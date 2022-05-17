West Fraser Timber Has Pent-Up Demand On Material Shortages
Summary
- Investment in housing down-ticked because materials in the later stages of the building cycle haven't been available.
- This has slowed down timelines for new developments too and put more of a wedge between realized housing and housing needs.
- Housing needs are rising on latent demographic trends, and unlike Interfor, which is pure lumber, West Fraser is less exposed to DIY and more to homebuilding.
- More specialty exposures and clearer link to homebuilding trends mean West Fraser deserves a premium, which it has inexplicably lost.
- In absolute terms, a late-cycle multiple seems pessimistic given the direction of housing markets.
Published on the Value Lab 14/5/22
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is another stock, much like Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF), that gives us some nice exposure to the more resilient parts of the economy. Housing, while still quite exposed to interest rate hikes on a value basis, might have homebuilding markets preserved since there are several secular trends that are contributing to a housing shortage. WFG usually trades more expensively than peers but it's because they have more direct exposure to the homebuilding market, and are better positioned to sustain some level of elevated cash flows on the basis of pent-up homebuilding demand despite its mid-cycle multiples assuming a reversal in markets. However, they have lost this premium that they probably deserve. Overall, we think WFG is an interesting proposition and worth a second look.
Our View on Housing
Our view on housing and homebuilding specifically can be boiled down to a few key elements.
- Bloating of incomplete housing inventory is because of a shortage in finishings. Shortages have followed the building cycle, with lumber being the first shortage to have come and gone. Shortages in finishings have actually reduced private investment into residential property on account of slowed down completions of homes, and this is deferring some of the next housing starts. Therefore there is pent-up demand that favors companies exposed to housing starts like WFG.
- Latent demographic trends exacerbate the housing shortage. To a lesser extent de-urbanization, and to a greater extent the deferral of homemaking by Millennials relative to other generations means there is a pent-up wave of homemaking that will require more square footage to be built. This is on top of population growth.
- Hybrid working is here to stay, certainly to a greater extent than what existed before. This requires more square footage for a household as people need space for office materials and home working.
Naturally, we are also entering into a rate hiking environment. This is the main risk to the thesis as we believe rate hikes will have to go beyond market expectations to successfully tackle inflation. Reduced property value due to worse financing conditions will impact the return to homebuilding projects, especially if logistic costs remain baseline elevated due to speculation around oil prices related to the Ukraine conflict. However, we hope that pent-up demand for housing and strong housing fundamentals on core demographic trends will keep returns sufficiently high to create some throughput in the homebuilding markets.
The WFG Profile
The WFG profile is the same as many other wood products producers. Firstly, they are diversifying away from Canada and the Rockies because beetle infestations have reduced output of timber in those regions by very meaningful amounts, around 20% over the last couple of years. Interfor has done similar things through inorganic means, and this was a defensive and essential move to maintain their outputs.
Where WFG differs from Interfor is that they are more exposed to specialized wood products. This is an advantage for two reasons. Firstly, it is usually better to be exposed to specialized products rather than commodity products for the obvious reason that it allows you to be more of a price setter rather than price taker. The second reason is that the specialized wood products, specifically within their OSB markets, expose them less to DIY and more to actual construction and to manufacturing customers. The DIY boom has subsided to a greater extent than the megatrends that are guiding the general growth in housing demand, to which OSB and the specialty wood products therein are more exposed. This means that WFG trades at a bit of a premium to Interfor, but the multiples have substantially converged with the historical premium deservedly being higher.
WFG's volumes are more or less 50:50 OSB and lumber, and within OSB around 25% is specialty, with 50% being either specialty of value-added products where prices are less volatile due to pricing power.
Valuation and Conclusion
Interfor is entirely focused on lumber, making it much more commodity exposed. We think a 20% premium as is historically evident over the Interfor EV/EBITDA multiple is deserved for WFG, and that puts their value at $12 billion in USD which is about a 35% higher value than where they currently stand using LTM multiples.
The NTM multiples are substantially higher on account of expectations that EBITDA will be hurt by a combination of higher input prices and lower realized prices. However, sequentially OSB and lumber prices have improved, and if we are right about the homebuilding market being strong, and perhaps somewhat unlocked by abating shortages, a more optimistic view of lumber and OSB prices than that they'll fall meaningfully is probably worth considering. The multiples are very low in absolute terms too, with multiples pricing the companies with very low expectations even on a forward basis. With EBITDA-based earnings yields way above 25-30%, markets are expecting that the real hurt to EBITDA will occur in 2023 and not 2022. While this might be somewhat consistent with the view that rate hikes are being hesitated on due to the war, a lot of the hurt should already be hitting in 2022, if there's going to be much at all.
We think lumber and OSB prices could do quite well relative to other commodities. While rate hikes are a clear risk and will affect incomes across the board, we are relatively comfortable with the lumber and OSB markets and think that certainly on a relative basis WFG is undervalued, if not also undervalued on an absolute basis. The very pessimistic multiple create a margin of safety, and we rate WFG a buy.
