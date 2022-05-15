gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ScanSource, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCSC) application of the recurring revenue model through multi-year contracts has improved its revenues and increased its gross profit margins. With a $100 million share buyback program and a fair valuation relative to its peers, ScanSource has a 160.8% upside in terms of its share price if the management delivers on its operating plan.

Background

ScanSource Inc.'s business includes a cross-section of key business products, such as, barcode scanners, security and networking, point the sale payment system, communication and collaboration, connectivity integrations, and cloud services for consumers. These services are delivered as either upfront fixed cost purchases or pay-as-you go recurring revenue model. What makes ScanSource, Inc. unique is that instead of owning the underlying technologies, it simply partners with technology providers and helps craft solutions for customers utilizing the right mix of diverse technology stacks that meet customer needs.

Their services are broadly classified as specialty technology solutions, modern communication and cloud, and hardware systems. These systems have a TAM of around $500 billion. SCSC primarily plans to utilize its knowledge of these technologies to develop new use cases. For example, according to company management, taking existing hardware, like a payment system, and attaching mobile computing, POS, and cloud-enabled endpoints boosts the value of the original hardware, which unlocks the potential to generates additional revenues.

Source: ScanSource, Inc.

Key Fundamental Metrics

The overall cash for SCSC has fluctuated wildly between $59 million in 2017 to $170 million in 2018, then dropping back to $93 million in 2019, increasing to $202 million in April 2020, and finally ending up at $94 million in 2021. The accounts receivable have increased yearly from $189 million to $312 million in 2021, indicating ongoing issues with collecting previous accounts. As a result, long-term debt has grown steadily to counteract the rise in unpaid accounts. Although the total assets have grown from $2.6 billion in 2017 to $3.4 billion in 2021, the shareholder equity has remained constant because of issues related to accounts receivable. To solve this problem, in 2016 SCSC acquired Intelisys, which is a technology service distributor, and it now utilizes their recurring revenue model through multi-year contracts and more than 200 suppliers.

Balance Sheet

Q1 2022 Earnings Report - Key Takeaways

To combat the accounts receivable issues discussed above, management happily reported that their recurring revenue through Intelisys has grown for 21 consecutive quarters or 13% per year, reaching $2 billion. Last quarter also marked the fifth consecutive quarter of EPS growth along with an increase in gross profits and an improvement in the EBITDA margin. Management was also confident that it will be able to maintain recent gains because of an influx of larger deals, continued growth of their recurring revenue business, enhanced pricing performance from larger deals, and expansion of endogenous sales capabilities.

Potential Tailwinds

The key drivers for the growth of SCSC will include transitioning existing hardware to cloud-backed services through Internet connectivity. According to Yahoo Finance, the market for cloud-based services is projected to grow from $445.3 billion in 2021 to $947.3 billion in 2026. This is an implied growth rate of around 27% per year. Hardware device manufacturers will likely be a major part of this growth by transitioning their products to smart technologies and cloud-based systems.

Over the past 4 years, Intelisys revenues have grown at a rate of 15% per year, as shown below. As discussed above, management expects these revenues to continue growing at the same rate, eventually transitioning the entire business to this model.

Source: ScanSource, Inc.

Not only has the Intelisys acquisition enabled a boost in revenues, it has also enabled SCSC to improve its gross margins to 12.2%, as shown below.

Source: ScanSource, Inc

Furthermore, in August 2021, SCSC announced a $100 million dollar share buyback program, which will reward current investors by retiring shares, thereby boosting the value of existing shares.

Evaluating SCSC and its peers, we see that it trades on a multiple of 12.1 times trailing PE and 11 times forward PE and is therefore fairly valued in terms of the industry median range of 12.8 times trailing PE and 11.2 times forward PE, with a fair price range between $29.31 and $39.84 per share.

Peer Comparison - Fair Value

If the company management grows its revenues by a modest 1% per year over the next 5 years and maintains its disciplined gross margin of around 12%, based on discounted cash flow modeling, the fair price is $98.53 per share, which is an increase of more than 160.8%.

Predicted Fair Value Price Revenue Projection

Potential Headwinds

In 2022, with the recent market contraction, tech giants have lost more than $1 trillion in value, according to CNBC. The software services sector has suffered similar losses, and the post COVID-19 tech boom has given back some of its gains. Undervalued companies trading at low PE multiples are likely to rise as their strong fundamentals reassert their value in the market. Given that the company is fairly valued at the current price, most of the headwinds associated with SCSC are related to the overall market, not its intrinsic value.

Conclusion

Investors with a long time horizon should consider investing in SCSC because it is well positioned to take advantage of the growing service integration market. SCSC is fairly valued and it has a potential upside of 160.8%, if management delivers on its operating plan.