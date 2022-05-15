Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 5/15/2022

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Note: The iM-Top10VariableWeight model (green line) is an experimental model. It holds the same stocks as the iM-Top10 model put position weights are adjusted to an inverse function of market capitalization, that is the higher the market cap of the stock the lower the position weight. As a consequence, it is difficult to trade as market capitalization changes with the stock price.

Trade Signals for 5/16/2022

iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name DHR SELL 110 Danaher Corp MU SELL 445 Micron Technology Inc. NFLX BUY 147 Netflix Inc SCHW BUY 421 Schwab (Charles) Corp

iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Next update on Sunday 5/22/2022

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 5/13/2022

Current Portfolio 5/13/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (BBWI) 531 9.61% $27,086 02/28/22 ($30,285) $2,564 — ($634) (CHTR) 65 10.88% $30,640 04/18/22 ($30,231) ($3,876) — ($3,466) (DHR) 110 9.73% $27,411 04/04/22 ($31,931) — — ($4,520) (INCY) 361 9.60% $27,039 02/28/22 ($30,799) $7,377 — $3,617 (MA) 76 8.98% $25,293 05/02/22 ($27,266) — — ($1,973) (MCO) 87 8.92% $25,140 04/11/22 ($29,208) — — ($4,068) (MSFT) 111 10.29% $28,984 04/18/22 ($31,162) — — ($2,178) (MU) 445 11.36% $32,004 04/18/22 ($31,676) — — $328 (QCOM) 218 10.44% $29,415 08/02/21 ($32,635) $2,794 $423 ($3) (V) 140 9.90% $27,892 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $308 ($1,396)

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 5/13/2022

Current Portfolio 5/13/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 22 1.71% $3,236 01/04/16 ($2,109) $5,187 $264 $6,578 (ADBE) 10 2.14% $4,055 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $4,702 (ALGN) 14 2.04% $3,857 11/22/21 ($6,726) ($1,218) — ($4,087) (AMT) 18 2.22% $4,188 01/04/16 ($2,033) $731 $461 $3,348 (AMZN) 2 2.39% $4,522 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 — $4,647 (ANTM) 10 2.57% $4,865 02/28/22 ($4,503) — $13 $374 (APP) 91 1.90% $3,591 08/23/21 ($6,110) $452 — ($2,067) (BBWI) 85 2.29% $4,336 02/28/22 ($4,533) — — ($197) (BSX) 87 1.83% $3,450 02/24/20 ($3,949) $700 — $202 (CHTR) 8.1 2.03% $3,836 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 — $2,572 (COUP) 52 2.01% $3,804 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($2,875) — ($2,620) (CRM) 21 1.85% $3,505 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 — $1,996 (CRWD) 22 1.82% $3,438 05/26/20 ($4,210) $5,518 — $4,746 (DASH) 52 2.03% $3,833 05/24/21 ($5,623) ($281) — ($2,071) (DHR) 20 2.64% $4,984 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $50 $3,084 (DIS) 35 1.99% $3,757 08/24/20 ($5,102) $902 — ($444) (DOCU) 43 1.80% $3,404 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($2,553) — ($4,267) (FATE) 163 2.09% $3,948 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($4,243) — ($6,794) (FB) 20 2.10% $3,972 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) — $1,735 (FIS) 50 2.55% $4,825 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $147 ($1,827) (FISV) 44 2.24% $4,231 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($1,830) — ($808) (GOOGL) 3 3.68% $6,963 01/04/16 ($2,281) — — $4,682 (INCY) 67 2.65% $5,018 02/28/22 ($4,566) — — $452 (INTU) 12 2.36% $4,461 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $106 $2,697 (KMX) 47 2.28% $4,308 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — ($1,069) (MA) 12 2.11% $3,994 01/04/16 ($2,088) $2,507 $139 $4,552 (MCO) 17 2.60% $4,912 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $239 $4,471 (MSFT) 16 2.21% $4,178 01/04/16 ($2,085) $3,882 $347 $6,322 (MTCH) 41 1.68% $3,178 02/28/22 ($4,589) — — ($1,411) (MU) 51 1.94% $3,668 02/28/22 ($4,527) — $5 ($854) (NFLX) 22 2.18% $4,128 01/04/16 ($2,092) ($411) — $1,626 (NOW) 7 1.68% $3,169 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,684 — $4,027 (NVDA) 20 1.87% $3,541 02/24/20 ($3,830) $7,494 $15 $7,220 (PYPL) 47 1.96% $3,705 02/21/17 ($2,209) $963 — $2,459 (QCOM) 30 2.14% $4,048 08/24/20 ($5,106) $2,448 $197 $1,588 (RIVN) 104 1.47% $2,777 02/28/22 ($4,854) ($1,446) — ($3,523) (SCHW) 54 1.87% $3,543 02/28/22 ($4,555) — $11 ($1,002) (SGEN) 33 2.37% $4,476 01/04/16 ($2,099) $1,661 — $4,039 (SHOP) 10 2.13% $4,025 11/18/19 ($3,233) $1,208 — $1,999 (SNAP) 130 1.70% $3,218 11/22/21 ($6,427) — — ($3,209) (SNOW) 24 2.01% $3,801 02/16/21 ($6,487) $593 — ($2,094) (TDG) 6 1.79% $3,383 01/04/16 ($2,071) $2,710 $912 $4,934 (TSLA) 6 2.44% $4,618 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $11,503 (TSM) 36 1.73% $3,275 11/22/21 ($6,768) $2,419 $44 ($1,031) (UNH) 9 2.31% $4,369 05/22/17 ($2,274) $2,953 $303 $5,351 (V) 20 2.11% $3,985 01/04/16 ($2,046) $1,287 $164 $3,389 (W) 60 1.82% $3,440 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($3,977) — ($5,927) (WDAY) 20 1.93% $3,646 05/26/20 ($4,213) $1,141 — $574

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: