If investing in 2022 wasn't stressful enough, this week almost sent many investors over the edge. This would have been a disastrous week if it wasn't for the indexes rallying on Friday. Friday's rally made a tremendous difference even with the Nasdaq closing -1.33% on the week and the S&P 500 down -1.03%. Overall, 2022 has been a terrible investing environment as the Nasdaq is down -25.44% YTD, and the S&P 500 has declined by -16.11%. For part of the week, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio was in the red, and there was a real chance this could have been the second time since I started this series that this portfolio closed the week in the red. Thanks to dividend income and Fridays rally, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio closed in the black for the 62nd time over 63 weeks (98.41% streak).

In week 63, I added a new position to the portfolio, Bank of America (BAC), and added to my current positions of the Blackrock Science and Technology Trust (BST), Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA), Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversification Equity Income Fund (EXG), and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB). The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's annual dividend income grew from $435.02 to $441.67, and I collected $6.16 in dividends from 7 positions in week 19 of 2022. So far in 2022, I have collected $136.90 in dividend income, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has a forward yield of 6.97%.

It's amazing how people click on this series and immediately write a negative comment without either reading the article or just skimming through it without grasping the concept. I started this series due to the number of questions I received regarding where to start with dividend investing. Every investor's situation is different, and a major misconception about dividend investing is that the initial seed capital needs to be large. I allocate capital toward big tech, funds, dividends, and growth outside of my retirement accounts. These are not my only investments, but I did open a separate account, so I could easily track and document this series. I intentionally created broad diversification throughout the Dividend Harvesting portfolio so I could benefit from sector rotations and mitigate my downside risk. Investors who are too exposed to growth companies or large-cap tech have gotten crushed as the investment landscape changes. On the growth and tech side of my investments, I am feeling the pain as some of my favorite companies, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (FB), have been taken to the woodshed.

This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing, regardless of the amount, would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

A Historical Recap of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Series

I thought it would be a good idea to create a quick recap of the rules and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's progress.

The rules:

Allocate $100 weekly to this portfolio

Only invest in dividend producing investments

No position can exceed 5% of the portfolio

No sector can exceed 20% of the portfolio

All dividends & distributions are to be reinvested

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Progression

I couldn't decide which graph I liked better so please leave a comment on which one you prefer

Blue line is my initial investment $100 in week 1, $1000 in week 10, etc.

Red line is the account value at the end of each week

Yellow line is the annual dividend income the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio was projected to generate after that weeks investments and dividends reinvested

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Dividend Section

Here is how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $147.69 (33.44%)

ETFs $96.12 (21.76%)

CEFs $90.82 (20.56%)

REITs $80.95 (18.33%)

BDC $20.82 (4.71%)

ETNs $5.26 (1.19%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off. I am building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. Since I am reinvesting every dividend, they serve multiple purposes today. In 2022 alone, I have collected $136.90 in dividend income from 177 dividends across 19 weeks. This has allowed the Dividend Harvesting portfolio to stay in the black while growing the snowball effect. These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I am hoping to collect between $450-$500 in dividends in 2022, which will be reinvested, and finish the year generating >$700 in annual dividends.

In week 63 I added BAC to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio and increased my annual dividend count from 528 to 532. I am producing dividends every week throughout the year, and the snowball effect is in full effect as each dividend that is generated gets reinvested.

The goal of generating enough income from the dividends to purchase an additional share per year has been the never-ending project of this portfolio. There are now 4 positions that are generating at least 1 share annually through their dividends which include the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK), the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD), and the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). I am trying to get more of the current positions over the finish line. Eventually, more positions will generate one share per year in dividend income.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

ETFs remain the largest segment of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Individual equities make up 49.45% of the portfolio and generate 33.44% of the dividend income, while ETFs, CEFs, REITs, BDCs, and ETNs represent 50.55% of the portfolio and generate 66.56% of the dividend income. I have a 20% maximum sector weight, so when a singular sector gets close to that level, I make sure capital is allocated away from that area to balance things out. In 2022, I will make an effort to even out these portfolio percentages. As more capital is deployed, the bottom half of the portfolio weighting will increase.

Verizon (VZ) is still holding the top spot, and now 5 positions have crossed over the 4% threshold. I have a 5% max rule for an individual position, so I will be watching these positions closely.

Week 63 Top 10 By % VZ 4.64% XOM 4.38% STWD 4.23% OHI 4.21% INTC 4.15% MO 3.62% T 3.36% PTY 2.98% BST 2.93% QYLD 2.54%

Week 63 additions

In week 63 I added 1 share to each of the following positions:

Bank of America (BAC) - New Position

Blackrock Science and Technology Trust (BST)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversification Equity Income Fund (EXG)

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

BAC

I have had my eye on BAC for some time. BAC has fallen -23.84% YTD and is well off its 52-week highs of $50.11. BAC pays $0.84 per share, which is a forward yield of 2.39%. BAC has provided investors with 8 years of consecutive dividend growth. I like BAC at these levels, and I am not sure how much closer to $30 it will fall, so I started a position. If it falls below $30 I will dollar cost average into the position.

BST, USA, EXG

BST, USA, and EXG all have a similar story. Technology companies have been one of the hardest-hit sectors in the correction, and I wanted to dollar cost average into some of the Closed-End Funds (CEFS) that I owned in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. These funds are tech-heavy and I took the opportunity to lower my cost basis.

NYCB

NYCB is a relatively new position, and it's fallen a bit since I purchased it. I think the regional banks will do well in the rising rate environment and plan to continuously add to NYCB. Since NYCB reduced its dividend in Q1 of 2016, its quarterly dividend has held strong at $0.17 all through the pandemic. NYCB is paying $0.68 per share, which is a forward yield of 7.46%. NYCB is generating $1.22 in EPS, and I wouldn't be surprised if they start increasing the dividend again in the future.

Week 64 Game Plan

On Monday morning, I am 100% adding to my position in Citigroup (C). Over the past year, C has declined by -37.77%, and its forward yield is now 4.28%. After conducting an evaluation on C and its peers, C looks tremendously undervalued as its tangible book value is $79.74 per share, yet the actual share price is $47.64. In addition to C, I may add to NYCB again, QYLD, and PTY. We will see what occurs.

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone who continues to read this series. Creating a passive income fund isn't an investment approach that everyone believes in, but it's one of my investment cornerstones. I have a comprehensive investment approach where I invest in growth companies, value companies, and dividend companies/funds. I also utilize an indexing approach with funds for my retirement accounts. Income generation is just one aspect that I focus on when planning for the future. The passive income I'm generating will act as additional income in retirement. I look at this as a Barbell approach because I utilize several aspects of investing in my overall approach.