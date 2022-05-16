filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

A month ago, almost to the date, we have published our extremely bullish thesis on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) under the title: "Warner Bros. Discovery: A New Journey Begins". Considering the developments surrounding the company and its volatile trading during the course of the last month, we thought it to be a good idea to share our thoughts and opinions on what exactly we believe happened and what lies ahead in the following weeks and months.

Since the publishing of the article, the company had a very rough couple of weeks on the trading floor. As of the Friday closing prices, the stock is down 24.82%, slightly recovering from the all-time low Warner Bros. Discovery hit on the 11th of May, selling for $16.62 per share. In our view, there are three main catalysts that played into the catastrophic first month of trading for WBD. Beginning with the nature of the reverse Morris trust and the actual structure of the deal, which left AT&T (T) income-oriented shareholders in possession of 71% of WBD's float, being made worse by the extremely negative macroeconomic environment we are finding ourselves in, and ultimately topped by the horrific financial performance of the market leader which left the broader market doubting the long-term potential and the economic sustainability of streaming business model.

However, even with everything that has transpired, we have not contemplated selling out of our Warner Bros. Discovery position, standing behind our assessment that the company remains significantly undervalued, which the recent sell-off has only exaggerated. Instead, using the depressed price to only increase our position while we maintain our firm belief that the unique combination of the great long-term prospects and unjust short-term valuations could make this one of the best investment opportunities of the decade. Warner Bros. Discovery is perfectly positioned to utilize its prestigious brand recognition, vast international exposure, proven cash generative assets, as well as the quality, quantity, and depth of its content library to become a true streaming and entertainment powerhouse.

The issue concerning AT&T shareholders

We have outlined earlier why we believed that the initially proposed "exchange offer" would be the best-case scenario for everyone involved in the merger. This idea was unfortunately abandoned at the beginning of the year, with AT&T's leadership opting in for a pro-rata distribution of the WBD shares instead. At that point, we wrote that "It would not be unreasonable to expect that a good part of the income-oriented investors will seek to dispose of what many would see as little more than a "special dividend". This is most likely going to create a strong downforce on the WDB stock post-merger."

Shareholders Structure (AT&T and Discovery Presentation)

With the exchange offer falling apart, what was left was for investors to speculate on the intensity of the sell-off, with some deciding to postpone their purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery until after they believed the sell-off will end, and others deciding not to try to time the market.

We are already familiar with the fact that the new company is supposed to have roughly 2.42 billion shares, meaning that AT&T shareholders have received a pro-rata distribution of around 1.71 billion Warner Bros. Discovery shares. At this point, things become slight speculation, as we cannot really guess with a large degree of certainty as to how many AT&T shareholders will elect to keep their distribution. It is likely that a large part of the institutional shareholders, including corporations that deal with passive investments, pensions funds, investment funds, and even sovereign wealth funds are also often statutory limited to the type of investments they can hold, thereby being forced to sell by default.

AT&T Shareholders (TIKR Terminal)

If we are to assume that every second or every third AT&T shareholder decided to keep on to his Warner Bros. Discovery distribution, we can conclude that anywhere between 0.56 - 1.12 billion shares were unloaded into an already troublesome bear market. With some back of the paper math, we can see that anywhere between 23-46% of the new company's float has most likely been sold or is going to be sold during the following period.

The issue concerning the macroeconomic environment

The markets have been on a downturn for the better part of the year as 2022 proves troublesome for investors. Issues surrounding surging inflation, an ongoing supply chain distribution, and both already announced and further expected rate hikes had many investors already worried, with the Russo-Ukrainian war only serving to cause further chaos in the markets. As a result, money is being pulled out of stocks and moved into safer havens, including bonds, gold, silver, or simply the U.S. dollar with the market producing the worst returns in over a decade.

History of Bull Markets (Schroders)

In short, we are finding ourselves on the back end of the greatest bull market in history, which lasted almost thirteen years and had seen the market return more than 400%. While many would agree that the spelling has been on the wall for a long time, us included, the most problematic part here was the inconvenient timing of the initial offset of the decline that played negatively into the first catalyst, thereby exaggerating the effect of the sell-off.

S&P and Nasdaq YTD (Seeking Alpha)

Since the beginning of the year, we can see that the S&P 500 is down 15.57% with the Nasdaq going even further by it being down 29.77%. There are several moving parts here that caused the decline. First, inflation has been ruled as no longer "only transitory" and has become a reality that consumers and companies have to face alike. In fact, the last year has seen the worst consumer price rises in the last 40 years. Secondly, Russia invaded Ukraine on the 24th of February, marking the beginning of the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War. In response to the invasion, the United States and the European Union have issued unprecedented and never-before-seen sanctions targeting the Russian economy. The sanctions have wrecked supply chains and have seen billions of equities simply erased from the markets. Thirdly, reports of historic inflation coming in sparked wide-range speculation predictions that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates aggressively this year.

The issue concerning the collapse of Netflix

Utilizing the comfort that a thirteen-year-long bull market provides, many investors have grown comfortable paying for "growth" with little or no concern for company fundamentals. As a consequence, phenomena such as the "disruption" ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) were gaining popularity and ended up outperforming the market for years. On one hand, one can hardly judge considering that the approach was more than successful and generated tremendous shareholder value for Cathie Wood style investors throughout the years. On the other hand, it is fundamentals that matter in the end, sooner or later. And it is fundamentals that have caught up with Netflix (NFLX).

Netflix YTD Price (Seeking Alpha)

The company has already found itself under a lot of pressure after losing almost 50% to its all-time highs at that point. And then, after posting what many would refer to as disastrous Q1 results, the stock price took another nosedive and struggled to find a bottom since currently trading at $187 per share. Netflix’s share price has tumbled after it announced a net loss of 200,000 subscribers globally and expects to lose a further two million over the next three months. The expectation it would perform poorly compared to previous quarters was a given — the fact it actually lost subs is quite shocking.

Our revenue growth has slowed considerably as our results and forecast below show. Streaming is winning over linear, as we predicted, and Netflix titles are very popular globally. However, our relatively high household penetration - when including the large number of households sharing accounts - combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds. Press Release - Investor Relations

Streaming Companies YTD (Seeking Alpha)

Considering the fact that the company was both a market pioneer and a market leader at the same time, its relatively poor performance compared to expectations prompted several questions surrounding the profitability and sustainability of streaming as a business model and entertainment in general.

The result was the subsequent backlash that had a significant spill-over into the rest of the streaming and entertainment space, with most companies dealing with streaming taking a hit over the course of the past month, furthering already abysmal results since the beginning of the year. As it stands, WBD is down 23%, Disney (DIS) is down 30%, and Netflix (NFLX) is down 68%. Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), even though not dealing exclusively with entertainment, were also down 17% and 32% respectively, with Paramount (PARA) another pure-play streaming and entertainment company being down only 6%. While it is unfair that the rest of the market is getting punished for Netflix's lackluster approach to finances and the inability to maintain a profitable cash flow-oriented business, it is simply how things work.

Final thoughts and conclusions

The real question that remains is which one of these negative catalysts represents a temporary headwind and which one of them is going to have a permanent impact on the way we view Warner Bros. Discovery in the future. The sell-off initiated by AT&T's income-oriented shareholders disposing of their Warner Bros. Discovery distribution was largely expected and accounted for and is only going to be an issue for a short period of time. Even the negative macroeconomic outlook should not worry WBD investors that much considering the conservative management style of the new leadership and the very affordable valuation that the company now carries.

WBD is currently selling for 2.16x 2022 FCF/share and 3.30x 2023 FCF/share, as well as 5.05x 2022 EV/EBITDA and 4.20x 2023 EV/EBITDA. Its deep moat and strong free cash flows make it a good choice to weather the ongoing storm. The most difficult burden to carry will be the general market sentiment that streaming carries issues with profitability and long-term sustainability, caused by Netflix's poor performance in that regard. This, however, emphasizes several strengths of Warner Bros. Discovery and its approach to streaming. As David Zaslav put it: "Our goal is to compete with the leading streaming services, not to win the spending war". Fundamentally speaking, Warner Bros. Discovery is the strongest company out of the big three streamers, and as such, it has a chance to prove itself as a "profitable streaming company". I will most likely seek to write a more in-depth analysis in the upcoming period providing updated targets and outlook. In the end, while seeing the stock getting crushed throughout the last couple of weeks was not a pretty sight, I remain very comfortable with my WBD position, using the opportunity to lower my cost basis and still maintain my bullish view.