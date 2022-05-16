Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Investors in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been treated to massive blows after blows as the market makers digested its pandemic-era gains. Those gains have not been completely dissipated as Block reported a decent Q1 card. However, it hasn't prevented its price from hovering around the levels last seen before the pandemic.

Therefore, it has been a remarkable collapse in SQ stock, with the stock down more than 70% from its 2021 highs. Furthermore, the recent collapse in algorithmic stablecoins and the fear of a "crypto winter" also struck it.

We are investors in SQ. But our positions are highly manageable, with a total exposure of just 1% of our portfolio average cost. As a result, we have also felt the pain, but the impact was immaterial. We have been keen to participate in Block's "story," even though it was priced at a steep premium. But, that story premium also kept us from going heavy on exposure, or from adding more positions on its way down. Disciplined capital allocation is fundamental for a sustainable long-term growth investing strategy.

Nonetheless, we spotted a capitulation move that has created an opportunity for a potential short-term bottom. However, a series of bull traps remain in place that are likely to impinge on its stock momentum in the near term.

As a result, we reiterate our buy rating on SQ stock, with a price target (PT) of $130 (implied upside of 54.8%).

Block's "Story" Stock Thesis Annihilated

Block Adj. EBITDA consensus estimates % (S&P Capital IQ)

Block EPS consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Street analysts and Block have often focused on its gross profit or adjusted EBITDA metrics. But, investors need to dig deeper into the numbers that really matter: its GAAP EPS.

Square's GAAP EPS has fallen back into the red after a brief sojourn as a profitable company. Notably, the consensus estimates do not inspire confidence as Square is expected to remain unprofitable well into FY23.

Nevertheless, its adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to reach an inflection point in H2'22 as it laps more challenging comps driven by the pandemic-induced liquidity rush. Therefore, some investors could argue that the SQ stock could be due for a re-rating moving forward.

Block Needs To Justify Its Growth Premium

SQ stock NTM FCF yields % and NTM normalized P/E (TIKR)

With an NTM normalized P/E of 91.12x, there shouldn't be any doubt that SQ stock still trades at a significant premium. Therefore, investors must be careful not to overexpose their portfolios to high-growth stocks with substantial growth multiples. Notwithstanding, it still traded well below Shopify (SHOP) stock, whose premium multiple is "outrageous." As a result, it could partially explain why SQ stock remains well above its COVID bottom while SHOP stock fell to its COVID bottom recently.

Despite that, Block needs to significantly improve its operating leverage massively to justify its growth premium. The concern in the market is its low-margin business model, as seen in our EBITDA margins chart.

In addition, the market remains worried about whether Block's profitability could be impacted significantly by a potential recession. Management had yet to guide for any recessionary impact. But, the market may have tried to price in a possible impact.

Block is slated to hold its 2022 Investor Day on May 18. Therefore, we would be looking forward to management's insights on its Afterpay integration and whether there could be some macro stresses to think about moving ahead. We are also keen to parse management's guidance on its long-term operating model, looking for its path to GAAP profitability.

Is SQ Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SQ stock price chart (TradingView)

A massive downdraft hit SQ stock from Nov 2021. But, the bull trap that drew in buyers after announcing its Afterpay acquisition was significant.

It set the stage for the market makers to commence their distribution process and force a rapid selldown in SQ stock subsequently. Unfortunately, they formed another bull trap in April after the buyers tried to reverse it from its March lows.

Therefore, the $130 level is likely a significant level of resistance that we will be watching closely.

But, we think a potential short-term bottom in SQ stock could have formed. However, we urge investors to consider applying stop-loss risk management if the re-test fails. Otherwise, we see a potential upside of 54% from the current level to our PT of $130. We encourage investors to cut exposure or set a trailing stop at that level to protect gains.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on SQ stock.