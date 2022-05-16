Narongrit Doungmanee/iStock via Getty Images

Based on my analysis of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI), I am fairly confident that the stock is a hold. It does hold a mixed profile, but its risks and obstacles make me hesitant to call the stock a buy. On the other hand, its clear improvement, and strategic positioning indicates to me that the stock is setting itself up for some big wins in the long-term future. However, the lack of certainty about this growth trajectory compels me to take a cautious approach and suggest a hold on MGNI.

Company Overview

Magnite, Inc. is one of the foremost names in the ad tech dimension, which is focused on providing solutions that relate to the purchase and sale of digital advertising services. With a market capitalization of nearly $1.4 billion, as of May 2022, the company ranks as being among the top global players in the advertising industry.

The company was previously known as ‘The Rubicon Project, Inc’, until April 2020, when it finalized its merger arrangement with a leading specialist in connected television technology, Telaria Inc. As an outcome of the merger, an independent entity, Magnite, Inc. had taken form, which combined the prior two entities. In its attempts to become a market leader in the CTV world, Magnite had gone on to acquire SpotX in April 2021. Through these moves, the company aims to develop a robust sell-side platform where it can cater to clients across virtually every format where monetized advertisement can be integrated. With a presence in North America, Europe, and Australia, the company is on its way to establishing itself as a dynamic multinational corporation. Moreover, the company also has operations in the emerging markets of Asia and South America, towards which it anticipates long-term growth potential.

The MGNI price trend indicates an overwhelmingly bearish nature that drives the stock’s movements:

As is apparent, the 2017 to 2020 period was defined by stable appreciation in MGNI, with the stock climbing up from less than $2 to above the $7 mark. However, 2021, saw bulls rallying behind the stock with news of the SpotX acquisition, which saw MGNI shoot up to its all-time high of $61.70 a share. This had reflected a whopping increase of over 1100% in barely two years.

Following this period, MGNI had entered into a swift bearish path, with a plummet that reversed most of the 2021 gains, pushing the stock back to $9.33, as of May 2022, which is beneath prices seen as far back as in 2019. In a single year, investors holding MGNI had seen their capital depreciate by over 60%, owing to several red flags being unearthed with each subsequent earnings report.

MGNI Prospects Amidst Market Potential

The bearish sentiment that seems to surround MGNI is especially concerning given the broader growth potential and opportunity that presently defines the ad-tech dimension. Experts project spending on advertisements to climb to nearly $630 billion by 2024, through the use of innovative technological integration into various platforms and channels.

The resilience of the technological advertisement industry can be gauged by its performance despite the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020 which saw some of the most significant global industries falling into a paralytic state. The industry as a whole reported an impressive 12% growth, by the end of 2020, despite an initial setback that was swiftly overturned. The conventional advertisement did see a drop with travel and tourism falling substantially due to lockdowns and restrictions, however, this was offset by the immense advertisement allocated towards digital platforms as e-commerce and remote services saw a surge. According to the advertisement research company, Interactive Advertising Bureau, this dynamic shift could be described as a ”pendulum swing” in its report for 2020. In light of these fundamental shifts in the industry, the fourth quarter of 2020 had brought about an all-time high in advertisement revenue. These shifts were not seen as anomalies, as the Covid catalyzed a transition in global systems that highlighted previously unrealized efficiencies that companies have been eager to stick with. The growth seen by e-commerce, for instance, is not likely to fall back, given the convenience it offers consumers.

Similarly, the streaming giant, Netflix announced, earlier in May 2022, its plans to incorporate advertisement into its platform, which is a breakaway from its age-long ‘no ads’ policy. The strategic shift is major news within the advertisement industry, with market participants attempting to identify which players would be the biggest beneficiaries as a result of the move.

As of yet, there is no indication from Magnite, Inc. as to whether or not it attempts to capitalize on the market opportunity in the Netflix space. However, the company’s relationship with Disney (DIS) does show room for potential growth, as it expanded its arrangement for ads on the company’s platform in 2020. The eighteen-month contract signed included rights for Disney to sell its ad slots across its various platforms that include, but are not restricted to Hulu, ESPN, and ABC. In addition to Disney, the company is also in agreement with media giants such as Roku, Discovery, and fuboTV.

However, as has been emphasized above, despite being exposed to such a significant market opportunity, MGNI had failed to sustain its growth seen in early 2021, which raises serious concerns about its strategic execution and financial sustainability. For a company situated in such a rapidly growing industry and having business agreements with some of the biggest players in the media world, MGNI does not seem to add value to the degree that would normally be expected. This is demonstrated in the comparison between MGNI and the S&P 500, which eventually resulted in the same outcome, despite all the opportunities.

Financial Performance

MGNI earnings releases have recently not proven favorably for the company’s investors, given its loss-reporting figures. In fact, in each of the four prior quarters, it was only in Q1, 2022, its most recent reporting period, that the company had surpassed analyst expectations in EPS by a slight margin. For the quarter, the company had reported earnings of $0.08 per share, in comparison to the expectations of $0.07 per share. This was the only time in the last four quarters where Magnite was able to perform higher than the expectations of analysts, raising concerns about its forward-looking prospects.

However, in terms of revenue, Magnite brought delight to its shareholders, by delivering a quarterly revenue total of over $118 million, almost double the revenue figure of $60.7 million delivered in the prior year’s comparable quarter. The revenue growth had been an outcome of the SpotX acquisition in 2021, as the growth in CTV revenue had amounted to over 253%. Adjusted EBITDA for the company does show promise, with its figure of $28.8 million, and its margin of 27%.

What concerns me most regarding these figures is the company’s slip into a worsening loss per share, which does not indicate the creation of efficiencies and wider optimization. As a result, I feel the company is struggling to deliver value, despite the growing opportunity and its revenue growth. However, the sheer opportunity exposure Magnite holds does potentially indicate optimization moving forward, which is why I would hold MGNI, as opposed to taking a sell stance concerning the stock. I feel that the company is currently incurring the costs of positioning itself to capture the widespread ad tech opportunity that the future holds. These costs are inclusive of the strategic acquisitions it had undertaken, and the relationships built with clients. Moreover, Magnite’s improving net leverage figures do bring about a sense of optimism moving ahead:

Valuation

By using the comparative analysis method, we can determine the degree of valuation for MGNI, based on which a sound investment decision can be carried out, about whether the stock should be bought, held, or sold. The comparable stocks employed within the analysis are big players from the advertisement tech world.

Ticker Company Market Cap (M) Forward P/E P/S P/B P/ FCF EPS % this year Inst. % ROA ROE ROI LT Debt/ Equity Price APPS Digital Turbine, Inc. 2469.75 11.04 2.49 4.77 63 258.00% 76.10% 4.00% 11.30% 45.00% 0.71 27.39 MGNI Magnite, Inc. 1364.14 8.83 2.59 1.47 10.84 100.10% 66.80% -1.20% -3.60% 0.90% 0.86 10.59 PUBM PubMatic, Inc. 528.32 22.22 2.33 3.84 9.06 166.40% 52.70% 13.30% 26.20% 19.60% 0 22.28 TTD The Trade Desk, Inc. 24573.22 38.52 20.54 14.1 75.91 -44.10% 70.60% 4.60% 10.80% 9.20% 0 51.92

As can be observed, MGNI fares better against other stocks in a certain number of valuation metrics, whereas in others it lags. For instance, the stock is the most attractive in terms of its forward PE as well as PB ratio. This is an adequate indication of it being an efficient investment, in terms of delivering the highest future returns as opposed to its price, and it is trading at the lowest premium above its book value. These are clear indications of a potential undervaluation that market bulls could gravitate towards.

However, I still maintain caution towards MGNI given that its rates of return, in terms of assets, equity, and total investment are considerably low in comparison to its peers. As a result, the stock’s ability to generate return justifiably comes under question, which is why I would presently advise against rushing to buy the stock now. Additionally, having the highest Debt to Equity ratio enhances the overall risk associated with the stock, especially when considering its negative returns against assets and equity. However, as emphasized above, the company is working towards improving this leverage, which is why I would hold, as opposed to selling the stock.

Risks

In terms of risk, one area about Magnite, Inc. that particularly concerns me is the dynamically shifting nature of mobile technologies, in which Magnite, Inc. has heavily invested within. It is primarily third-party entities that are responsible for the design and manufacture of these mobile platforms, which could make Magnite initiatives obsolete if it does not keep up with the changes. This issue is significantly exacerbated when the changes involve operating systems or internet browsing processes.

The mobile technology domain is foreseen as being the most substantial growth driver for the company, however reliance on this dynamically shifting field could prove seriously consequential. One recent example of this is the new change that gives mobile network carriers control of browser ads within a device. As these shifts continue to take place, Magnite would need to constantly innovate and find ways to ensure its business model is sustainable and does not face the threat of disruptive innovation.

Conclusion

MGNI is a stock with mixed underlying variables, with certain dimensions raising serious concerns for investors, and others pointing towards the sheer potential it holds. It is situated in a highly prospective industry that is positioned to undergo explosive growth and has signed partnerships with some of the biggest names in the media space. However, despite this, the company’s financial performance has not been indicative of this potential and has thus failed to deliver the value that would be expected from such a transformative player. The recent earnings report does point to improvements in earnings and leverage position which is driven by revenue growth due to its strategic acquisitions in the CTV realm. The company is on a path toward improvement, yet it still has several obstacles to overcome.