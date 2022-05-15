dszc/E+ via Getty Images

No question that Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) put out a wonderful earnings release numbers-wise. The partnership reported adjusted EBITDA of $3,340mm, a number that came in well ahead of Wall Street consensus that was sub $3,000mm. Importantly, that beat was broad-based among its holdings, with many operating segments (Intrastate and Midstream in particular) coming in ahead of analyst expectations. Naturally, outperformance of this degree led to an increase in guidance, with management raising the midpoint of its outlook to $12,400mm in EBITDA, up by $400mm. That was in line with the size of the beat, and arguably there is potentially some upside to these numbers as we work through the balance of the year.

There has been some trepidation though. What will put the investing base on edge is the outlook for capital expenditures. Growth was the story of the corporate presentation and conference call, representing a clear change in tone after preaching austerity and promised focus on shareholder returns. Energy Transfer's long term growth capital expenditure guide of just $600mm is going to get tossed out the window. The below is the laundry list of projects, many of which have jumped to high probabilities of being built.

Permian Natural Gas

The coming shortfall in natural gas takeaway is an oft-discussed topic. A lack of egress, if not solved, could jeopardize the growth trajectory of Permian crude oil production. Unlike the last time capacity was short a few years ago, the optics that surround flaring make that a non-starter for public exploration and production companies. Further, it would also harm earnings of upstream producers if natural gas differentials at Waha blow out compared to prices at Henry Hub or other high demand areas along the Gulf Coast. Investors are luckily starting to see midstream companies aim to solve the issue, with compression additions at the major pipelines (Permian Highway, Gulf Coast Express, Whistler) being the low hanging fruit.

Energy Transfer is stepping into this market as well and is close to reaching final investment decision ("FID") on a new pipeline. Named Warrior, the pipeline would connect natural gas in the Permian into the existing Energy Transfer intrastate pipeline system where there is spare capacity. Personally, I'm surprised that Warrior was broached given the profit potential for Energy Transfer if natural gas differentials widen. The firm holds back 400 mmcf/d of capacity on its existing Permian gas takeaway solutions for its marketing arm, so a $1.50 per mmbtu difference between NYMEX natural gas and what Energy Transfer could acquire gas for in-basin would yield more than $200mm in marketing profits without a dollar of capital spent.

In any case, Warrior likely requires in the neighborhood of $600mm in capital spending between 2022 - 2024, adding more spend into what is already a focus area of small tuck-in projects from Energy Transfer (Oasis expansion, Grey Wolf gas processing plant, and another yet unnamed gas processing plant are already in the roadmap).

Lake Charles LNG

Once arguably a dead project, the outlook for liquefied natural gas ("LNG") facilities in the United States have advanced considerably. International natural gas prices have run higher off the back of the Russia / Ukraine conflict, putting the arbitrage between American and International prices firmly into the black after years of malaise. Those that have capacity are printing money right now, and finally downstream consumers like utilities are willing to enter into longer term contracts.

We already knew that Energy Transfer was shopping capacity at Lake Charles, as a February 18 regulatory filing with FERC indicated the partnership was in active discussions with LNG off-takers. Since then, Energy Transfer has signed 5.1 mmtpa of capacity, or about 33% of prospective nameplate at Lake Charles, with several major counterparties. Another 5.0 mmtpa or so should all that is needed to reach final investment decision ("FID"), and given management noted that it had received inquiries on more than double potential available liquefaction, FID seems inevitable. By the end of this year, Lake Charles likely reaches FID.

LNG facilities are prohibitively expensive. Even with savings from leveraging existing infrastructure at Lake Charles - LNG storage tanks, loading berths already are built from it its time as an import facility - this is still a four year project that will cost north of $10.0B. Part of this will be of course debt-funded, likely at a project level that is non-recourse to Energy Transfer. Banks should be content with Lake Charles fronting 35.0% equity interest or $3.5B. Management has noted that it is interested in selling down as much as 75.0% equity interest to partners, something I believe they try to push for in order to keep Lake Charles debt off the balance sheet under GAAP consolidation. If structured well, Lake Charles could mean "only" $250mm or so in company-fronted capital per year, but if it cannot find partners at terms it wants, the prospects are more onerous.

Petchem Opportunities, Don't Forget Panama

We continue to evaluate the opportunity to develop a petchem project along the Gulf Coast. If we are able to reach FID, we believe that our cracker will be a very unique world-class facility, providing unparalleled access to the lowest cost feedstock through our pipeline systems, as well as unparalleled access to downstream domestic and international ethylene and propylene markets through our pipelines, our storage facilities and our export terminal. We intend to have a significant partnership with one or more industry participants. Additionally, we will continue to evaluate potential M&A opportunities in the pet chem space.

Petchem continues to be an area of interest, especially building or acquiring an ethane cracker. It makes complete sense, as Energy Transfer already handles a significant amount of natural gas liquids volumes and the industry in the US is back to being hot again given international costs. Dipping its toes in the pool, Energy Transfer completed a $325mm bolt-on acquisition in March, adding storage assets and an ethylene header system in Texas. This network already handles and moves a good portion of ethylene movement in Texas, but expect more effort to be made on building a bigger business in this area of the market. The sky is the limit here as far as spending goes.

Also do not forget the Panama LPG project. In the middle of last year, Energy Transfer and Panama signed a memorandum of understanding to study feasibility of what would be called the Trans-Panama Gateway Pipeline, an asset that would run liquefied petroleum gas between two terminals, opening up LPG shipments to international markets and helping tamp down on Panama Canal congestion. Estimates on the cost of the project have been as high as $1,000mm.

Takeaways

Energy Transfer is firmly back in growth mode. In totality, I would expect billions of dollars to be added to the backlog by end of 2022 / early 2023, moving growth capital spending to the $1,500 - 2,500mm per year range over the next several years. That is not necessarily out of line, and really comps pretty even with what Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and other large caps have put out as a target.

It comes down to overpromising. Management reacted to pressure from the market to focus on equity owners and gave forward guidance that implied bare bones growth. Yes, markets change and spending is not going to be way out of line with peers, but many are going to view this as an example of a bit of hood-winking unitholders that are patiently waiting for distribution restoration back to prior levels. A rug pull back to empire building is a clear fear. As long as the distribution gets back to prior levels and the balance sheet reaches debt targets, perhaps all will be forgiven. To do that alongside continuing to develop its asset network, Energy Transfer is going to need all the cash flow it can get. 2022 guidance might be conservative, but rest assured every dollar will be needed.

These topics, among many, are ones I will broach with Energy Transfer management. For those unaware, I'll be at the EIC Midstream conference this week and have two dozen 1x1 meetings scheduled with management teams in the industry. Recaps will be posted to my Marketplace service hosted here on Seeking Alpha.