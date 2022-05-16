5 Closed-End Funds Bought In April 2022

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

April had some promise as we finished up a weak first quarter of trading for 2022. After all, historically, April is the best month of the year for the S&P 500. However, that promise quickly turned sour. Major indexes had once again turned lower. In fact, turning to make new fresh lows for the year for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

With new lows comes fresh new opportunities. The market has been presenting much better-buying valuations than we had been experiencing at the end of 2021. Unfortunately, I don't know when the bottom will be in, but I do know that my freshly invested cash is yielding more now.

We recently touched on this subject of widening discounts in closed-end funds through this year on April 24th, looking at data from April 22nd. As we just finished up another brutal week, this certainly didn't help. The average discount has expanded to 5.9% from 5.74%. That is a decline in share price that is on top of any declines experienced already in the fund.

Every month I take advantage of reinvesting and injecting new capital into my portfolio. April was no different from that typical strategy, except when we make new lows, I tend to be more aggressive with buying and putting my cash reserve to work. That's exactly what I did over this last month. I made 5 different purchases for the month that was in funds that I had already owned or had owned at one point.

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)

This is a unique fund. SPE invests in an unusual portfolio that touches a little of everything. However, their largest weightings are generally to other closed-end funds and SPACs. SPACs were hot at one time but have cooled off considerably since. That's basically along with the rest of the more growth-oriented market as they were coming to market without producing profits.

I have covered SPE more in-depth recently. However, the main idea of adding to SPE was that they had completed their tender offer. That resulted in shares being bought back by the fund, which I then reinvested in more shares. I also added more capital as I believe that SPE is at an attractive discount overall.

A tender offer can sometimes boost the share price of a fund and tighten up its discount. In this case, we never really saw that tightening, so shares didn't see that post-tender drop. At least, not what could be pointed out as being directly related to the tender offer. Shares dropped as the overall market dropped. SPE actually held up better over the past month than the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) had on a price basis.

The NAV would typically be a better measurement, but SPE only updates their NAV weekly. Over a short period of time, that can make it difficult to run comparisons. As of this writing, they had posted that the NAV on April 29th, 2022, came to $15.13. Based on Friday's closing price of the market price of $13.83, that would put us at a compelling discount of around 8.6%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

UTG is the steady utility paying fund in the CEF space. They have consistently grown their distributions to shareholders over the years. They haven't cut since inception, and that includes the 2008/09 GFC.

Even with this remarkable trend and reputation, UTG had fallen victim to trading at a discount over the last month. At one point, it was down to a 3.72% discount. That doesn't sound like much, but considering the fund has generally been trading at a premium over the last several years, it can be newsworthy.

If you go back further than the last few years, then you will see that it wasn't always immune to trading at lower valuations.

One thing that has been helping UTG out is the tilt towards utilities in the fund, as the fund's name would imply. Utilities have been performing well as defensive plays as we head into an uncertain market. That wasn't enough for the last month of trading, though. Utilities were in the red but, relatively speaking, hadn't performed all that terrible when looking at the other sector performances of the last month.

John Hancock Financial Opportunity Fund (BTO)

This is a position that I had owned previously but sold out when it went to an extreme premium. The premium for this fund has been just as violent as the overall market but is much better valued than where it had been. I hid out in the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). So over the last month, I have sold XLF in favor of BTO. It wasn't a direct swap as I added even more capital making this returning trade back into BTO.

I made this latest swap from XLF back to BTO on April 11th. Since then, the entire market has remained under pressure, as discussed at the start of this article. In this short period of time, it has worked out to my benefit to have swapped back to BTO.

I had originally sold BTO in favor of XLF on August 17th, 2021. It was a prime example of why selling funds at lofty premiums can be a benefit. In that period of time, BTO had actually outperformed on a total NAV return basis. Except on a total share price return basis, it had underperformed. It wasn't by an incredible amount, but every little bit can help build wealth up over the long term.

Overall, the case for buying BTO is that it was at a bit better of a valuation compared to where it had been trading. When I made the swap, it was down to around a 2.4% premium. The general idea of wanting financial exposure is as interest rates rise, they have the chance to make more profits.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities (DLY)

DLY has been getting quite beat up over the last year or so now. As a multi-sector fixed-income fund, this makes a lot of sense as interest rates rise. Here's a look at how diverse this portfolio was with their latest update. It really gives a varied mix to the fixed-income space.

Below is a chart showing just how the fund has been performing. We are looking at price and NAV returns, as well as total price and NAV returns. The total returns factor in the distributions as if they were reinvested.

As we can see, the actual total NAV and total price returns are quite different. This has opened up the discount on this fund quite considerably. Here's what the fund's discount looks like over the last year.

Unfortunately, I had added to this fund a bit too early as I averaged down in December. With new lows, I took the opportunity to average down further as the discount became even wider.

As interest rates remain in focus, I suspect this fund will remain under pressure. As I keep reiterating though, I don't know when the bottom will be in, so I just generally put capital to work when things seem to be at better deals.

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)

As most regular readers will know, I consider this one of the riskiest positions. They might also know it is one of my worst investments thus far. That being said, as the fund continued to meltdown even further, I added more capital. It was mostly to re-up to the allocation in my portfolio that it was previously as it has been declining steadily. Overall, it still remains a relatively smaller position in my portfolio. So I think that is important to reiterate, it comes to around a 1.5% weighting in my CEF portfolio. In my last update, I noted it was around a 1.26% weighting.

BIGZ is invested exactly in everything that isn't working right now. All the highest growth, most speculative innovation companies that don't turn a profit but could potentially turn a profit someday. These are the sorts of investments that rallied in 2020 but started to sour towards the end of 2021. As we've gone through 2022, these stocks have been absolutely clobbered.

Here is a chart showing the top five holdings of BIGZ and how they have been performing so far this year. As we can see, they haven't been faring well at all.

I had recently taken a deeper dive into BIGZ, but even since then, it is down another nearly 15% since that update. That was on April 9th, and I'm writing this on April 30th. BIGZ itself has now gone to trading at an over 20% discount. At some point, the idea is that growth will matter again. Until then, it could continue to be punished.

Conclusion

The market this year likely has investors frustrated. It always makes it a bit easier, though, when you are a dividend investor in these times. In that case, you have fresh capital coming in that you can put to work. In addition to that, the yields on some of your favorite funds or stocks have now increased due to the declining prices. Of course, at some point, distribution or dividend cuts could come into play. For now, though, almost everything I've been watching is holding steady with their payouts.