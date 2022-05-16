onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is a leading hydrocarbons explorer and producer. Over the last decade, the energy sector has destroyed shareholder returns, and in that decade; Coterra has become a cash machine. The company’s conservative balance sheet, and disciplined and intelligent capital allocation, have not only allowed it to earn growing amounts of free cash flow, but they have also enabled the company to return a rising stream of cash to shareholders. The company is at the beginning of a price bubble and is trading at a discount to its historic multiple and in comparison to the market. The time to buy the company is now.

A Decade in the Doldrums

Coterra has not fared well in the last decade, during which investors have watched the stock compound at just 5.12% per year.

Source: Coterra Energy

Coterra’s travails on the stock market reflect a broader struggle in the energy sector that extends all the way to the Great Recession. In the last decade, the MSCI World Energy Index has grown by just 2.09% per year, compared to 10.05% per year for the MSCI World Index. Prior to 2021, the last time energy outperformed the world market was in 2016, prior to that, 2010, and prior to that, 2008.

Source: MSCI World Energy Index

This has been a decade in which energy stocks have destroyed shareholder value. Yet, throughout the past decade, energy companies have worked to deleverage, and improve their capital discipline, which has helped lift them into an era of profitability.

The lockdown era of the pandemic created pent-up demand which exploded into life with the reopening of the global economy. The pandemic and resulting lockdowns had disrupted supply chains across the world, and also reduced the size of the labor force, particularly in the United States. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further tightened energy supplies, adding more upward price pressure. Renowned economist, Nouriel Roubini, has warned of stagflationary conditions in the medium-to-long term. Consequently, investors can reasonably expect strong growth in the price of energy over the medium term.

Coterra’s US-Focus is a Strength

None of these individual problems is easily resolvable, and the combination of them probably means stagflation is probably. As Europe struggles to combine resistance to Russia’s invasion with its demand for natural gas, pressure on “allied” supply will rise. In effect, parts of the world’s supply will no longer be practically accessible to Western nations. Attempts at striking deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for instance, have proved futile. Although analysts have focused on the supply chain disruption; it is a larger problem because, for geopolitical reasons, parts of the world’s supply can no longer be counted on. That makes Coterra’s portfolio of assets even more valuable, especially for larger producers and new consumers looking to diversify away from dependence on would-be-enemies.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the likelihood of China invading Taiwan in the medium-term, has resulted in a process of de-globalization and reshoring which will favor US-focused suppliers such as Coterra. Put simply, geopolitical risks trump the benefits of cheap energy, and so, the value of assets within the United States is likely to rise. Ukraine’s recent decision to block flows of Russian natural gas from Russia to the European Union demonstrates the weakness of supply chains and the value of supply within the Western hemisphere.

Coterra’s US-focused assets in the Permian Basin (306,000 net acres) in Texas and New Mexico, the Anadarko Basin (182,000 net acres) in Oklahoma and the Marcellus Shale (177,000 net acre) in the Appalachian Basin, are a strength as the world undergoes a period of de-globalization and reshoring.

Growing Profitability

Coterra is predominantly a natural gas exploration and production company. According to the company’s 2021 10-K report, in 2021, the company derived nearly $2.8 billion of its $3.45 billion in revenues from natural gas. The company also earns revenue from the development, exploration, and production of oil, and NGLs and from hedging.

Source: 2021 10-K

The company’s Q1 2022 earnings report shows that 54% of its revenue from commodities stems from natural gas.

Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Report

In the last decade, the company has grown revenue from over $1.2 billion in 2012, to nearly $3.5 billion in 2021. With rising revenues has come increasing profitability. Gross profits in that period rose from nearly $866 million to more than $2.5 billion, as net income rose from nearly $132 million to nearly $1.2 billion. FCF has risen from over -$106 million in 2012 to $1.083 billion in 2021.

In addition, the company has maintained a very conservative balance sheet, with total assets declining, from nearly $4.7 billion in 2012 to $4.5 billion in 2020, before dramatically rising to $19.9 billion in 2021. Typically, low asset growth is associated with positive future returns and this trend was partly driven by an industry-wide process of deleveraging. That deleveraging is reflected in its debt profile, with the company targeting leverage of ≤1.0x at mid-cycle prices and boasting a current combined leverage ratio of 0.41x, and no meaningful maturities until 2024. Coterra’s current cash balance is greater than its 2024 maturities and it has ample liquidity to the tune of $2.95 billion in total liquidity, of which $1.45 billion is cash and $1.50 billion undrawn revolver.

The impact of the end of the road to post-pandemic normalcy on Coterra’s numbers is clear from last year’s results, which show revenue up more than 135% year-over-year, gross profits up more than 215% year-over-year, net income up by over 476% year-over-year, and FCF up nearly 367% year-over-year.

Coterra’s return on invested capital (ROIC) tells the story of the sector, fluctuating from 6% in 2012 to 16.8% in the current period.

Source: Company Filings

Coterra’s Q1 2022 results shows that the explorer continued its upward trend in Q1 this year, posting revenue of nearly $1.7 billion compared to $473 million for the same period in 2021. The company posted a gross profit of $797 million and a net income of $608 million, compared to gross profit of $175 million and net income of $126 million for the same period last year. FCF rose from $137 million in Q1 2021 to $961 million in Q1 2022.

The company reported in its Q1 2022 Investor Presentation that it will return 69% of FCF to its shareholders through a mix of dividends and share buybacks. The base scenario is a variable dividend of $0.60/share, for an ~8% annualized yield, totaling 50% of FCF along with buybacks of 7.6 million shares, worth $184 million, or $0.23/share or 19% of FCF. The company has issued guidance for shareholder returns of $0.83 per share for the coming quarter, based on base and variable dividends and buybacks.

Source: 2022 Investor Presentation

Coterra’s dividend yield of 6.71% is well supported by its fundamentals.

Source: Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Looking forward to the rest of the year, the company still has $1,066 million in share repurchase authorization remaining as of March 31, 2022 and is committed to returning 50%+ of FCF through dividends. Coterra expects to earn $4.5 billion in FCF this year (having previously guided for $3 billion) based on recent strip prices.

Buy the Bubble

According to the Financial Crisis Observatory’s Cockpit Global Bubble Status Report for May 2022, Coterra is one of several companies whose stocks combine strong positive bubble signals with strong fundamentals, based on a calculation of the company’s DS LPPLS Bubble Score.

Coterra has been in positive bubble territory since July 2021. A bubble score of 8.5% indicates that the bubble is positive, in other words, the price trend is upwards. The low bubble score suggests that the probability of correction in the near-future is low.

To quote George Soros, “When I see a bubble forming, I rush in to buy, adding fuel to the fire”.

Not only is Coterra’s price likely to rise, the company is trading at a low price-earnings (PE) multiple of 10.89 against a 5-year average of 33.24. According to Professor Aswath Damodaran’s data, the hydrocarbon exploration sector is currently trading at an average PE of 34.66. Not only is Coterra cheap compared to its peers, the company is also cheap compared to the S&P 500, which has a PE multiple of 20.22. With FCF of $1.83 billion in the trailing twelve months (TTM), and an enterprise value of $25.9 billion, the company has an FCF yield (FCF/Enterprise Value) of 7.07%. What this tells us is that the market has priced Coterra’s growing FCF at an attractive price, and that Coterra’s fundamental and stock performance in the future is likely to be positive.

The sum of these factors is that investors have a reasonable margin of safety, a likelihood of upward price movement, and the opportunity to buy FCF at attractive prices.

Conclusion

Coterra has demonstrated its ability to generate significant FCF in a period in which the energy sector was in the doldrums. It has done so by maintaining a conservative balance sheet, and allocating capital in a disciplined and intelligent way. In turn, the company has returned half of its FCF to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. As the energy sector enters a golden age of rising prices, Coterra is well positioned to perform exceptionally for shareholders.