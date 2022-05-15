Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

On March 8, I wrote my most recent article covering one of America's largest homebuilders. Back then, I wrote that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was in a good spot to focus on affordable housing in a tight market. However, headwinds were persistent:

I believe that a lot of misery is being priced in and as it's hard to tell how bad things can get, I recommend looking for an entry close to $30 if possible.

Fast forward to May and we're dealing with a KBH ticker trading close to $30. In this case, it's caused by a mix of general market weakness, (related) high rates, and investors who are ditching homebuilding stocks. In this article, I am going to update my call using the macro environment and KB Home's new numbers. The situation hasn't gotten better, but with weakness come opportunities. Let me explain why.

Housing Is Weakening

The stock market isn't a lot of fun for people relying on quick capital gains this year. Excluding dividends, the S&P 500 is down 15.4% since the last trading day of 2021. Tech stocks as displayed by the tech-heavy ETF (QQQ) are down 24.1%. Homebuilders are worse performers, falling by 29.7% using the iShares Home Construction ETF (ITB). KB Home is down a quarter of its market cap.

Right now, there's a problem. Higher rates caused by supply chain issues, rapid money creation after the pandemic, and other issues are doing a number on tech and growth stocks because it makes discounting future growth less attractive. Hence, investors tend to buy value stocks that generate a profit now instead of 5-10 years in the future.

Homebuilders are performing worse than tech stocks. Not by a lot, but still.

Between my most recent KBH article and April of 2022, the average home price has added another $6,000, which would be very positive for KBH - under normal circumstances.

One of the overviews I shared in my March article is the one below showing that demand is much, much higher than supply in key markets.

In general, it means the US needs much more houses to put pressure on homes. Yet, that's not happening. If anything, the situation is getting worse.

By now, most people have noticed that rates are going up. The Fed has started to hike (somewhat aggressively) as inflation is now close to double-digits. As a result, the average 30Y mortgage rate has risen to 5.3%, exceeding the prior cycle high.

Earlier this month, my fellow Intelligence Quarterly contributor and macro expert Patrick Perret Green shared his thoughts on the housing market (no paywall). I will use some of his charts like the one below showing that high mortgage rates have caused home sales to fall (rather significantly) while homes under construction are currently 1.6 million. What this means is that in a situation where demand is down (temporarily), supply is increasing. Basic economics tells us that it's not a bullish thing.

Hence, he makes the case that the housing shortage has eased using the ratio of population to housing inventory as seen below.

When adding that the monthly payment on a $300,000 30Y mortgage has increased from $1,300 at the end of 2021 to currently, $1,700, we get a situation where affordability has become a real issue, as displayed by the graph below.

This is what Seeking Alpha reported on April 28, when mortgage rates made their way above 5.0%:

In this week, mortgage applications dropped 8.3% from the past week: refinance applications were down 9% and purchase apps declined 7.6%.

In other words, what seems to be a no-brainer situation for homebuilders is actually a "tricky" macro environment where higher rates are the leading cause of misery. If rates were to drop, affordability would increase and allow the demand side to rebound.

Unfortunately, for now, it seems that the pressure on housing sentiment is only growing as the divergence between Michigan Consumer Confidence (orange) and NAHB Housing Market Sentiment (black) is widening to a degree that makes me very uncomfortable.

Now, let's look at KBH.

Where's KBH In This Mess?

On March 23, the company reported its 1Q22 earnings. The company raised its average selling price guidance from $480 to $490 thousand to the $490 to $500 thousand range. Housing revenue was expected to remain stable at $7.2 to $7.6 billion.

Yet, the stock dropped 4.3% after the announcement as 1Q22 EPS came in at $1.47. Below consensus EPS estimates of $1.54.

With that said, what I care mainly about is how the company is dealing with ongoing macro developments. After all, what we're seeing now did start well before the 1Q22 earnings call. Back then, it was just a lot less bad.

First of all, despite high demand, deliveries were roughly unchanged at 2,868 units. The company missed at least 2 weeks in its construction cycle in the least 6 weeks of the quarter. The company has roughly 250 deliveries per week, which shows how severe omicron-related issues can be. It impacted materials, trade partners, municipalities (paperwork), utility companies, and of course the company's own workforce.

Shortages included Flex Duct products, windows, doors, HVAC equipment, kitchen appliances, and a lot of other materials.

Management does not expect to get rid of shortages this year and it is buying materials ahead of projects. Given lockdowns in China and related factors, I share the expectation that supply chain issues are here to stay for the time being.

In this case, KBH benefits from its size. It is using multiple suppliers and orders large quantities well ahead of expected delivery. That's something smaller companies let alone consumers cannot compete with.

The demand side is much better as the company's issue isn't selling homes, but completing homes. KBH did benefit a lot from high wage growth in 1Q22 with strong first-time buyer demand.

Unfortunately, real wage growth is turning into a headwind as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on May 11:

Real average hourly earnings decreased 2.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from April 2021 to April 2022. The change in real average hourly earnings combined with a decrease of 0.9 percent in the average workweek resulted in a 3.4-percent decrease in real average weekly earnings over this period.

Total net orders were down 2% in the quarter. Yet, it was no sign of weakness. It's a tough comparison versus 1Q21 and sequential monthly net order growth has been positive since then. Moreover, thanks to a strong pricing environment, the value of new orders rose to $2.2 billion, which is a 15% increase. The absorption rate (net orders per community per month) increased by 3% to 6.6. The company is now looking to expand communities to have more room for orders.

Moreover, despite supply challenges, the company improved its margins thanks to strong prices.

Our homebuilding operating income margin improved to 12.2% compared to 10.0% for the 2021 first quarter. Excluding inventory-related charges, our operating margin for the current quarter increased 180 basis points year-over-year, reflecting improvements in both our gross margin and SG&A expense ratio which I will cover in more detail in a moment.

Another thing I want to highlight is a part of the Q&A session of the 1Q22 earnings call. Analyst Truman Patterson asked the company about California. Bear in mind that the West Coast generates accounts for 32% of company deliveries, 39% of net order value, and 34% of backlog value.

[...] we generally think of California as the most affordability constrained state in the nation, new home sales today, February sales fell in the West, you all had orders down about 6%. I’m hoping that you can dig in the color in California [...]

This is what Jeff Mezger answered.

I mean if you think of California, highest price point, so obviously, it's the most affordably constrained market, but it's also the most supply challenged market of any of the state. So again, you have demand far in excess of supply. And because it's a land constrained environment, you can't replace your communities as easily -- we'll tilt more to price over pace. And I think when you look at our order value, it reflects that. We're not letting the communities run hot.

What we're seeing is that the company is emphasizing price over pace as supply is an issue. California is an extreme example, but it's valid as this is what's happening all over the place. The problem is, and this is related to the first half of this article, that affordability puts a limit on pricing power - especially with rates going much higher.

So, what does this mean in terms of valuation?

Valuation

KB Home sees itself in a pretty good position. The company announced a new $300 million share buyback program on April 11. This represented 11% of its market cap back then. It's a big deal and backed by the management's belief that it can excel in this environment.

Management isn't wrong as it is set to do $1.4 billion in EBITDA in the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022. The almost $360 million in free cash flow that is expected to come with that are likely to lower net debt to less than $1.0 billion in the year after that, which would indicate a sub 1.0x (EBITDA) net leverage ratio in the years ahead *if* pricing and demand remain strong.

Using the company's $3.0 billion market cap and $1.4 billion in expected 2022 net debt give us an enterprise value of $4.4 billion. Normally, I use forward-looking numbers instead of same-year net debt. However, in this case, I'm using 2022 estimates as the macro environment does not seem to warrant an extremely rosy outlook anymore.

Yet, $4.4 billion is just 3.2x this year's expected EBITDA.

A valuation this low is ridiculously low. It's a cheaper valuation than steel stocks prior to the rise in steel prices (when everyone hated steel and commodities).

This means something needs to give. Either housing starts to slow down significantly now - hurting KBH's outlook - or housing remains strong and KBH starts a massive rebound.

Without supply chain issues and lower rates, I have little doubt that KBH should be trading at $60 per share (currently $33).

Currently, the stock is down almost 40% from its all-time high, which means a lot is priced in.

The problem is that it's hard to judge whether the Fed is going to break something. The 2Y government bond yield seems to be peaking, below the prior cycle peak, which makes sense. Longer-term bond yields are also peaking.

For now, I will stick to my neutral rating. If you want some homebuilding exposure, be very careful. Start buying at $30 if you can and keep your position small. Also, buy using intervals in order to average down if the stock falls towards $25, which could happen if demand starts to weaken indeed.

Takeaway

This housing market is extremely tough to trade. On the one hand, we have homebuilders that do very well due to pricing power and underserviced markets in some areas. On the other hand, we have a situation where high prices, higher rates, and weaker economic growth pressure demand.

KBH is in a good spot as it services underbuilt markets with the ability to withstand supply chain problems thanks to pricing and the benefit of size (among other factors). The valuation is very low and balance sheet health is improving.

Something needs to give. Either housing comes down fast or KBH is one of the most undervalued stocks on the market. I think it's a mix of both. Housing is likely going to suffer a bit more going forward while KBH has incorporated a lot of weakness in its stock price.

I think $25-$30 is an interesting place to start buying a small position.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!