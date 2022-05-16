SerrNovik/iStock via Getty Images

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) is an open-source software company that helps companies deploy applications in the cloud. As enterprises re-architect their applications for the hybrid multi-cloud world, HashiCorp has emerged as the dominant player with an early lead. HashiCorp develops and sells software tools that enable enterprises to provision infrastructure, secure and network the workloads and deliver applications across multiple clouds. As enterprises begin the transition to hybrid multi-cloud architectures, they can choose from software offerings from a variety of providers, including VMware (VMW), Red Hat (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), and a host of other open-source software offerings from various startups. Given the presence of dominant players and a plethora of startups, we expect growth to slow much more quickly for HashiCorp than many investors expect. Despite the stock dipping some 52% below the IPO price, the stock is still expensive compared to historical valuations. We expect the stock to dip another 25-35% from the current levels and expect the stock to trade down to $25 levels or about 8x EV/Sales, in line with the historical average multiple. Therefore, investors who already own the stock should exit their positions by selling it.

We surveyed many of our contacts on the challenges of deploying applications in a hybrid cloud architecture. Several technologies are available both from incumbents and startups to solve the challenges of newer technologies such as containers and microservices. Enterprises will always have a mix of applications- legacy applications critical to running their business and newer applications. Legacy applications will not change, yet many new applications are being developed using cutting-edge technologies such as Containers and Microservices. Businesses are looking to create and manage both newer and older applications within a single platform, and we believe Red Hat and VMware are best positioned to do this. Both Red Hat and VMware already have compelling platforms to deploy newer technologies such as Container/Microservices. Therefore, we expect VMware and Red Hat to dominate the application development and deployment market eventually.

While HashiCorp has an early lead and gets the job done on the newer application side, the company cannot match tools developed by Red Hat and VMware for managing legacy virtual machine-based applications. Hence, we expect the pendulum to swing back in favor of incumbents sooner than many expect. HashiCorp will have difficulty acquiring customers and eventually will have difficulty upselling more products and services, leading to slowing growth. Hence, we expect the growth to slow much quicker than investors anticipate, leading to continued stock sell-off.

While we believe HashiCorp has an early, first-mover advantage in Cloud Infrastructure and high growth assumptions, we expect the growth rate to moderate quickly, driven by increased competition and accompanying pricing pressure. The infrastructure and developer tools market is highly fragmented and historically has been dominated by players such as Red Hat, VMware (VMW), and Microsoft. The following chart illustrates HashiCorp's various products and its competition.

HashiCorp versus VMware vRealize

HashiCorp's most formidable competitor is VMware. VMware has several products that compete with HashiCorp. Based on Gartner's Peer Insights ratings, VMware's products are considered better than HashiCorp's. The following charts illustrate VMware and Red Hat's product ratings and reviews.

HashiCorp versus CyberArk Conjur

CyberArk (CYBR) Conjur product competes with HashiCorp's Vault product. CyberArk is considered the gold standard in Privileged Access Management (PAM) by industry analysts such as KuppingerCole and Gartner. CyberArk's Conjur Secrets Manager is also considered one of the leading products in the industry and is positively rated by Gartner. The following chart illustrates Gartner's Peer Insights Ratings for Conjur versus Vault.

Similarly, F5 NGINX is one of the top load balancing and application networking offerings in the market. The following chart illustrates Gartner's Peer Group review of HashiCorp Consul versus NGINX

Valuation continues to be challenging

While HashiCorp declined from its peak of $103 and is down 55%, we still believe the stock has more downside. HashiCorp is currently trading almost at 14x EV/NTM sales of about $411. The SaaS/Subscription peer group is trading at 9.4x while growing 32%. The historical trading multiples for high-growth stocks are in the 5x-10x range. On a growth-adjusted basis, HashiCorp is trading at 0.35x, versus the peer group average of 0.27x. With the focus shifting to profits overgrowth in the current market environment, we believe HashiCorp will most likely decline to $20-25 levels, driven by slowing growth and multiple compression. A $20 stock price implies a multiple of about 5.6x, which is at the low-end of the historical average of 5x-10x. We believe a $20 stock price is possible, given that the company continues to report heavy losses. The following charts illustrate SaaS/Subscription peer group valuation.

The sentiment on the Street is more or less neutral. Out of the 13 analysts covering the stock, seven analysts are Buy rated while six are hold rated. The average and median price target is around $61, for a possible upside of about 61%. We believe the $61 price target is overly optimistic, and the analysts will likely lower the price target over the next few weeks. The $61 price target translates to 24x EV/sales. We do not expect HashiCorp to reach that level anytime soon. The following charts illustrate sell-side ratings and price targets.

What to do with the stock

HashiCorp will not make any money for investors at the current price levels and the multiple it is trading. We are highly skeptical that any long-term investors can make any money holding this stock, despite a 52% decline from its IPO price. The infrastructure business is highly fragmented, with several established incumbents rolling out their offerings. To make money on infrastructure stocks, you need to buy the stock at a much lower valuation, perhaps in the 3x-5x range, not at the current trading multiple of around 14x. Therefore, we urge investors to sell the stock at current levels and wait for a better entry point, possibly below $20. Hence, we recommend any holders of the stock to sell here.