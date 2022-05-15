ARDC: Moving From Sell To Hold After A -36% Annualized Performance
Summary
- ARDC is a closed-end fund focused on fixed income instruments.
- The fund invests predominantly in a portfolio of floating rate leveraged loans, high yield bonds and CLO debt.
- ARDC is down significantly since our Sell rating in February, driven by wider credit spreads and risk free rates.
Thesis
Back in February, we wrote an article where we analyzed the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and assigned it a Sell rating based on our analysis and market view. The fund is down more than -9% since our rating, or when annualized, down more than -36%. If an investor would have held the name rather than sold it then an entire year of dividends would have been negated in only three months. Unlike other authors on the platform we are constantly articulating our reasons for taking certain market views and actively monitoring our performance versus our ratings. We feel a well-informed investor can make a more profitable decision by validating historical performances for authors in their respective fields.
We feel the market sell-off driven by higher Fed rates and the fear of a "hard landing" are slightly overdone and the entire move is to be extinguished soon. We are of the opinion that the Fed is going to hike three more times by 50 bps and get to a 2.5% neutral rate level, followed by an assessment period. We feel the market has already priced this in and is currently almost done with the risk-off move. We have seen credit spreads widen significantly on the back of recession fears, which coupled with higher risk free yields have resulted in a significant negative performance for the fixed income CEF ARDC on a year to date basis. With the bulk of the negative move behind us we are now moving from Sell to Hold on this name.
Performance
The fund is down more than -9% on a price basis since our rating:
Since our February article ARDC is down more than -9% on a price basis, and down more than -7.86% on a total return basis, which negates an entire year of dividends for the fund.
The fund is down more than -18% on a total return basis year to date:
On a 5-year time basis, which is more appropriate for a true buy and hold individual the fund is still up around +5% on an annualized yearly return basis:
We feel that for buy and hold instruments, while an investor is well served to just keep the name in the portfolio, during significant macro events such as monetary and fiscal policies (tightening/loosening) it is worth trading part of the position. Namely, when identifying further weakness in the name due to higher interest rates in the market, even a true buy and hold investor would have been well served to lighten up on their positioning. Taking such actions does not mean liquidating the entire position, just adjusting to a lower ratio with the intention of buying the name later in the year at a lower price.
Holdings
The fund currently holds leveraged loans, high yield bonds and CLOs:
The vehicle is heavily invested in CLOs which account for over 30% of the portfolio and have a mixed industry allocation due to their own collateral pools:
