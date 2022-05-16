DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

When we first brought Aberdeen Global Income (NYSE:FCO) to our reader's attention we stamped a "Strong Sell" rating on it. In our defense, Seeking Alpha still did not have a "Get Out Of Dodge" rating built in, otherwise we would have used that. Our bearish thesis did play out, and the fund delivered horrible total returns and abysmal price returns.

Returns Since First Article (10% Yield But Setup For Negative Total Returns)

This is what we mean by the fact that we are "total return investors". A large distribution coupled with a poor or negative total return is something that has never tempted us. Now of course, stocks and funds we buy can go down. But we are never interested in even the setup where we think our total returns will be poor but income will be high. That is the same reason we gave a "hard pass" over the last year to popular "income" funds setup for abysmal returns. FCO met this condition in spades back then. Let's see where we are today.

The Fund

FCO invests in debt securities around the world with an above average exposure to emerging markets than similar funds.

FCO Holdings (CEF Connect)

The fund is very well diversified, with close to 350 holdings based on the latest data.

CEF Connect

It has had a terrible time of late as seen in the recent performance. Now we did turn slightly more constructive on bonds and fixed income in our latest update (See "No, Mr. Bond, I Expect You To Make It"). But we still don't see the headwinds coming to rest for FCO. We go over the reasons on that next.

Four Reasons To Maintain A Strong Sell Rating

1) FCO generated 0% total returns over the last decade. Now, we don't mean that figuratively. We mean that literally. NAV total return, which includes your distributions, was negative 0.6% annually.

CEF Connect

You can see how poor that is against the category average of almost 4% a year. Obviously if total returns are negative, that would imply that the NAV has dropped, a lot. That is what we see.

Data by YCharts

2) Size is now getting to be a critical issue for this fund. With about 9.6 million units outstanding, the fund has net assets under $46 million. The fees were already at a rather unwieldly 2.62% last year.

CEF Connect

With rising interest rates and falling net assets, we are looking at definitely past 3.0% with an exit rate close to 3.5%. For the last 10 years of the fund's history the management expense ratio was far lower and the fund did not deliver total returns on NAV in the positive category. With expenses approaching 3.5%, we don't see any chances of a positive returns on NAV.

3) Distribution depletion is now reaching extremely critical levels. With about 0% earned on assets, and a distribution of 84 cents a year, the find is paying out a rather redounding 17.6% of assets annually. All other things being equal, management expense ratio should vault past 4% in a short while and NAV depletion should accelerate even faster.

4) The fund still, and yes this astounds us, trades at one of the largest premiums to its NAV. At 19.6% premium for a fund that has generated 0% total returns over the last decade, one has to wonder whether the current holders even have a modicum of financial knowledge. We threw in comparatives to PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN), two funds where we have criticized the premiums. Fascinatingly, those two funds have become more grounded and trade near NAV while FCO still levitates.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

When the price moves lower, we tend to dial back our bearishness. That is not the case here. FCO remains a rather bad investment, even after a 32% price drop. This is how we see things playing out. At some point we see investors coming to their senses and dropping this closer to NAV. So far the fund has maintained the high distribution, likely to facilitate issuance of units above par. Once NAV and price meet, the fund's incentives will likely change and the distribution will be cut, probably to 1-2 cents a month. This will make the fund more "sustainable" and allow management fees to be collected over a longer period of time. You can expect the price to drop 10-20% below NAV at that point. As painful as the journey over the last 14 months has been, the next 14 months will likely be worse. We downgrade this to a "Get Out Of Dodge".

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.