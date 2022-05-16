Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Everest Re (NYSE:RE) is a reinsurance company focused on property and casualty (P&C). They have grown into a top ten size with operations on a global scale. And have done so without diluting shareholders or leveraging the balance sheet. The recent effort on increasing their insurance business to complement reinsurance has resulted on much higher premium revenue and increased float.

Underwriting performance, the key competence in insurance management, has been good. Their earnings are, and will continue to be, somewhat volatile due to the nature of the P&C industry and exposure to cat. This isn't necessarily bad; however, it is part of the reason for the industry to seldom trade at premium valuations. People prefer predictable earnings streams and that is understandable.

If you can stomach the odd year of losses in between profitable ones, the company has been a good investment, reliably growing book value per share. At current valuation, it is by no means expensive, trading at about 1.15 times book value and below its historical norm. We'll get back to that.

A key component of insurer profitability is investment income. I tend to focus on this and assume that underwriting operations will break even through time. Hopefully, they will be able to wring out a profit from underwriting - they have done in the aggregate - but this is difficult to do on a sustained basis due to the nature of the underwriting cycle.

Unfortunately, investment returns have been punishingly low. Here and elsewhere insurers need to hold very safe securities to satisfy regulators. This means lots of bonds. Interest rates and credit spreads have been compressed for a long time, aided by easy monetary policy, squeezing returns. Given recent Federal Reserve actions and intent to stop inflation at all costs, it looks like we are moving into a period of - finally - improving returns for holders of fixed income portfolios.

Insurance and float

Assuming you have a decent underwriting operation, that grows and consistently earns a small profit, you will inevitably accumulate float. Float is money that has been paid by customers and will eventually go to pay future claims; but stays with you long enough to earn a return from investment. Because claims get paid sometime after the loss event, and in some cases (like workers compensation) in small installments over many years, incoming cash accumulates as float.

Float is why Everest, with $9Bln in equity (funded by shareholders) and $3Bln in Debt (funded by bond holders) can have a $30Bln investment portfolio on its books. Where did the extra $18Bln come from? From policyholders, in the form of float. The liability called "loss and loss adjustment expenses" is a true liability, money is going out to pay claims at some point. However, it has no interest cost associated and cannot be called in a way a bank loan could.

Therefore, float is an extremely attractive way to fund an investment portfolio (as Buffett has taught us repeatedly). In a stable to growing insurer, new money comes in as claims get paid out and float remains stable. Almost like a legal Ponzi, you get to invest other people's money for your benefit. The trick is getting the underwriting right which is to say pricing the policies right. This is no small feat.

Everest has been able to increase its investment portfolio materially, without increasing its equity or debt amounts in a similar manner. It has done so by increasing its float.

Everest Re - Q1 earnings presentation

When looking at Everest's investment portfolio, it breaks down like this:

About $22Bln is invested in fixed income securities, the vast majority of investment grade quality and a duration of between 3.2 and 3.6 years (from 10Q and 10K).

A little less than $2Bln in stocks, and another $3Bln in "Other".

About $2Bln in cash.

Such composition is typical in the industry and corresponds to the following logic: The cash is needed to cover immediate and current payments on past losses. The fixed income portfolio is there to earn a return on the loss provision (which is about $20Bln as of March). The duration on these bonds should be structured to match the expected cash outflow of loss payments. Which means the composition of the loss provision matters. Some claims get paid faster (auto collision), other over time (workers comp). The maturities in the bond portfolio will take this into account.

The equity and "other investments" are the surplus or "equity funded" amount that is allowed to take on the most risk in search for higher return. Other investments are usually private equity, real estate, private credit placements or such types of less liquid and higher return pursuits.

Since 2/3 of the portfolio is in fixed income, what happens with interest rates is extremely important. Recently, rates have been on a tear, with the 10yr treasury note increasing from less than 1% during the pandemic lows to +3%.

Given the three-year duration, the shorter end of the curve is more relevant, and here the raise has been even more dramatic, with rates at near zero two years ago increasing to 2.8% in anticipation of Fed tightening.

Data by YCharts

From an accounting perspective, things will look bad for a while. Higher rates mean bonds already on the books lose value, bringing mark to market losses into the income statement. From an economic perspective, this is irrelevant (it is the reversal of past mark to market gains, to a large degree). From an economic, or "future earnings potential" point of view, the higher rates are a fantastic development, it returns the value of investing float to the company.

How important would this be for Everest? Given it holds +$20Bln in fixed income, assuming no increase in credit spreads (which is conservative), a 2.5% step-up across the board would yield incremental investment income of around $500 million (or about $10/share after tax). This is on top of the $30/share or so of earnings in a typical recent year. Some of this is already evident in forward earnings estimates (see below).

Valuation

As a side note that may be of interest, Everest Re wrote about $12Bln in premiums on $9 Bln in equity. Alleghany, the insurer that Berkshire Hathaway recently agreed to acquire, also wrote $12Bln of premium on $9Bln of equity. In that deal, Buffett agreed to pay about 1.3 times book value for all of Alleghany.

Data by YCharts

It is striking how close these valuation multiples are and how correlated to each other. At first sight, current multiples would seem to be nearer the top end of the range rather than the bottom. But we must remember that throughout this period, very low interest rates prevailed.

To see what multiples looked like when rates were "normal", that is, prior to GFC, we can go back as far as the 1990s and first few years of the 2000s. Back then, it was not unusual to see a 1.5 multiple on both Alleghany and Everest Re. This makes sense, as the value of float - and resulting earnings power - depends on the level of interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Trailing P/E ratios have lost some of their meaning, now that unrealized investment gains and losses flow through the P&L. However, on a forward price to earnings basis, Everest does not look expensive at all.

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

We cannot be like Buffett, and buy an insurer company outright just as float regains its luster, but we can buy a piece of a very similar one - and for a lower price.