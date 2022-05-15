thexfilephoto/iStock via Getty Images

The latest AT&T (T) dividend has left some investors feeling trapped. Some articles and market coverages add to the dismal feeling. One would think that investors are doomed to a big income cut that would devastate their retirement. Worse is the feeling of "no way out". Nothing could be further from the truth.

If you happen to have held through the new dividend cut and you also have Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) as well, there are several options here. Even if you sold the Warner Brothers stock, there are still several options.

Let Us Start With The Problem

Sometimes we all get busy having too much fun or working and then there is the grandchildren. The portfolio just does not get the attention it should. Then we wake up one day and find out something like this:

AT&T Recent Dividend History (AT&T Website May 14, 2022.)

We thought we were getting $52 for every hundred shares when the notice arrives that we now get $27.75. That hurts.

Now I happen to be a fan of the idea that AT&T will fix this over time. But if you need income (now) to live on and you do not like to buy and sell because you have more important things to do, then probably it is time to set aside time for some due diligence to see what you can do to fix that rather painful result.

To The Rescue

There are plenty of stocks that yield more currently for the impatient. But many readers want a "Sleep Well At Night" (SWAN) stock. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is one of those possible solutions.

Enterprise Products Partners is a midstream company in the oil and gas industry. Many think of the midstream companies as the utilities of the oil and gas industries. Enterprise Products Partners itself is investment grade and has been for quite a while.

Enterprise Products Partners Description Of Investor Safety And Income Raises (Enterprise Products Partners Investment Deck)

As shown above, the immediate result of the sale would be a quarterly distribution of $46.50 per 100 shares. That corrects a lot of the dividend decrease that happened with the AT&T dividend even if your money no longer buys 100 shares of Enterprise Products Partners at the current price.

I was calculating that you could (very roughly) purchase about 85 shares for every 100 shares of AT&T sold along with the Warner Brothers shares that you received in the recent spinoff. That calculation will vary with the various share price fluctuations by the time this gets printed. That would mean your quarter income would immediately rise to $39 per hundred shares for investing in one of the highest rated midstream companies in the business.

Admittedly, that does not get you back to where you started before the dividend cut. But you leave all the risks of a turnaround behind while giving yourself an immediate pay raise. Furthermore, this company is perfectly healthy and has been raising its well covered distribution for two decades. As a holder, you can expect more well-covered distribution raises in the future. That makes this company a "dividend aristocrat" even though it is a distribution (not a dividend).

What is even better about this is the K-1 form they send you will allow you to have a fair amount of the income (based upon past experience which is no guarantee of the future) tax free. For some of you in higher tax brackets, that can make the income worth a fair amount more.

At this point you have more income that usually has a tax free component (although the K-1 part can be challenging for some that do their own taxes). The stability of the distribution based upon history is much improved from AT&T and Warner Brothers. Meanwhile, the risk of "betting" on a turnaround is gone.

The most important consideration is that management has invested in the units right alongside with you. So, they "eat their own cooking". This management has long had a very conservative reputation while growing the company steadily over decades.

The midstream industry stocks (or common units) do often follow upstream. So, there is some pricing volatility. But the operation history of this stock make it that very desirable SWAN stock talked about earlier. Rising distributions are icing on the cake. The best part is that the midstream industry crowd is enjoying a comeback just as the upstream oil and gas industry is currently. So there is still some recovery potential left in the stock even though the price is up nicely from the low point of fiscal year 2020.

The midstream business functions with long term contracts. Therefore, in any given year, not much expires that has to be renegotiated. That is why this part of the business is known as the utility of the oil and gas business. Enterprise Products Partners has a lot of fee-based business that is oriented to the growing natural gas business. Much of what this company does can be (and to some extent already is) used in the rapidly growing hydrogen business. Therefore, the "green future" is no threat to this company (no matter how that turns out).

The ethane component of natural gas is used to make plastic, which is very important to the green revolution, and natural gas itself is the preferred source for the rapidly growing hydrogen market. The reason for the natural gas preference is that, on a chemistry chart, it is very easy to see that the carbon-hydrogen bond is less strong than the oxygen-hydrogen bond. So, the use of natural gas to make hydrogen costs less at the current time.

Summary

Even if an investor waited until the "last minute" or "too late" to consider selling AT&T and Warner Brothers, there are solutions out there to improve the situation. The one suggested above probably decreases investment risk from the current situation. This is because AT&T has an announced intention to regain investment grade status. With Enterprise Products Partners, you have one of the strongest midstream companies in that industry (and it's already investment grade).

The oil and gas business has been out of favor for a while. But that is to the advantage of the investor as well because the common unit price of Enterprise Products Partners will continue to rise as the industry comes back into the favor of the market.

There are a lot of possible income opportunities depending upon the risk that the investor wants to take as well as the ability of the investor to monitor investments. But it is up to the income investor themselves to evaluate exactly what they can handle.

The key is that you are not "locked-in" to the current situation as Mr. Market would imply. There are plenty of good solutions that will improve your income if that is what you want to do right now. By all means, investigate thoroughly any new idea. But if you need to improve your income, then now is the time to get going.