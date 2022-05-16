Block: Story Stock Thesis Destroyed - But A Bottom Awaits
Summary
- Block has a good "story" with a robust ecosystem of sellers and consumers. It also has an engaged Bitcoin community. But, it remains a "story" stock.
- Investors should ignore evaluating it from management's preferred gross profit metrics or adjusted EBITDA guidance. Focus on its path to GAAP profitability.
- SQ stock is still priced at a significant premium, despite its 70% collapse from its highs. Therefore, management needs to chart its path towards GAAP profitability to recover investors' confidence.
- Notwithstanding, we see a potential short-term rebound opportunity in SQ stock. Our price target of $130 implies a potential upside of 55%. Therefore, we reiterate our Buy rating.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Investors in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been treated to massive blows after blows as the market makers digested its pandemic-era gains. Those gains have not been completely dissipated as Block reported a decent Q1 card. However, it hasn't prevented its price from hovering around the levels last seen before the pandemic.
Therefore, it has been a remarkable collapse in SQ stock, with the stock down more than 70% from its 2021 highs. Furthermore, the recent collapse in algorithmic stablecoins and the fear of a "crypto winter" also struck it.
We are investors in SQ. But our positions are highly manageable, with a total exposure of just 1% of our portfolio average cost. As a result, we have also felt the pain, but the impact was immaterial. We have been keen to participate in Block's "story," even though it was priced at a steep premium. But, that story premium also kept us from going heavy on exposure, or from adding more positions on its way down. Disciplined capital allocation is fundamental for a sustainable long-term growth investing strategy.
Nonetheless, we spotted a capitulation move that has created an opportunity for a potential short-term bottom. However, a series of bull traps remain in place that are likely to impinge on its stock momentum in the near term.
As a result, we reiterate our buy rating on SQ stock, with a price target (PT) of $130 (implied upside of 54.8%).
Block's "Story" Stock Thesis Annihilated
Street analysts and Block have often focused on its gross profit or adjusted EBITDA metrics. But, investors need to dig deeper into the numbers that really matter: its GAAP EPS.
Square's GAAP EPS has fallen back into the red after a brief sojourn as a profitable company. Notably, the consensus estimates do not inspire confidence as Square is expected to remain unprofitable well into FY23.
Nevertheless, its adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to reach an inflection point in H2'22 as it laps more challenging comps driven by the pandemic-induced liquidity rush. Therefore, some investors could argue that the SQ stock could be due for a re-rating moving forward.
Block Needs To Justify Its Growth Premium
With an NTM normalized P/E of 91.12x, there shouldn't be any doubt that SQ stock still trades at a significant premium. Therefore, investors must be careful not to overexpose their portfolios to high-growth stocks with substantial growth multiples. Notwithstanding, it still traded well below Shopify (SHOP) stock, whose premium multiple is "outrageous." As a result, it could partially explain why SQ stock remains well above its COVID bottom while SHOP stock fell to its COVID bottom recently.
Despite that, Block needs to significantly improve its operating leverage massively to justify its growth premium. The concern in the market is its low-margin business model, as seen in our EBITDA margins chart.
In addition, the market remains worried about whether Block's profitability could be impacted significantly by a potential recession. Management had yet to guide for any recessionary impact. But, the market may have tried to price in a possible impact.
Block is slated to hold its 2022 Investor Day on May 18. Therefore, we would be looking forward to management's insights on its Afterpay integration and whether there could be some macro stresses to think about moving ahead. We are also keen to parse management's guidance on its long-term operating model, looking for its path to GAAP profitability.
Is SQ Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
A massive downdraft hit SQ stock from Nov 2021. But, the bull trap that drew in buyers after announcing its Afterpay acquisition was significant.
It set the stage for the market makers to commence their distribution process and force a rapid selldown in SQ stock subsequently. Unfortunately, they formed another bull trap in April after the buyers tried to reverse it from its March lows.
Therefore, the $130 level is likely a significant level of resistance that we will be watching closely.
But, we think a potential short-term bottom in SQ stock could have formed. However, we urge investors to consider applying stop-loss risk management if the re-test fails. Otherwise, we see a potential upside of 54% from the current level to our PT of $130. We encourage investors to cut exposure or set a trailing stop at that level to protect gains.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on SQ stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.