 6%. Interestingly, this yield is within shooting distance of the 7.7% or so yield that was reached at the trough of the COVID drawdown - we are about 2/3 of the way there from the 2021 yield trough. The big difference is that while the bulk of this yield rise is due to the move in Treasuries, in March of 2020 it was entirely due to widening credit spreads.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Preferred CEFs - proxied by JPS in the chart below - have seen their yield pull away from both the median preferred stripped yield as well as the trailing-twelve month yield of the benchmark iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). This is due to both the fund's leverage as well as its significantly wider discount. The higher the yield of the preferred market the more additional yield CEFs can add via leverage. In the middle of 2021, it was plainly obvious that preferred CEFs did not add a ton of yield and, for that reason, were not particularly attractive.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Market Themes

One of the most dramatic repricings we have seen this year is the rise in short-term rates. Over the past 6 months, the 2Y Treasury yield rose from 0.27% to 2.71% as of this writing. This development has much to do with inflation that has remained more persistent than expected and the Fed that has turned more hawkish than expected.

The direct market outcome has been for expectations of Libor to continue to rise sharply from around 1.2% right now to around 3.4% about 18 months from now.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

One way to take advantage of the sharply rising short-term rates is to tilt to preferreds that will soon switch to floating-rate coupons if unredeemed. The chart below captures a number of key yield metrics for stocks with less than 9 months to their first call date. The stripped yield is the familiar metric of the current coupon dividend by the stripped price. The reset yield is the expected stripped yield on its first call date if unredeemed (and based on the Libor forward on that date - see the chart above). The LT reset yield stands for long-term reset yield and stands for the stripped yield at the longer-term expectation of Libor which today is around 2.6%.

Systematic Income

The key point is that reset yields (or LT reset yield) of all the stocks are higher than their current stripped yields. This can allow investors who are keen to get on the Fed hiking trajectory bandwagon to potentially take advantage of rising short-term rates. These stocks may also be especially attractive for those investors who think the market is underpricing the ultimate level of inflation as well as the ultimate endpoint of the Fed policy rate. The reset yields in this scenario will be even higher than the figures in the chart above.

What if these stocks get redeemed? Since all of them trade at a stripped price at or below their "par" most will get a significant windfall in case of redemption. This also signals that the market expects redemption likelihood to be relatively low.

Market Commentary

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) reported good results. We recently highlighted its high beta of the book value to rising rates. Book value came out 10% higher - a very strong result given nearly all mortgage REITs saw lower book values in the quarter, some by double digit amounts. The company's substantial MSR holdings, which have negative duration, allowed it to capture the upside in rates. We expect book value to rise further over Q2, allowing the preferred to benefit from an already high equity / preferred coverage of 5.5x. In the suite, we like Libor-based Fix/Float stock (NRZ.PA), trading at a 7.94% yield (9.36% expected reset yield at Libor forwards) and the 5Y Treasury yield-based (NRZ.PD), trading at a 7.59% yield (10% expected reset yield at current 5Y Treasury yields).

Mortgage REIT AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results and another double-digit book value drop in the agency-focused space of 16.7%. Recall ARR book value dropped 17.9% and NLY dropped 15.1%. Despite the drop in book value, equity / preferred coverage is still a strong 5.8x and we don't expect further collapses in book value given the overall cheapness of agency MBS vs. Treasuries. The 7% Series C (AGNCN) looks interesting with a short first call date in October of this year when it is expected to switch to a 3m-Libor + 5.111% rate which will equate roughly to an 8%+ stripped yield based on today's Libor expectations. This would be an unusually high yield for an agency-focused higher-quality mREIT preferred. Another mortgage REIT Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) posted results. The key point which we discussed earlier is that its convertible preferred was fully converted to equity which leaves only the non-convertible series E (FBRT.PE) which is the old CMO.PE. That works out to equity / preferred coverage of 6.8x which is among the highest in non-agency preferreds. Book value drop was 4.3% over Q1 which is not too bad in context. Recourse leverage was 1.9x which is low in itself but will likely keep going lower as the company sells down the remaining $2bn of its agency portfolio. As of May, the portfolio was down to $649m. FBRT core portfolio is floating-rate which is a nice to have in this environment and should support book value. The core portfolio is 166 CRE loans with one on non-accrual. FBRT.PE trades at an 8.67% yield and is fixed-rate.

Stance And Takeaways

The significant uncertainty around the path of interest rates as well as the recent sharp rise in interest rates makes three types of securities worth holding in a diversified income portfolio.

The first are baby bonds with medium-term maturities having more modest durations such as the B. Riley Financial 5% 2026 bonds (RILYG) trading around a 7.1% yield and the CLO CEF Eagle Point Credit 6.75% 2031 bonds (ECCW) trading at a 6.78% yield.

The second are the Fix/Float preferreds with first call dates later this year that can take advantage of the continuing rise in short-term rates such as the mortgage REIT preferreds (AGNCN) and (NLY.PF), trading at reset yields around or north of 8%.

And the third are lower-coupon bank preferreds with relatively long durations which can be supported if the economy hits the wall and rates fall back lower such as (BAC.PO) and (COF.PJ), trading at 6%+ yields.