One of the most important sectors is the financials, as banking and personal finance are life-long endeavors utilized by every adult. Citigroup (NYSE:C) is a diversified financial services holding company that provides financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. C operates in two business segments which include Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). C was founded in 1812 and is one of the oldest financial institutions in America.

I wanted more exposure to the financial sector and analyzed 8 of the largest financial institutions in North America. I took a systematic approach to looking through their balance sheets and income statements to determine which big banks looked significantly undervalued. C has the 2nd largest yield of the group and looks severely undervalued compared to its peers based on my metrics. I think now is an opportunistic time to invest in C as it declined by -24.5% YTD and by -36.73% over the past year. The bottom line is that C yields 4.28% and could present an upside of at least 67.38%. I am happy adding shares, collecting the large dividend, and waiting for C to catch a bid at its current levels.

The Financial Institutions I Evaluated And How I Evaluated Them

I wanted to be extremely thorough in my evaluation, so I compared C to the following companies:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

U.S Bancorp (USB)

Bank of America (BAC)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

The Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

Due to their operations, financial institutions need to be looked at differently from how I would evaluate the big tech sector or midstream operators due to their operations. Here are the different metrics I will utilize and why I elected to use them:

Price to Earnings P/E A company's P/E ratio is important in comparing with similar firms in the same industry.

Price to Book P/B P/B ratios are commonly used to compare banks, because most assets and liabilities of banks are constantly valued at market values.

Loan Deposit Ratio LDR indicates the banks liquidity.

Equity to Market Cap Valuation the market has placed on the company's equity

Tangible book value to market cap tangible book value excludes the value of intangible assets such as goodwill. Intangible assets such as goodwill are not as easy to liquidate as tangible assets, and even though they have value, I believe finding the tangible book value is a more realistic measure of a company's value. I wanted to see how the tangible book value compared to each company's market cap

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratios Amount of earnings each company pays per share through its dividend and how much of its earnings are paid

% difference between tangible book value and share price Indicates if the market is discounting a company's shares or placing a premium on them

% difference between market cap and equity Indicates if the market is placing a positive multiple on a company's equity of discounting it



Evaluating Citigroup Against Its Peers

Currently, C is trading at the lowest P/E valuation of its peer group. On its own, this would indicate that C is trading at a lower valuation, but a company with a high earnings growth rate should typically command a higher P/E ratio because the EPS is increasing faster than the EPS of a slow-growth company. This is why the P/E ratio is just one component of the overall evaluation.

C is also trading at the lowest P/B ratio. This is interesting because the book value of a company is the net value of all its assets after deducting liabilities. This indicates how much capital an individual needs to invest in a company's net assets. Since a bank's assets and liabilities are marked to the market, its book value should theoretically resemble the share price or market value. C is the only bank that is valued under book value as it trades at a 0.52 multiple. WFC trades at a 1.01 P/B while RY trades at a 1.87 P/B. Based on the P/B ratio, C looks drastically undervalued as each of its peers trades at a minimum of a 1/1 ratio.

The LTD ratio is critical in assessing a bank's liquidity. If this metric is too high, the bank may be susceptible to a bank run due to rapid changes in its deposits, meaning it may not have enough funds to cover its requirements. If the ratio is too low, it can indicate that a bank is not meeting its earning potential. Of these 8 companies, the lowest LDR is 0.44, and the largest is 0.78. C trades at a 0.48 LTD, placing them at the lower end of the spectrum. This is a good indication that C is at least fairly valued and possibly even undervalued.

Next, I am looking at the equity to market cap ratio. The equity a company has on its balance sheet is what investors are left with after all of the liabilities are deducted from their assets. The lower the multiple, the higher the valuation the market has placed on a company's equity. Anything over a 1x multiple means that the market has negatively valued the equity in a company. There are two banks WFC and C, whose equity is larger than their market caps. C has a market cap of $92.51 billion, and the total equity on its balance sheet is $198.35 billion. RY trades at a 0.58 multiple as the market has placed a large premium on its equity. RY's market cap is $139.02 billion, and it has $80.25 billion in equity on the books. This metric indicates that C is a screaming buy because just getting down to an equal value of its equity to the market cap would be more than a 100% increase in its share price. Most companies trade at a premium to their equity, which is reflected in C's peer group.

While I have already looked at the price to book value, I need to assess the tangible book value to market cap ratio. Tangible book value is more focused than book value because it strips out items under a company's assets, such as goodwill and intangible assets. These items can't be sold at auction if a company is forced into liquidation. I think of the tangible book value as the hard assets that can be sold for cash. The tangible book value will be lower than the book value because not every asset can be easily liquidated. Once again, C looks incredibly undervalued. Its tangible book value exceeds its market cap and trades at a 1.67x multiple. The market is discounting the tangible book value of C as its market cap trades at $62.33 billion less than its tangible book value. This discrepancy indicates that the market is dramatically undervaluing C. All of its peers trade at a 0.45 to 0.83 multiple, and the market has placed a favorable valuation on their tangible book values when establishing their market caps.

Comparing Dividends And Payout Ratios Across The Group

C is currently paying a dividend of $2.04 per share to its shareholders. This is the 2nd largest yield across C's peer group as C's forward yield is 4.28%. BNS is the only peer with a larger yield at 5.1%, while the remaining peers have yields that range from 3.98% to 2.35%.

The question that gets raised when a company has a large yield is always, is it safe? Investors don't want to invest in a company that is likely to reduce or cut its dividend. The best way to determine a dividend level of safety is by looking at the payout ratio. I always want to see how much of the EPS is being allocated to the company's dividend. All of the banks I looked at have great payout ratios as the largest is BNS at a 50.71% ratio of earnings allocated toward the dividend. C has the 3rd lowest payout ratio at 23.83%, just ahead of BAC's 23.73% and WFC's 20.53%. The combination of paying a 4.28% forward yield while having a 23.83% payout ratio is remarkable as there is much room for future increases.

Do I Consider Citigroup Undervalued Based On Their Financials And Dividend?

The short answer is absolutely. The question is, by how much? Based on the title, I am sure you're wondering how I came up with C being undervalued by around 67.38%? I looked at 2 ranges, the spread between tangible book value and the current share price and the spread between total equity and market cap.

As I illustrated in my evaluation, C is the only company in its peer group to trade under its tangible book value. WFC has a 16.79% premium on its tangible book value, while RY trades at a $54.16 premium (123.40%) to its tangible book value. BAC trades at a $14.03 premium (39.89%) to its tangible book value. C's share price is $32.10 under its tangible book value, and its share price would need to increase by 67.38% to equal its tangible book value.

When looking at the equity to market caps, RY's market cap is $58.78 billion larger than its equity, as the market has placed a 42.28% premium on its equity. BAC trades at a 5.91% premium to its equity. Only 1 other company isn't valued at a 1:1 ratio, and that's WFC. WFC's equity is 12.42% larger than its market cap. On the other hand, C has $198.35 billion in equity on the books and a market cap of $92.51 billion, putting the difference at $105.84 billion or 114.41%. The market is placing a 0.47x multiple on C's equity while the rest of the peer group has a 0.89 - 1.73 multiple.

It's hard to believe that C doesn't trade at least a 1:1 ratio on at least 1 of these metrics. Based on everything I have looked at, I think C could be undervalued by anywhere from 67.38% to 114.41%.

Is There Something To Be Worried About That's Causing A Decline In Shares?

At this point, not in my opinion. On the surface, some may be concerned that Q1 2022 saw a YoY decline in total revenue and net income. You need to dig through the financials to really see if this is a problem. In Q1 2021, C generated $10.31 billion in EBT Incl. Unusual Items, which is why Q1 2021 was a record quarter for revenue and net income going back several years. This made C's revenue per share jump to $10.16, and EPS jumped to $3.64 in Q1 2021. While the -45.78% decline in net income and -10.54% in total revenue YoY in Q1 may look like a problem, it's not, as Q1 2021 had one-time occurrences that boosted their numbers. Just about every important metric is up from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 as revenue increased by 6.81%, net income by 35.71%, basic eps by 38.1%, revenue per share by 7.5%, and total interest income by 2.52%.

C slaughtered the Q1 2022 consensus numbers as its EPS came in at $2.02, which was a beat of $0.56, and revenue was $19.2 billion, which was a beat of $1.18 billion. C is still generating large amounts of revenue, net income, and EPS while paying a large dividend that is robustly covered. If there is tangible book value that is not as generous of a valuation as book value was inverted to its share price, I would need to look at how much to determine if shares were overvalued. That's not the case, and there isn't a reason to be concerned, at least not yet, with C's financials.

Conclusion

Shares of C have declined further than the rest of its peers over the previous 12 months, and I believe C is completely oversold. Shares can always become cheaper, but its current valuation doesn't look justified when looking at the same metrics across its peer group. Shares of C are trading $32.10 lower than its tangible book value, which is often a strict valuation metric. Ultimately, you are getting paid a 4.28% yield to sit back and wait for a correction in this bank. There are too many indicators supporting the notion that C is oversold, and I will add to my position, collect the dividend and wait for the market to turn in this position. Based on my evaluation, shares of C could witness anywhere from 67.38% to 114.41% in appreciation as a 1:1 ratio in tangible book value to share value or equity to the market cap should be reached. This may not occur, but based on the math and its peer group, there is a likelihood that when the market rebounds, this is what we'll see.