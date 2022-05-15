Peach_iStock/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Not long ago I have written a detailed comparison on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Okta (OKTA), two of the leading companies in the Identity and Access Management (IAM) space (Too Aggressive S&M Spending At Okta Could Turn Investors To Ping Identity). Since then, Ping has reported Q1 results for 2022, which showed continued underlying strength in its business. Based on these numbers I want to provide an updated fundamental picture for the company in the following.

Continued improvement in fundamentals

Ping reported another strong set of results for Q1 2022. Ending Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), its most important top line gauge for the business came in at $323.5 million. This was an increase of 21.5% YoY after last quarters' 20.7%, marking the fifth straight quarter of accelerating ARR growth rate.

As a sidenote, investors shouldn't be confused by the fact, that if they look at revenue figures, they tell a somewhat different story. This is due to the fact, that SaaS revenues make up an increasing share of Ping's revenues. These are recognized ratably over the contract period, while term-based license revenues - which they usually replace - are recognized upfront. Please see my article on the comparison of Ping and Okta referenced in the first paragraph for a more detailed discussion on this topic.

While revenue growth rates are expected to fluctuate due to this reason in the close future, ARR growth should show a more stable and predictable path. This is well illustrated in Ping's Q1 earnings presentation:

Ratable revenues consisting of SaaS plus maintenance and support (M&S) revenues made up 45% of total subscription revenues in Q1, which is expected to reach 55% towards the end of the year. After a balance between ratable revenues and term-based license revenues is reached, ARR and revenue growth rates will converge as depicted in the chart above.

The fifth straight quarter of ARR growth rate acceleration is driven by steadily increasing SaaS revenues at Ping. The company managed to develop its own full-stack SaaS offering for the IAM market only in recent years, which has begun the bear fruit in recent quarters. In Q1 total SaaS revenues reached $20.2 million, growing 68% YoY. Although from a low base, but still, it shows a further acceleration compared to previous quarters:

Although rapidly growing SaaS revenues drive steadily accelerating top line growth, they have a dampening effect on gross margins. This is due to the fact, that for providing a service in the cloud Ping must pay the cloud vendor for its hosting services. Although Ping prices its SaaS offering for customers somewhat higher, at the end, growing share of these revenues leads to some compression on the gross margin front:

Based on the Q4 2021 earnings call management expects some further deterioration, but afterwards they assume it will come back to current levels and stabilize there. Currently, I think investors shouldn't be worried, because Ping's largest competitor Okta had the same non-GAAP gross margin in its latest fiscal quarter of 77% and SaaS companies in general fall usually somewhere between the 60-80% range.

Although growth stocks with negative earnings seem to have fallen out of the mercy of investors recently, I think it would be too early to focus on the bottom line at Ping. The company invests heavily in S&M and R&D to capture a rare market opportunity, which is a better strategy in my opinion than focusing primarily on profitability. However, based on Pings' Investor Day presentation last year they plan to achieve a non-GAAP operating margin of 13-17% and an unlevered FCF margin of 10-15% for 2024, which is not that far on the horizon.

Tough comparison for Q2 earnings

Ping closed its possibly largest deal in its history in Q2 2021, which led to unusually strong growth both in ARR and revenue that time. This unusually strong quarter will form the basis for YoY comparisons for the upcoming Q2 2022 numbers.

On the one hand, this will make it hard for Ping to continue its accelerating ARR growth dynamic. On the other hand, revenues will probably show a decline YoY, which is amplified by the timing of term-based license revenues turning into ratable SaaS revenues. This phenomenon will probably also lead to decreasing revenues QoQ, but remember, keep focusing on ARR, because this is the proper gauge for the underlying business.

Based on the midpoints of Pings' guidance ranges, I have provided the following table to demonstrate how YoY growth rates in ARR and revenues could evolve for Q2 2022:

Based on this we can see that continued ARR growth rate acceleration is still a real possibility for Ping. In the meantime, revenues could decrease 8% YoY and decline meaningfully sequentially. Keep in mind, that this won't reflect the real underlying fundamental trend, stay focused on ARR.

Other indications of promising future growth prospects

Besides the impressing numbers on top line growth themselves, there are some other signs, which show that fundamentals at Ping could improve further.

One of the most obvious ones is the large Total Addressable Market (TAM) for Identity and Access Management, which Ping estimates to be ~$50 billion through 2023. This estimate is somewhat optimistic in my opinion as Ping assumes in the calculation, that all companies above $500 million annual revenue deploy all of Pings' solutions and use cases. A probably more realistic estimate from Fortune Business Insights is a TAM of $13.4 billion for 2021, which grows at a CAGR of 14.5% to reach $34.5 billion in 2028. Even in this case the current ARR of $323.5 million at Ping seems very tiny, so there is ample room to grow.

A further sign that top line growth at Ping could improve further is their increasingly good relationship with the federal government. Ping has built out a dedicated team for federal use cases and now they are close to earn the FedRAMP authorization, which "…is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services". Earning the authorization could significantly speed up Pings' sales efforts within government agencies. According to founder and CEO, Andre Durand Ping will provide further details on that front as the year progresses.

Cheap valuation compared to S&P 500

Ping trades currently at a market value of $1.67 billion and is expected to generate $352.8 million in revenues in the next 12 months. This makes up for a forward P/S ratio of 4.73, which compares to the forward P/S ratio of the S&P 500 (SPX) of 2.55. I think the current valuation of Ping is very conservative compared to that of the S&P500500 for two reasons.

On the one hand, Ping is growing revenues much faster as shown by its constantly accelerating ARR currently showing ~21% YoY growth. Although S&P500 revenues grew ~16% YoY in 2021 this was due to easy 2020 comparisons, the 10-year average is around 3.5%. On the other hand, Ping has a higher gross margin profile with latest non-GAAP gross margin of 77% or GAAP gross margin of 66%. This compares to the current gross margin of the S&P500 of ~45%. Sparing more extended mathematical derivations (see my article on the comparison of Ping and Okta) I think Ping would deserve a higher multiple due to these factors.

Conclusion

Q1 2022 results showed that Ping continued its turnaround fueled by increasing SaaS revenues. Although the base for Q2 2022 earnings will be tough, further acceleration in ARR growth rate is a real possibility. Increasingly strong ties with the federal government could serve as positive catalyst this year.