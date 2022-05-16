bbevren/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our investment case on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX). Q1 2022 results were released on April 26.

We initiated our Buy rating on Raytheon in May 2020. Shares have since gained 48% (with dividends), including 32% since 2020 year-end, though they have fallen back 13% since their early-April peak:

Librarian Capital's RTX Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Google Finance (15-May-22).

Q1 results support our investment case, with commercial aerospace businesses continuing to recover. There are near-term headwinds, but full-year expectations for EPS and Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) were reaffirmed. Heightened geopolitical tension will likely boost defence spending, but the benefit is not yet reflected in current financials.

Our forecasts indicate a total return of 55% (13.6% annualized) by 2025 year-end, and we reiterate our Buy rating.

Raytheon Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on RTX is based on its Free Cash Flow rebounding in the next few years, as passenger air travel recovers from the disruption by COVID-19, helped by structural growth in both its commercial and military businesses, as well as by the remaining synergies from the UTX-RTN merger in 2020.

We expect RTX to have $10bn of FCF in 2025, the low-end of management's latest target. This compares with pro forma FCF of approx. $7bn in 2019 (excluding $1bn of upfront engine losses at Pratt & Whitney), as well as with a pre-COVID 2021 FCF target of $8bn:

RTX Free Cash Flow - Historic & Forecasted Source: RTX company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

RTX's outlook for a $10bn+ FCF in 2025 is based on expectations for strong double-digit EBIT rebounds from 2020 in its aerospace segments, and mid-to-high single-digit EBIT CAGRs in its defense segments:

RTX Expected Sales & Adjusted EBIT CAGR (2020-25) Source: RTX investor day presentation (May-21).

RTX targets a return of $20bn+ of capital in dividends and buybacks to shareholders in the first 4 years of the UTX-RTN merger (compared with a pre-COVID target of returning $18-20bn in three years).

Q1 results showed that our RTX investment case continues to be on track.

Raytheon Q1 Results

In Q1 2022, total segmental Adjusted EBIT rose 9.2% sequentially, despite the quarter typically being seasonally lighter, and was 31.9% higher year-on-year; growth was driven by aerospace segments (colored in blue below), while EBIT in military segments (in green) fell again due to disposals and production delays:

RTX Segment Adjusted EBIT by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: RTX company filings. NB. Figures not adjusted for divestitures, FAS/CAS accounting and corporate expenses.

Actual Net sales and Adjusted EBIT for RTX's segments are below:

RTX Sales & EBIT by Segment (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: RTX results releases.

Collins Aerospace Net Sales grew 10.4% year-on-year (11% organically) and Adjusted EBIT grew 75.9%. Sales growth was driven by the continuing recovery of commercial aerospace from COVID-19, with Commercial Aftermarket sales up 39% year-on-year and 5% sequentially. Commercial Original Equipment (“OE”) sales were up 12%, with deliveries lower in 787s but stronger in narrowbodies. Military sales were down 12%, due to supply chain issues and a lower F35 volume.

Pratt & Whitney (“P&W”) Net Sales grew 12.4% year-on-year (13% organically) and Adjusted EBIT jumped from $40m to $308m. Sales growth was also driven by commercial aerospace, with Commercial Aftermarket sales up 37% year-on-year. Commercial OE sales were up 12%, with higher deliveries in both large commercial engines as well as regional and business jets. Military sales were down 11%, “driven by F-135 production contract award timing and lower expected production volume”.

The recovery in global air travel is far from complete. U.S. passenger traffic was at just 90% of 2019 levels in March.

Intelligence & Space (“RIS”) Net Sales were down 5.1% year-on-year, after the disposal of its global training & services business, but flat organically year-on-year; sequentially, Net Sales were down 7.7%. Adjusted EBIT showed a corresponding small decline both year-on-year (down 2.6%) and from Q4 (down 5.5%).

Missile & Defense (“RMD”) Net Sales were down 7.0% year-on-year and 8.6% sequentially, and Adjusted EBIT fell by more than 20% across both periods. Management attributed the sales decline to “continuing supply chain constraints and decline in certain land, warfare and air defense programs”, and EBIT fell more than sales due to “lower net program efficiencies and unfavorable program mix”.

Notwithstanding recent supply chain issues affecting military sales, management expects both RIS and RMD to have positive organic sales growth for full-year 2022.

RTX is affected by a number of exogeneous headwinds in 2022, but these are temporary in nature.

Raytheon’s Short-Term Headwinds

Raytheon has some key short-term headwinds, but all temporary in nature.

Supply Chain Issues

RTX has been impacted by global supply chain issues, similar to other industrial companies. Key ones include:

Engine casting for P&W’s Geared Turbofan (“GTF”) engines suffered delays, due to labor shortages at a supplier. This delayed 70 GTF engines from Q1, but has started to “slowly recover in March and again in April”

for P&W’s Geared Turbofan (“GTF”) engines suffered delays, due to labor shortages at a supplier. This delayed 70 GTF engines from Q1, but has started to “slowly recover in March and again in April” Rocket engines for most of RMD’s businesses remain in shortage, and “the recovery is not going to happen this year” but “could well stretch into the 2023 timeframe”

for most of RMD’s businesses remain in shortage, and “the recovery is not going to happen this year” but “could well stretch into the 2023 timeframe” Titanium from Russian suppliers ceased to be available as a result of Western sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia contributed approx. 15% of global titanium sponge production, and was a “significant” source for RTX. Impact has so far been limited thanks to existing stockpiles, but will include delays later in 2022

Supply chain issues generally mean revenues are delayed, not lost, though they may lead to higher costs and thus still a loss in earnings.

Cost Inflation

RTX estimates that cost inflation will represent an additional $200m headwind to earnings in 2022 (compared to 2021 Adjusted EBIT of $7.26bn), on top of the approx. $150m typically seen in each year.

On the customer side, RTX contracts typically have “dead band pricing” where RTX absorbs the first tranche of inflation but can raise prices to pass on “a portion” of further inflation. (RTX already raised prices on its aftermarket catalogue by approx. 6% in October.) On the supplier side, RTX is protected by long-term agreements with fixed prices (during contract terms) on the "vast majority" of its inputs (approx. 90% at P&W and 70% at Collins).

The impact of higher cost inflation to RTX should be limited over time.

Cutting Off Russia

RTX has cut off all ties with Russian customers and suppliers following the invasion of Ukraine.

Apart from the titanium supply issue described above, the impact to RTX is relatively limited, as Russia represents just 4% of global air traffic (measured by Revenue Passenger Mile, “RPM”). Mgmt. stated that Russia was just 1.5% of RTX global sales, and its loss would represent a $900m hit to sales and $200m hit to EBIT in 2022.

The effects on RTX of cutting off Russia will be limited, and will be largely offset by cost savings.

COVID Lockdowns in China

Renewed COVID-related lockdowns in China represent a small, temporary headwind to RTX.

China is a major market for commercial aerospace, representing approx. 16% of global RPM. A “big chunk” of this is in domestic travel, “which is down more than 80% because of the lockdowns”, according to RTX management. However, experience suggests this is temporary, as volume tended to bounce back quickly after restrictions were lifted.

There is more risk in Chinese international air travel, but this is a “relatively small piece”.

P&W also has an engine service centre in Shanghai that has effectively been closed by COVID lockdowns there. This is expected to result in P&W aftermarket sales being sequentially flat in Q2, but sales are delayed rather than lost.

U.S. Tax Rule Change on R&D Capitalization

The U.S. government is set to implement a tax rule change (from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017) that will require companies to amortize their R&D costs over time instead of fully expense them each year. This will increase the companies’ pre-tax profits and thus tax liabilities initially, though the effect will be cancelled out in later years.

The rule change is not expected to be implemented in 2022, but will reduce RTX’s FCF by $2bn in its first year when it is implemented (and be cashflow-neutral over time).

FY22 EPS & FCF Outlook Unchanged

RTX reiterated its full-year outlook for EPS and FCF, but reduced its outlook for sales growth slightly:

RTX 2021 Outlook (Group) Source: RTX results presentation (Q1 2022).

The $6.0bn FCF outlook represents a year-on-year growth of nearly 20%, and supports the 2025 target of $10.0bn+.

Management has reduced their sales outlook by $750m, with $375m each in Colins and P&W, as a result of RTX’s exit from Russia. However, they expect lower sales to be offset by positive mix and cost containment.

Collins sales growth is still expected to be low-double-digits after the $375m reduction, while P&W sales growth is expected to be high-single- to low-double-digits (from low-double-digits previously):

RTX 2021 Outlook (By Segment) Source: RTX results presentation (Q1 2022).

Most of the EBIT growth in 2022 is expected to be driven by the post-COVID rebound in Collins and P&W. This includes widebody air traffic volume recovering to 75% of 2019 level by year-end.

Boost to Defense Not Yet Fully Visible

Heightened geopolitical tension should boost defense demand in future years. For example, Germany decided to order up to 35 F-35 fighters in early March, as part of a program to raise defense spending from €47bn to €100bn.

However, the full benefit of this demand is not yet fully visible in current financials or near-term outlook, due to supply constraints or ordering delays. RTX gave this example for Stinger (man-portable air defense system) missiles:

DoD (Department of Defense) hasn't bought a Stinger in about 18 years. And some of the components are no longer commercially available, and so we're going to have to go out and redesign some of the electronics in the missile of the seeker head. That's going to take us a little bit of time ... We will ramp up production what we can this year, but … this is going to be a '23, '24 where we actually see orders come in for the larger replenishment” Greg Hayes, RTX CEO (Q1 2022 earnings call)

RTX can benefit from a major boost in Western defense spending.

Raytheon Valuation

At $91.92, on 2021 financials, RTX shares are at a 21.4x P/E and a 3.6% FCF Yield (based on operational FCF); on the mid-point of the 2021 outlook, RTX shares are at a 19.7x P/E and 4.4% FCF Yield:

RTX Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (2020-22E) Source: RTX company filings.

RTX’s quarterly dividend is $0.55 ($2.20 annualized), having just been raised 8% in April, and represents a Dividend Yield of 2.4%.

RTX repurchased $743m of shares in Q1 at an average price of approx. $96, and expects to repurchase $2.5bn in 2022, equivalent to 1.8% of the current market capitalization.

Management reaffirmed the goal to return $20bn to shareholders in both dividends and buybacks in the first 4 years of the UTX-RTN merger.

Raytheon Stock Forecasts

We keep the assumptions in our forecasts unchanged:

2022 FCF of $6.0bn

2023 FCF of $8.0bn

2024 FCF of $9.0bn

2025 FCF of $10.0bn

Share count to fall by 1.5% each year

2022 dividend of $2.20 (was $2.62)

From 2023, dividends to be based on a 65% Payout Ratio (on FCF)

FCF Yield at 5.5% at 2025

The above implies approx. $20bn of capital will be returned to shareholders during 2020-23, compared to the "at least $20bn" target. Our 2025 FCF/Share forecast is unchanged at $7.05:

Illustrative RTX Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $91.92, we expect a total return of 55% (13.6% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon a Buy?

We reiterate our Buy rating on Raytheon.