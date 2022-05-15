Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is reaping the benefits from its rapid scaling of Covid testing two years ago. This has provided the company with a veritable cash flow bonanza and a treasure trove of useful contacts with payers, hospitals, and the like, boosting its profile tremendously.

And every time investors think the bonanza is over there is another bumper quarter, like Q1/22 in which Covid revenue once again exceeded expectations by a wide margin coming in at $295M where $220M was guided.

This yet again delivered a bumper quarter for operational cash flow of $188.4M, taking cash and equivalents to a whopping $1.1B at the end of Q1/22 (up from $935.5M at the end of Q4/21).

Three relevant questions bubble up automatically:

How long can this Covid bonanza last?

What are the financial consequences if it declines?

What is Fulgent doing with all that cash?

Can the Covid bonanza last?

Well, nobody knows, last year many investors thought the boom was over yet here we are with another bumper quarter on the back of the Omega wave.

Management is pretty conservative though and guides for a significant decline in Covid testing revenue for the rest of the year, arguing FY22 Covid revenue will be $480M, which leaves $85M for Q2 and $50M for each of Q3 and Q4.

Consequences of the Covid decline

Lower revenue growth or even a revenue decline

Lower ASPs and hence gross margins

FY21 revenue was $992.6M, with FY22 guided at $660M, that's a significant decline in revenue and Covid testing is responsible for that because revenue from their core business is guided for FY22 at $180M, up from $122.6M in FY21.

Lower Covid revenue is also affecting ASPs, although we don't have the exact impact on that (ASP was $99 in Q1/22, down from $103 in Q4/21). Gross margin is going to fall. It was 75.7% (up 40bp on Q4/21 but down 370bp on Q1/21). Here is management (Q1CC):

So when you combine the conservative assumptions and the mix changes, we're anticipating the gross margins to be at our historical levels of between 50% and 60%, depending on which quarter you're looking at, and if we have higher COVID revenues, because of the scale, our gross margins, everything being equal, will slightly be higher.

That's a substantial decline in gross margin, but even a 50% gross margin will produce substantial gross profit ($330M), and given Q1 gross margin, it's going to be substantially better than that for FY22.

While we think the decline in gross margin is mostly a volume effect, there are some indications their core NGS business isn't as profitable as their Covid testing business.

What are they doing with the money?

Basically three things:

Investing in growth

Partnerships and acquisitions

Buybacks

Investing in growth

Much of this investment takes the form of partnerships and M&A (see below), but the company is also hiring more sales reps (Q1CC):

We now have a team of over 50 individuals segmented into five sub specialties, pediatric and reproductive health, anatomical pathology, oncology, hepatology, and biopharma.

In addition, they are training the sales force of Inform Diagnostics for the opening up of cross-selling opportunities. The company is also opening a second lab on the West coast which is modeled on the CSI lab but complementary and already CLIA approved.

Partnerships and acquisitions

The partnership with Helio Health is going well, the launch of the Helio Liver New liver biopsy test in December 2021 already has 50 new accounts. The test is a big improvement over the standard of care, it has already detected liver cancer where the latter didn't and produce a good entry at physicians for offering other tests.

About Spatial Genomics seqFISH platform (linked PR):

seqFISH is a revolutionary technology designed to enable highly multiplexed and multiomic analyses of cells directly in the tissue microenvironments where they function, allowing researchers to identify novel cell types and cellular interactions, map genomic organization and nuclear architecture, and analyze cell trajectories far more efficiently than existing technologies. Under this arrangement, Fulgent expects to add Spatial Genomics' multiomics analysis platform to the suite of lab services already available to its pharmaceutical and clinical research customer base.

The two main rationales for these acquisitions and partnerships are to increase the TAM (by increasing the number of tests, often moving into new fields altogether) and to open up cross-sell opportunities.

Inform Diagnostics

The latest (but probably by no means the last) acquisition was Inform Diagnostics:

This is the company's largest acquisition to date, it closed on 26 April, 2022. The company has one of the largest national outpatient pathology laboratories in the US and has over 600 active GI clients a national footprint, which will be very helpful in cross-selling Fulgent tests (Q1CC):

Inform DX brings expertise in Hematopathology, anatomic pathology, and neuro pathology, key service areas that complement our vision of becoming a one stop shop for a wide range of healthcare specialty.

The most obvious examples of Fulgent tests that will benefit from additional sales opportunities are the oncology tests, HelioLiver, and urology. In addition, it has over 300M covered lives in their managed care contract business (Q1CC):

we believe the combined entity of fulgent plus CSI plus Inform Diagnostics creates a unique multi state laboratory offering and subspecialties that provide an excellent value proposition to manage care.

We would be surprised if this was the last acquisition as the market selloff is making M&A targets cheaper by the day and the company has an absolutely massive war chest of $1.1B (although that will be reduced by the $170M purchase price for Inform Diagnostics and the $250M earmarked for share buybacks).

Finances

Revenue -11% to $320M ($245M guided so a big beat)

$295M revenue from Covid

GAAP EPS $4.93 (non-GAAP EPS $5.08)

Core NGS business +59% to $25M ($22M guided)

Operating cash flow $188.4M

ASP at $99 down from $103 in Q4/21

Cost of testing $24 per test, down from $25 in Q4/21

Gross margin was 75.7%, down 370bp +40bp q/q

GAAP OpEx $40.6M, up from $38.7M Q4/21

Non-GAAP OpEx $35.5M

Non-GAAP operating margin +280bp q/q to 65.1%

Adjusted EBITDA $213.5M

$1.1B in cash and equivalents

Outlook $480M in Covid for FY22 ($85M in Q2, $50M Q3, Q4)

Core outlook $180M FY22 (+94%)

non-GAAP EPS $6 (earlier guidance $7)

Outlook

It looks like Inform Diagnostics adds $15M-$20M a quarter.

Margins

Gross margin is going to fall to historical levels on the steep decline of Covid revenue, to 50%-60%, Operating margin will take a much bigger hit on investments in R&D and especially S&M, as well as the additional OpEx from Inform Diagnostics.

Q2 gross profit is likely in the order of $75M (60% of $125M revenue) and non-GAAP OpEx in the order of $45M ($10M added to Q1 on higher spending and OpEx and integration cost from the Inform Diagnostics acquisition).

This will leave the non-GAAP operating margin around 40%, with further considerable declines in the rest of the year as high margin Covid revenue falls off further.

Valuation

The company has a market cap of $1.6B and an EV of $635M, even on just the core NGS revenue that's just 3.5x EV/S and the guided $6 in EPS is just 9x earnings.

This all seems cheap, but multiple assumptions have to be made about the future of the company in order to properly value it:

The future growth path of revenues

The future growth path of gross margins

The future growth path of OpEx

Covid revenue will greatly diminish, but it won't go away entirely and it's not inconceivable that it will flare up at some point again until we have nasal and/or universal vaccines.

Gross margin is probably the easiest to foresee as management gave us a clue during the Q1CC, arguing that gross margin would fall back to 'historical levels,' that is, 50%-60% for the rest of the year.

Our main worry is profitability as we have declining revenue, declining gross margins, and rising OpEx, and it shows. The company produced $5.08 of its guided $6 in non-GAAP EPS for FY22 in Q1 already, which implies that for the rest of the year, profits will shrink pretty dramatically.

Grosso modo, one could infer from this that the profitability from their core business is something in the order of $1 per share and probably less as there is still $185M in high-margin Covid revenue guided for Q2-Q4.

So the company's P/E looks more like in the 50s, but one should of course factor in the $930M in cash, nearly 60% of the market cap so real P/Es are in the 20s (not to mention the $250M earmarked for share buybacks, good for taking out 4.7M shares at present market prices).

Another Valuation Angle

Another way of looking at this is the $75M gross profit in Q2 and assuming non-GAAP OpEx of $45M (see above).

But management guides Q3 with another step down in Covid revenue (from $85M to $50M) and maybe $10M will be added to their core revenue (which is guided at $180M for the year) so Q3 revenue will be in the order of $100M and gross profit in the order of $55M.

That is, the operating margin could very well fall back to 20% or so, still respectable of course but there is not a whole lot of margin should covid revenue disappear altogether.

Guided FY22 core revenue at $180M and 50% gross margin delivers $90M in gross profit, too little to cover $45M+ operating cost quarterly run rates, although the steep decline in Covid revenue could also take out some OpEx.

This is theoretical of course as this year the company already made more than enough Covid revenue in Q1 alone to be well in the black for the year even if Covid revenue would come to a complete halt right now (which isn't happening).

And next year their core revenue growth will likely take them past that even without any Covid revenue, assuming the gross margin on their core revenue is at least 50%.

And the company likely has multiple M&A targets which are getting cheaper by the day in this environment to further bolster its position and finances.

Conclusion

There are multiple things to like:

The company is cementing its NGS business with the contacts and cash from Covid testing.

Their Covid business is incredibly scalable, and while that is going into reverse now (greatly reducing earnings), it left a legacy in the form of a huge pile of cash which makes valuations still reasonable.

It also provided other benefits like a host of useful contacts and it put the company on the map.

Rapidly falling valuations of M&A targets, combined with a sensible M&A strategy of very competent management weaponized with a huge pile of cash will lead to further well-thought-out acquisitions.

There is upside if Covid flares up again, and there are some indications this is happening already.

The one hesitation we have is that their core business looks to be less profitable compared to their Covid business, and it remains to be seen exactly by how much.

The steep decline in earnings guided for Q2-Q4 indicates a huge step-down, which will limit the immediate upside for the shares but in this environment, shareholders can count themselves lucky that the $250M buyback program will also limit the downside quite a bit.