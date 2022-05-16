travelview/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) is off to a good start in its first post-restructuring year, with a comfortable buffer to biggest peer Deutsche Bank (DB) in terms of both absolute level of CET1 capital, as well as distance over the Maximum distributable amount (MDA) requirement:

Commerzbank Deutsche Bank Commerzbank/DB comparison CET1 Capital 13.54% 12.8% 0.74% MDA Requirement 9.42% 10.43% -1.01% MDA Buffer 4.12% 2.37% 1.75%

Source: Author's calculations based on company disclosures

While both companies are currently accruing for dividends at the 30% level, Commerzbank is in a more comfortable position to boost shareholder distributions once there is more clarity on the war in Ukraine. Over Q1 2022 however Commerzbank did lag DB in terms of tangible book growth given lower RoTE (4% vs 8.1%) and smaller benefit from a strong US dollar. And while DB does benefit from the occasional bump in trading activity with its sizable investment bank exposure, Commerzbank seems more suited to the current rising rates environment, especially if the ECB starts rate hikes in July.

Company Overview

Commerzbank operates in two main divisions - Private and Small Business Customers (PSBC) at 54% of underlying Q1 2022 revenues, of which Polish majority-owned (69.3% Commerzbank stake) subsidiary mBank accounted for 15% of underlying Q1 2022 revenues, and Corporate Clients (CC) at about 33.7% of underlying Q1 2022 revenues.

Operational Overview

Commerzbank was able to absorb the initial impact of its Russia exposure thanks to higher revenues and limited restructuring expenses, leading to a flat Y/Y operational result despite significantly higher cost of risk:

Key performance indicators (Commerzbank Q1 2022 Results Press Release)

All in all, net result came in at 298M EUR, or a RoTE of 4%, and management reconfirmed the 2022 net result target of over 1B EUR. The remaining 1.19B EUR net Russia exposure should continue to decline in the coming months via a combination of roll-offs and write-offs.

Turning to provisioning, top level adjustments (TLA) which banks use to provision what is beyond currently recommended purely by risk models, were up 36% Q/Q to 713M EUR. 27.5% of the TLA for COVID were used/released in the quarter, and a further 334M EUR of TLA for Russia were added:

TLA Overview (Commerzbank Q1 2022 Analyst Presentation)

Interest Rate Sensitivity

While interest rates appear to have stabilized somewhat and the market seems comfortable that the rate on the ECB deposit facility reaches 1% to 1.5% over the medium term, Commerzbank stands to benefit significantly should events play out as currently expected by forward rates:

Net Interest Income Benefit From A 100 BPS Yield Shift (Commerzbank Q1 2022 Analyst Presentation)

In the above scenario the 700M EUR benefit for 2023 is net of lost income from deposit charging, tiering at the ECB etc. Given that the underlying NII for 2021 was 4.62B EUR the 700M represent a 15% rise. For context, NII represented circa 57% of 2021 revenues, with net commission income accounting for the remaining 43%.

mBank's NII was also discussed on the conference call given that interest rates in Poland are at 5.25% and there has been some political pushback against banks:

mBank also had a solid transactional business in the quarter which was further supported by one-off fees. This leads us to NII on Slide 11. Underlying NII has been up €151 million from the previous quarter. This is driven by mBank, which has benefited from the increase of interest rates in Poland. The reference rate currently is 525 basis points, and expect it to continue going up. So far the deposit beta has been modest as the vast majority of customer deposits below or up to 100 basis points for retail clients. With further rate rises, increased beta is to be expected. Higher rates will remain beneficial and mBank's Q1 NII, is likely to be a good proxy for the next quarters. However, the Polish Prime Minister, has made some proposals reacting to rising rates and their impact on consumers. The legislation process has been started, but it's too early to give a concrete assessment of potential impacts. Source: Commerzbank Q1 2022 Analyst Call Transcript

Investor Takeaway

Despite strong operational performance, tangible book value per share was largely flat at 19.56 EUR/share with other comprehensive income losses weighing on the bottom line. Nevertheless, the bank is a very strong position to absorb potential adverse events given the rock-solid capital base.

Commerzbank is provisioning 30% of net result for shareholder distributions. I think that as we move into 2023 the strong capital position will allow the bank to move to a more normal 50% payout given the retail focus on the business. Operational results should improve further as the back-loaded benefits of the restructuring play out in 2023 and 2024, coupled with NII benefits from higher rates.

The valuation remains at very distressed levels, with P/Tangible book at around 0.33. Even if there are adverse events along the way, or rates do not rise as much as currently expected, the current valuation gives a very sizable margin of safety. Personally, I will continue to roll my options position with an upward bias.

Thank you for reading.