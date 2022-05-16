Jaiz Anuar/iStock via Getty Images

With a current stock yield of 8.6%, Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is a top dividend provider in the S&P500. Lumen Technologies is attractive to investors since its dividend is covered by free cash flow, implying that it is safe and sustainable.

Lumen Technologies has recently increased its free cash flow projection for 2022 by $400 million, indicating that the company is undervalued based on free cash flow.

Raised Guidance By $400 Million And Lumen Technologies’ Dividend Will Remain Covered By Free Cash Flow

American telecommunications companies have a reputation for being boring, but what if 'boring' pays a handsome quarterly dividend that helps to offset rising inflation rates?

Lumen Technologies' 8.6% dividend yield still outperforms most fixed income investments in the current interest-rate environment. The beauty of investing in Lumen Technologies, of course, is that the company easily covers its pay-out with free cash flow.

In the first week of May, Lumen Technologies increased its adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance for 2022 by $400 million. In 2022, the telecommunications company expects adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion and free cash flow of $2.0 billion to 2.2 billion.

The improved outlook is due to timing effects associated with the sale of Lumen Technologies' Latin America business and its local incumbent carrier operations in 20 states (covered here and here). The company decided to sell its ILEC assets to Apollo Global Management affiliates for $7.5 billion in 2021.

Lumen Technologies will be able to return its focus to its core quantum fiber business as a result of the transaction.

Updated 2022 Financial Outlook (Lumen Technologies)

Lumen Technologies' annual dividend of $1.00 per share costs the telecommunications company between $1 billion and $1.1 billion.

Lumen Technologies expects to pay out 50% or less of its free cash flow this year, leaving funds for debt repayments or new investments in its businesses, based on an expected free cash flow of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion.

Lumen Technologies' dividend is about as safe as it gets, thanks to the increased guidance (and improved free cash flow coverage).

Very Low Free Cash Flow Multiple

Lumen Technologies' new guidance corresponds to a free cash flow multiple of 5.3x, implying that the telecommunications company is undervalued in terms of free cash flow. The substantial debt load that the company must service has been weighing on its valuation, and investors are understandably concerned.

Fiber Broadband Growth Opportunity

Lumen Technologies has the potential to expand its fiber broadband business in the future, which might result in a better revenue mix and stronger free cash flow for the telecommunications company.

Fiber broadband is the only industry category experiencing strong underlying subscriber and revenue growth. Fiber broadband revenues climbed 18.9% in 1Q-22, owing to a 15% rise in fiber broadband users YoY. Lumen Technologies increased its fiber broadband users to 830K by the end of the first quarter, up from 720K the previous year.

Fiber Broadband Growth (Lumen Technologies)

Importantly, fiber broadband revenues are increasing as a percentage of total revenues, implying that the business will only become more important for Lumen Technologies in the future. Fiber broadband revenues now account for 15% of pro-forma revenues, up from 9% two years ago.

Fiber Broadband Revenues (Lumen Technologies)

Lumen Technologies expects a long-term possibility to deliver its fiber broadband services to up to 12 million homes, which is 4.5x the size of Lumen's present fiber enabled base. Taking advantage of this opportunity could result in stronger-than-expected free cash flow growth in the future, as well as the possibility of resuming stock buybacks.

Stock Buyback

Lumen Technologies will prioritize debt repayment for the time being. Lumen Technologies may elect to return more capital to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks after making some success in reducing its debt.

Once the company has paid off a significant portion of its debt, I believe we will see stock buybacks in the range of $250-500 million each year, making the stock more appealing to investors.

Why Lumen Technologies Stock Could Fall

Even though the telecommunications company raised its guidance for 2022, a recession would most likely be a problem for Lumen Technologies, owing to the company's significant debt. Lumen Technologies' ability to make interest rate payments on time may be jeopardized by high debt and rising interest rates.

My Conclusion

The stock of Lumen Technologies should be purchased for two reasons.

The first reason is that the stock currently pays an 8.6% yield that is covered by free cash flow and thus unlikely to be reduced.

I anticipate a surge in the stock as investors grasp Lumen Technologies' fiber broadband possibility and stock repurchase possibilities.