Thesis

Back in February, we wrote an article where we analyzed the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and assigned it a Sell rating based on our analysis and market view. The fund is down more than -9% since our rating, or when annualized, down more than -36%. If an investor would have held the name rather than sold it then an entire year of dividends would have been negated in only three months. Unlike other authors on the platform we are constantly articulating our reasons for taking certain market views and actively monitoring our performance versus our ratings. We feel a well-informed investor can make a more profitable decision by validating historical performances for authors in their respective fields.

We feel the market sell-off driven by higher Fed rates and the fear of a "hard landing" are slightly overdone and the entire move is to be extinguished soon. We are of the opinion that the Fed is going to hike three more times by 50 bps and get to a 2.5% neutral rate level, followed by an assessment period. We feel the market has already priced this in and is currently almost done with the risk-off move. We have seen credit spreads widen significantly on the back of recession fears, which coupled with higher risk free yields have resulted in a significant negative performance for the fixed income CEF ARDC on a year to date basis. With the bulk of the negative move behind us we are now moving from Sell to Hold on this name.

Performance

The fund is down more than -9% on a price basis since our rating:

Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Since our February article ARDC is down more than -9% on a price basis, and down more than -7.86% on a total return basis, which negates an entire year of dividends for the fund.

The fund is down more than -18% on a total return basis year to date:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

On a 5-year time basis, which is more appropriate for a true buy and hold individual the fund is still up around +5% on an annualized yearly return basis:

5 Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

We feel that for buy and hold instruments, while an investor is well served to just keep the name in the portfolio, during significant macro events such as monetary and fiscal policies (tightening/loosening) it is worth trading part of the position. Namely, when identifying further weakness in the name due to higher interest rates in the market, even a true buy and hold investor would have been well served to lighten up on their positioning. Taking such actions does not mean liquidating the entire position, just adjusting to a lower ratio with the intention of buying the name later in the year at a lower price.

Holdings

The fund currently holds leveraged loans, high yield bonds and CLOs:

Portfolio (Fund Fact Sheet) Most CLO debt is floating rate, which coupled with the fund's large leveraged loan holdings explains the low duration that ARDC exposes:

Duration (Fund Fact Sheet) CLO Equity represents an asset class of its own since it does not have a stated interest rate per se. What do we mean by that? Let us have a quick look at how a CLO is structured:

Structure (Fund Fact Sheet) CLOs are securitizations, meaning that the cash generated by a finite pool of assets is disbursed in a "waterfall" or seniority of payments. The rated tranches have defined interest rates (either fixed or floating) while the equity tranche captures all the residual cash-flows and trades on yield or IRR. Depending on the health of the collateral pool, default rates, recoveries and trading acumen of the collateral manager, CLO Equity tranches can generate substantial returns in the life of the deal, with 12%+ IRRs. Conversely in a stressed economic environment the equity tranche is the first to be hit and absorb a loss, hence equity tranches can lose all value pretty fast. Think about the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 when securitizations (subordinated tranches and equity tranches) were accountable for massive violent losses on the back of slightly higher default rates.

The vehicle is heavily invested in CLOs which account for over 30% of the portfolio and have a mixed industry allocation due to their own collateral pools:

Industry (Fund Fact Sheet) From a ratings perspective the fund is tilted towards BB names, however please keep in mind that securitized products ratings are following a different metric/stress test than pure corporate bonds/leveraged loans ratings: