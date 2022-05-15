dml5050/iStock via Getty Images

So far, 2022 has not been an easy road for investors, growth or value. With geopolitical and economic landmines littering the stock market, both good and bad companies have faced their fair share of pain.

In this article, I would like to lay out why I believe shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) currently present an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

Overview

While the markets as a whole have been gyrating faster than a Shakira music video so far in 2022, Unilever, in particular, has had a rather abysmal performance of late. Basically, the stock has been heading straight down now for over a year.

Data by YCharts

This underperformance by Unilever seems to have been initially triggered by the decision from the Ben & Jerry's subsidiary to suspend ice cream sales in what it stated was occupied territories in Palestine. This decision led to immediate pushback from some legislators and citizen groups in the United States wanting to cancel Unilever.

While this sentiment seems to have died down to some degree, the shareholder base was already wobbly going into the rise of persistent commodity inflation in late 2021, which continues to this day.

Unilever

As you can clearly see in the above slide from Unilever, commodity inflation has hit the company hard. The company appears to have roughly €17 billion of commodity exposure in total as of the end of 2021. So far in 2022, this has unfortunately only gotten worse with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It would certainly appear that commodity inflation along with the war in Ukraine are currently driving shares of Unilever. In my opinion, that driver needs to be pulled over and checked for a possible DUI.

Reasons Why I Am Bullish

It may seem counter-intuitive to look at the inflation chart above and think that it could be interpreted as bullish, but let me explain why I believe that longer term, Unilever's margin profile is on track to expand greatly going forward after this period of inflation subsides.

First, contrary to some others on Seeking Alpha, I believe the company has done a wonderful job of passing through price increases during this period so far.

Unilever

While margins are highly likely to take a decent hit from this period due to the lag effect of price increases, consumers are accepting the price increases that the company is passing along quite well with total volume only dropping by a meager 1% to date.

To that point, once commodities eventually drop back from recent all time highs, which they certainly will, do you really expect prices to drop proportionately, or even at all? I certainly do not. I fully expect prices for consumer goods to stay elevated for quite some time allowing for a period of massive margin expansion.

I have given the above statement quite a bit of thought and in searching for definitive data to either prove or disprove my theory, I have unfortunately come up a bit short, however, I was able to pull a chart showing the performance history of various sectors after periods of high inflation.

Refinitiv

In the above chart, what is shown on the top table is return data from 1 year before peak inflation and on the bottom table is one year after peak inflation. What the chart shows is that during the last 3 inflation cycles, consumer staples have rather significantly outperformed one year after peak inflation.

I like to think of this issue as if Unilever was a gas station. Contrary to popular belief, gas stations do not make more money when gas prices are rising, they make nearly all of their profits when the gas price is falling, this is because they are able to keep their prices much higher for longer on the way down than they are able to raise them on the way up.

Unilever has proven the ability to raise prices competitively on the way up so far during this cycle, which is the hard part, and with their substantial brand equity, I am very comfortable in their ability to keep prices elevated once the cycle is over, leading to sustained margin expansion.

Researchgate

In addition, the market seems to have overly punished Unilever due to its European headquarters in regards to the Ukraine war and economic fallout. In my opinion, this is a mistake as the company may be based in Europe, but this is truly a global company.

In regards to direct Russian exposure, the company in its most recent call stated that "Our Russian business represents 1% of group turnover." making direct exposure basically a non-issue. Where most investors see a threat is in the European market economy specifically.

While this concern is quite real for the European economy given the massive dislocation in supply chains and the likely recession poised to sweep the continent, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that only around 20% of the company's business is actually conducted in Europe.

Unilever

As you can see, the vast majority of sales for Unilever are focused outside of Europe with Asia being the crown jewel of the portfolio. And before you mention China and recent COVID lockdowns, India is the primary market in Asia for the company with China accounting for only 5.5% of 2021 total sales.

In fact, Unilever, though based in London, appears to have a lower European sales exposure than even Procter & Gamble (PG), the American based behemoth, which counts on Europe for roughly 22% of total sales.

Bottom Line

For current shareholders, I believe selling now makes absolutely no sense whatsoever as it is quite likely that the pain the company was due to absorb from inflation, cancel culture rage and geopolitics is largely already behind them.

Going forward, the setup for Unilever is actually quite ideal if they continue to push through price increases with minimal volume losses, as they have so far been able to achieve during the current cycle. Once inflation begins to recede, I believe the company has the ability to embark on a rather long cycle of sustained margin expansion leading to total return outperformance.

Unilever is currently trading at historically low valuations and is currently offering a 4.34% dividend yield which is the highest that it has been in over 10 years.

Data by YCharts

This setup is exactly what I look for in my long-term investments, a high quality company, facing temporary headwinds, trading at a discount to historical valuations.

I truly do not know when the current headwinds facing Unilever will abate and it could take a frustratingly long period of time to unwind the current inflation threats along with the Ukraine war, but I am very happy to reinvest the generous 4.34% dividend until that day comes.

I look forward to your comments below. Thank you for reading and good luck to all!