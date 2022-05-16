piranka/E+ via Getty Images

In December of 2020, I wrote my first Seeking Alpha article on Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and suggested the company's strategic transition to a cloud and SaaS-based model should lead to better times (see TDC: The Stock May Have Bottomed). The strategic plan worked and shares are up 56% since that article was published. However, that is small consolation to TDC shareholders who have seen the stock fall 16.7% YTD. After all, TDC's relatively low-valuation level in comparison to its peers, as well as a very strong balance sheet, solid profitability, and free-cash-flow generation profile was supposed to protect shareholders from such a big drop. But even TDC was not immune to the market re-valuation of all things technology, and shares are now down 35%+ since hitting a high ~$59 back in October of last year. That being the case, let's a take a fresh look at Teradata today and see if it might present a good opportunity.

Investment Thesis

Teradata's golden-goose is its enterprise scale Vantage data-analytics platform - a multi-cloud product available on all three of the major public cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, and GCP) offered by Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), respectively. Of course, all three of those highly respected companies have their own cloud-based data-analytic solutions as well, so they are - in effect - competitors to TDC.

Yet Teradata has a 35-year- old legacy customer base in the enterprise data warehouse ("EDW") market that gave it an advantage in transitioning to its cloud-based model in that it would be easier for most existing customers to just stay put with TDC. In addition, the EDW market is growing so fast there appears to be plenty of room for everyone in what otherwise might be considered a crowded market. But of course only the strong will thrive, and from that standpoint - according to Gartner's recent survey on "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases" - Teradata was ranked #1 in Data Warehouse, Logical Data Warehouse, Data Lake, and Operational Intelligence (see page 5 of this presentation).

Indeed, TDC has been able to capture a decent share of the market while being quite profitable and establishing a strong FCF generation profile while doing so. I pointed out in another Seeking Alpha article that TDC was a screaming bargain as compared to an upstart cloud company like Snowflake (SNOW), one struggling to attain profitability and - in my opinion - significantly over-valued (see TDC: Beating Snowflake At Its Own Game). Since that article was published, TDC has significantly out-performed SNOW:

But, once again, that is not much solace to TDC shareholders who are still down ~22% since that article was published. But it is important to understand why TDC was down so much less than Snowflake: because TDC is much more profitable, is generating more FCF, and wasn't so highly over-valued to begin with. And, given its legacy customer base, it didn't have to spend as much money as SNOW to attain a large and successful ARR and cloud SaaS-based EDW business.

With that as background, now let's take a look at TDC's more recent earnings report and see how the company is operating.

Earnings

TDC released its Q1 FY22 EPS report on May 5th and it was a beat on both the top (by $5.1 million) and bottom lines (by $0.02/share). However, total revenue of $496 million was relatively flat yoy and GAAP-earnings of $0.33/share were down from $0.47/share in Q1 of last year, mostly due to a $0.09/share increase in stock-based compensation and a $0.14/share charge related to more reorganization and ceasing operations in Russia.

Public cloud ARR came in at $209 million, +69% yoy. However, GAAP gross margin was 60.7% - down all most 2 full percentage points versus 62.5% in Q1 of 2021.

Going Forward

As reported in the earnings release, TDC management said two material issues will meaningfully and negatively affect the company this year:

Ceasing operations in Russia is expected to have a negative impact to total ARR of $55 million, total revenue of $60 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.29.

The company also said it also expects a negative impact from a 3.5% to 4.0% foreign currency headwind.

The impact of TDC's operations in Russia were detailed on the Q1 conference call by Teradata CFO Claire Bramley:

In 2022, we had anticipated total ARR from Russia of $55 million or approximately 4% of the total ARR reported in 2021. The related total revenue for the full year 2022 was $60 million or approximately 3% of reported 2021 total revenue. Of the $60 million, approximately $10 million was removed in the first quarter, and the remaining $50 million will be removed in approximately equal amounts for the remaining three quarters.

As a result, and including the negative impact of the FX headwind, management's new (significantly lower) guidance for full-year GAAP diluted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $0.45-$0.55 versus the previously provided range of $0.75-$0.85 while non-GAAP diluted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $1.55-$1.65 versus the previously provided range of $1.82-$1.92.

That said, if we back out the issues outside of management's control, the updated guidance is pretty consistent with previous guidance and note that ARR is still expected to grow by ~80% in FY22. As a result, the underlying performance of the company hasn't really changed much and still looks quite solid in my opinion.

Shareholder Returns

Meantime, TDC's free-cash-flow profile continues to be quite strong:

Teradata

Note the that the $150 million in FCF generated in Q1 equates to ~30% of total revenue for the quarter. The $400 million in FCF the company expects to generate for full-year 2022 currently represents ~12% of the company's $3.63 billion market-cap.

During Q1, the company repurchased 5.1 million shares using a $250 million accelerated share buyback plan announced in February as part of its Q4 and full-year 2021 EPS report. That equates to an estimated $49.02/share - and note the stock closed Friday at $36.58 (i.e., 25% lower than the average repurchase price).

The company spent an additional $50 million in share repurchases in January (at even higher prices ...) bringing the buyback total during Q1 to a whopping $300 million (twice the amount of FCF generated during the quarter). As a result, at the end of the quarter, cash & cash equivalents dropped to $404 million - down $188 million as compared to the end-of-year 2021.

This is one reason why I suggested in previous articles that I do not like TDC management's massive over-emphasis on share buybacks as compared to debt repayment and/or dividends directly into the pockets of shareholders. Note that $250 million amounted to an estimated $2.22/share using the 112.2 fully diluted outstanding share count at the end of FY21, yet TDC pays no dividend whatsoever. Shareholders are obviously not getting a fair shake here. In addition, what was the hurry to buy back $300 million in stock - all during Q1? It seems like the money was burning a hole in management's pocket ... the question is, why? I can't find a reason ... but I can think of several reasons why the massive uncertainty of the macro environment should have given management pause. The bottom line is they could have bought shares a lot cheaper today. We have seen this over and over again in corporate America (especially in the energy sector): buying back shares during the market up-cycles.

The average fully diluted share-count did fall to 108.6 million by the end of Q1 (down ~3.2% sequentially), but - considering stock-based compensation continues to soar - ordinary shareholders are getting the short-end of the stick in comparison to the executive management team when it comes to the allocation of TDC's excellent FCF generation - most all of which is going to share buybacks, very little to debt reduction, and none to dividends.

Valuation

Using the midpoint of current GAAP EPS guidance ($0.50/share), TDC currently trades at an estimated 73x forward earnings. Using the mid-point of non-GAAP earnings guidance ($1.87/share). TDC trades at 19.6x forward earnings.

Risks

All of the current macro-environment investment risks apply to Teradata: high inflation, rising interest rates, covid-19 lock-downs in China could put downward pressure on global growth and supply-chains, and Putin's horrific war-of-choice in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions placed on Russia by the US and its Democratic free allies - all of which could lead to slower global growth and/or a global recession. Indeed, who could have predicted TDC's results would be so severely impacted by ceasing its operations in Russia? I certainly did see that one coming.

The balance sheet is rock-solid: at the end of Q1, TDC had $328 million in long-term debt, down only $8 million from year-end 2021. With $404 million in cash, that leaves TDC with a net-cash position of $76 million, or an estimated $1.43/share.

Seeking Alpha currently reports that TDC has an outstanding short position of 7%, which indicates a significant portion of short sellers have yet to cover despite the recent sell-off.

Operationally, while cloud & ARR revenue are increasing, note that overall revenue growth is illusive considering TDC's legacy Software & Maintenance products' ARR has been dropping, and was down $83 million in Q1 (18.2% yoy):

TDC

This makes sense as the company continues to transition to the SaaS-based model, but it does make overall revenue growth appear less than compelling. I expect this well-established trend in lower SW & Maint ARR to continue in the quarters to come. That being the case, TDC needs to win new clients if it expects to grow overall revenue (and FCF) going forward.

Summary & Conclusion

TDC lowered full-year FY22 guidance due to issues largely out of its control: ceasing operations in Russia and FX effects. However, the $300 million in stock repurchases during Q1 was arguably over-the-top for a company of TDC's size and, at least in my opinion, was not a good use of shareholder capital given current market dynamics. Had management used, say, half the $300 million, to pay down debt and give shareholders some dividend income, the stock would likely be a more compelling proposition today.

Meantime, given the stock's current valuation, and FCF generation profile, I still don't find it overly attractive here. Overall top-line revenue growth has been hard to come by, which to me indicates TDC is having a hard time executing its strategy of finding enough new customers to counter-act the reduction in software & maintenance revenue. I wouldn't buy the stock here, but if I owned it, I would probably HOLD for a better selling point.

