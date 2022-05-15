The Stock Market: The New Policy Focus Of The Federal Reserve

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

The last week in the stock market was not a pleasant one. Caitlin McCabe and Corrie Driebusch write in the Saturday Wall Street Journal,

"U.S. stocks ended higher Friday after a punishing week of losses across major indexes." "Traders welcomed the reprieve from the brutal spring selloff that has left virtually no corner of the market unscathed."

Index performance (Wall Street Journal)

The Standard & Poor's Stock Index hit its last historical high on January 3, 2022, closing the day at 4,796.56. It has been downhill since.

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

The problem has been the uncertainty over the future course of inflation and the path the Federal Reserve will follow in order to get the inflation rate back down to the Fed's target rate of inflation, 2.0 percent.

The problem is that the latest number on inflation was released last week. Year-over-year, last month's inflation rate was 8.2 percent. This was down from the previous month but the previous month was 8.5 percent.

It looks like the Fed has a lot of work ahead of it. I believe that the investment community is hanging on the path that the Federal Reserve takes.

Uncertainty

What the investment community does not like is uncertainty and there is plenty of uncertainty hanging over the stock market these days. A lot of the uncertainty has been created by the Federal Reserve, itself.

On Friday, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester stated that " the U.S. central bank needs to press forward with aggressive rate rises..."

Ms. Mester is now a voting member of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee, the group that votes on policy decisions.

She continues,

"I expect it to be appropriate to raise the policy rate another 50 basis points at each of our next two meetings."

With the effective Federal Funds rate now at 0.83 percent, this would bring the Fed's policy rate of interest up to around 1.83 percent.

Ms. Mester suggests that by September that there should be some indication from the market about whether or not these increases in the Fed Funds rate are having any effect on the rate of inflation.

"If inflation has failed to moderate, then a faster pace of rate increases may be necessary." So, how does this help investors? To me, this adds to the uncertainty as to what the Federal Reserve will be doing.

Radical Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve is taking an incremental approach to raising its policy rate of interest. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors, said in an interview on Friday, that the Fed

"may have fallen behind in what it needs to do..." "Now we see the picture clearly and we're determined to use our tools to get us back to price stability."

The investment community is waiting.

One of the problems is that with the effective Federal Funds rate only at 1.83 percent, the Fed's policy rate of interest is substantially below the expected rate of inflation for the future. In other words, the real rate of interest is negative, and not by just a little bit.

This means that interest rates are not near a nominal value which will make it unattractive for borrowers to want to borrow. The Federal Reserve has pumped so much money into the financial system that pushing up rates just a little bit is unlikely to stem the pace of inflation.

Ms. Mester's comment: a faster pace of rate increases may be necessary.

So, we are into September, and the Fed may start to move up the Federal Funds rate at a faster pace. And, then what after that. The Fed may not need to get the Federal Funds rate up to 8.00 percent or so, but it appears as if the Federal Funds rate may have to increase to 5.00 percent or more.

When will that be accomplished...and, how will that be accomplished? The future seems highly uncertain. And, uncertainty is not what the investment community needs. If the Federal Reserve falls much more behind the curve, the problems will just become that much worse. That's what happens if you continue to put off dealing with the real problems.