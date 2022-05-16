gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

This article is a follow up to my previous coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH), so if you're new to the company please start with the earlier articles.

The big news that I want to cover here, is PRPH's most recent quarterly earnings and the potential opportunity it creates.

Q1 Earnings

On Friday May 13th, 2022, PRPH announced record quarterly revenues and net income, stemming from the success of its (relatively) new laboratory and the Omicron wave of Covid. Here's the most relevant info from the earnings release:

Net revenue of $47.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $15.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of approximately 211%.

Net income of $12.5 million, or $0.81 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.07 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $29.4 million and net working capital of $52.6 million at March 31, 2022.

377,000 diagnostics tests performed in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 113,000 diagnostic tests performed in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Paid special cash dividend of $0.30 per share on March 10, 2022.

Retired $2 million of outstanding long term debt.

Now to be sure, this quarterly revenue rate won't maintain going forward, both because Covid and the flu are seasonal, such that there will be more testing in the first and fourth quarters of each year, and, as was discussed on the earnings call, HRSA funding for low income testing may not be renewed.

HRSA is the US Health Resources and Services Administration, and it was running a program to cover testing of the uninsured. From its website:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), provides claims reimbursement to health care providers generally at Medicare rates for testing uninsured individuals for COVID-19, treating uninsured individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured individuals.

But this program was discontinued on March 22 due to lack of funding.

The Uninsured Program stopped accepting claims due to a lack of sufficient funds. Confirmation of receipt of your claim submission does not mean the claim will be paid. No claims submitted after March 22, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET for testing or treatment will be processed for adjudication/payment. No claims submitted after April 5, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET for vaccine administration will be processed for adjudication/payment.

Both of these factors were recognized during the recent earnings call, where it was projected that Y/Y quarterly revenues and earnings would still be very favorable, even if HRSA funding isn't renewed.

Additional Laboratory Capabilities

One of the reasons the company is confident that it will provide positive Y/Y quarterly numbers is its expansion of its laboratory capabilities. In particular its acquisition of Nebula Genomics in Q3 of 2021 now allows it to provide whole genome sequencing.

The slide below shows how the costs of this testing has reduced drastically:

PRPH Investor Presentation

Currently Nebula's offerings are restricted to online only, and so far sales have been de minimis, but the company is working to expand availability to retail stores. Here is an elided discussion of these plans from the earnings call (with my emphasis):

But Nebula provides whole genome sequencing direct-to-consumers line. We're going to expand and leverage our food drug and mass retail distribution to also sell to consumers in retail stores. [...] In addition to that, both selling whole genome sequencing online and, in the stores, we're going to have a subscription model connected with that. We have a library that is proprietary. [...] And that subscription model is fantastic for us, huge profit margins. We have a couple of scientists updating it regularly, but so understand the more consumers that sign up for it's all electronic, there's very little cost to us that more people sign up. So, it's a phenomenal subscription game plan for us to grow revenues [...] It is the future of precision medicine. It is the future of healthcare. At the heart of it is a genetic test. We want to be the leader in this country in providing genetic testing, both whole genome sequencing and a whole range of genetic tests. Not only direct-to-consumer, but then ultimately to physicians. And we're already talking to universities. [...]

Opportunity

Q1 results and outlook create what I think is an opportunity, because currently the Street hasn't factored in the improvements in the company's earnings potential.

One way to see this is via Seeking Alpha's handy earnings tab.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Tab

Analysts have substantially underestimated earnings for the past two quarters and are projecting nothing but greater losses going forward. I expect earnings to be positive not negative in the future, and if so, then today's stock price of $7.03 is too low. If we estimate that the average EPS run rate is on the order of $0.20 per quarter (though very lumpy with Q1 and Q4 being much better than Q2 & Q3) and assign a P/E of 20X, that gives a price target of $16.

Special Dividend

PRPH's under-appreciated success is also manifest in its record of issuing shareholders special dividends. This again can be best seen by using another of Seeking Alpha's research tabs:

Seeking Alpha Dividend Tab

Over the past four years, PRPH has declared $2.40 of special dividends per share, or approximately $0.60 per annum. If these were regular dividends rather than special dividends, at today's stock price, the shares would be yielding about 8.5%. At the $16 target, the yield would still be attractive at 3.75%.

Paying these dividends as well as paying down long term debt also indicates that the company has plenty of cash and won't have to issue shares at today's depressed stock prices.

Risks And Conclusion

Generically, PRPH is a small cap stock with the risks inherent to these. More specifically, I think the biggest risks to PRPH are in the execution of its business plan. If the company isn't able to bring its new laboratory testing (both conventional and whole genome sequencing) online quickly enough, revenues and earnings will suffer if Covid testing drops substantially. Moreover a recession could hurt its other business lines.

However I believe that the Street is vastly underestimating the company's earnings potential, and hence that the risk / reward balance is very favorable at today's stock price. I remain long my entire position with the hopes of the stock eventually trading to at least the $16 level.