Roblox Corporation's (NYSE:RBLX) valuation has fallen 83% from its all-time high, and the prospects for a recovery are not promising.

After convincing proof emerged in Roblox's 1Q-22 report that profitability is not on the horizon, investors should brace themselves for the stock to continue its downward trend. Roblox is a sell-and-forget stock, with no company profits in sight and sales growth diminishing.

Operating Losses Exceed Total Sales

Roblox recently reported earnings for 1Q-22, and the results were far from ideal for shareholders. Revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 were $537.1 million, up 39% over the previous quarter of $387.0 million.

Roblox's operating deficits are, to say the least, concerning. Roblox generated $688.7 million in total costs across expense groups such as R&D, Infrastructure, and Developer Exchange Fees, representing a 32% rise YoY.

The most expensive category was R&D, which increased by 84% YoY to $177.8 million. The first-quarter operating losses were $151.6 million. In the first quarter, the operational cost to sales ratio was 128%, which means Roblox spent $1.28 to make one dollar in revenue. This is not sustainable, and Roblox risks losing even more shareholder wealth in the foreseeable future.

GAAP Net Loss (Roblox Corp)

There are three big problems for Roblox and they point to growing headwinds for the stock as well.

Slowing Sales Growth

The first reason is that Roblox is having to deal with decreasing sales growth. The Covid-19 pandemic is nearly gone, and growth rates are reverting to normal. Roblox is already facing the effects of decreasing sales growth, as the company's revenue growth peaked at 140% YoY in 1Q-21 and has since decreased. YoY sales growth has been declining for four quarters in a row, and growth was particularly weak in 1Q-22: Sales growth fell from 83% in 4Q-21 to 39% in 1Q-22, raising the specter of a large growth adjustment in 2022.

Revenue (Roblox Corp)

Surging Operating Costs

You can't manage a profitable firm if your costs are out of control. Roblox's total operational expenditures increased 32% YoY in 1Q-22, not as quickly as sales, but spending growth is a problem, especially if a company cannot generate operating profitability.

Some spending categories even continued to expand faster than sales. Personnel expenses excluding stock-based compensation, for example, increased 42% YoY in 1Q-22 to $126.7 million. If Roblox does not rein in its expenses, notably its personnel costs, the company has essentially little chance of ever turning a profit in the future.

Personnel Costs Excluding Stock-Based Compensation (Roblox Corp)

Negative Bookings Growth

The third issue I have with Roblox is that booking growth was negative in 1Q-22. Bookings are a proxy for sales and according to Roblox's 10-Q report:

reflect the sales activity in a given quarter without giving effect to certain non-cash adjustments.

Bookings include revenues recognized immediately from the sale of consumable virtual items as well as the pro-rata share of sales of durable virtual items. As a result, bookings is a proxy for total sales and includes deferred revenues. Here's an example of a $27 hypothetical purchase on the Roblox platform.

GAAP Revenue (Roblox Corp)

Roblox's bookings growth fell 3% in 1Q-22 (YoY), the first time in at least three years. The figure below depicts the trend in Roblox bookings. The data shows that bookings growth peaked in 2Q-20, or seven quarters ago. The trend is quite negative, indicating likely deterioration in demand and client spending in the near future.

Bookings (Roblox Corp)

Still A Premium Valuation

Even if Roblox stock is down more than 83% from its all-time high, it remains costly. Right now, you must pay 9.2 times sales for a company with operational expenditures that exceed sales and major business trends that are unfavorable. Based on the facts revealed in the company's most recent earnings report, I do not believe that this relatively excessive value is justified.

Why Roblox Stock Could See A Higher Price

If Roblox's sales and bookings patterns suddenly reversed, there would almost certainly be new buyers eager to capitalize on a stock bounce. However, after reviewing current business patterns, I am not convinced that this is a feasible prospect.

Stronger earnings-per-share performance could reinvigorate interest in Roblox's value proposition in the online gaming business, resulting in a higher stock price, but with profits not on the horizon, I don't see this happening in the near term.

My Conclusion

Roblox is a sell-and-forget stock. The online gaming platform benefited from the pandemic, which increased its growth during the early stages of Covid-19, but the stock will face considerably more difficulty in the future.

Sales growth has begun to show significant weakness, and operational expenditures are excessively high. As a result, the platform is losing money by the bucketload.

Because investors are becoming more choosy about equities and avoiding loss-making enterprises with inflated multiples, shareholders may wish to take a loss and move on.