What Is Elon Musk's Twitter Deal?

Elon Musk's bid to take Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) private has been filled with drama. And it really couldn't be more fitting considering the platform. We have a Saudi Prince involved, Tesla (TSLA) stock taken for a ride, a currently Twitter-banned former President weighing in (and possibly returning?), a tech sell-off, bots, the FTC, and the list goes on. Oh, and did you know there was an earnings release? With all of this action, it might be helpful to look at a timeline of just a few major events and their significance.

March 26, 2022

In late March, Elon Musk tweeted that he was considering building his own social media platform to compete with Twitter. Yes, it is pretty ironic that he used Twitter to discuss this. He expressed concern with Twitter's potential to stifle free speech and called it the "de facto public town square." For the record, the Pew Research Center reports that only 23% of Americans use Twitter. More on this later.

March 26th was a Saturday, and the market was closed. But the effect on the stock was apparent Monday, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

April 4th and 5th

From cryptic tweet to action, Musk became Twitter's largest shareholder on April 4th and was added to the board on April 5th. He later declined to become a member of the Board of Directors. Twitter shares bounced as much as 30%, as investors were excited by the prospect. Tesla stockholders were less enthused, and the Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) was shaken. Tesla investors were beginning to wonder if Musk's wandering eye would negatively affect the company's performance.

Data by YCharts

April 14th, 2022

The bombshell finally drops as Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for around $43 billion in a cash offer.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk said. "However, since making my investment, I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

Analysts were quick to weigh in, issue new price targets, and opine on the potential for a spectacle. On the latter point, they have been spot on.

The Twitter board initially balked at the offer. They were even adopting a "poison pill" strategy to prevent the takeover.

April 19th - April 25th

After days of indicating the offer would be rejected and wild stock price swings, Twitter and Musk reached a deal valuing the company at $44 billion.

Data by YCharts

The broader Nasdaq (QQQ) market and Tesla have started declining, as shown above.

Bringing it current

From here, fireworks ensued. Former President Trump vowed to stay off the platform even as Elon Musk said he would reverse the ban. It was revealed that Musk was prohibited from disparaging the company during the buyout period, not that this had many teeth. An SEC probe was initiated, Twitter announced a hiring freeze, and so on.

Twitter released underwhelming Q1 earnings in late April. Revenue rose slightly, but the company posted a $128 million operating loss. Net income rose on the sale of MoPub.

Some investors and Hindenburg Research question whether the deal will close - and at what price. The immense spread between the trading price and the buyout price of $54.20 is telling - meanwhile, the market and Tesla stock swoon.

Data by YCharts

On Friday the 13th (ominous), Musk tweeted that the deal is temporarily on hold because he is concerned that bots represent more than 5% of Twitter users. Twitter shares cratered on the news.

Here is a handy explanation of a "Twitter bot" by Norton (NLOK).

It is hard to believe that Musk would not be aware of the bot problem on Twitter before his bid. Between bots, trolls, lack of reasonable discourse, and given that 77% of Americans do not use it, Twitter is certainly not the "de facto public town square" - thank goodness. Thoughtful discourse on societal ills is not the platform's strength. But it's hard to argue with its ability to deliver breaking news and sports trade rumors.

Is the concern over bots the reason Musk is getting cold feet? Or is this a shrewd negotiating tactic?

How Are Tech Stocks Doing In 2022?

The stock market is having an extremely difficult 2022. Concern over sky-high inflation and the need to quickly raise interest rates has spooked investors, and the technology sector has been hit particularly hard. Many companies have lost well over 50% of their value, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down nearly 25%.

Data by YCharts

Tesla stock has been hit particularly hard. The stock is down 27% in 2022. This is mostly in line with the market; however, Tesla is typically an outperformer. The company also announced another stock split recently. Similar action in 2020 caused a huge price increase. No such luck this time. Tesla investors have serious concerns with Musk's Twitter overtures and intention to become its CEO.

Will The Twitter Deal Be Impacted By Tech Stocks' Sell-Off?

The steep decline in tech stocks begs two questions. Is Musk overpaying for Twitter? And could he be looking for an off-ramp? The answer could very well be "yes" to both questions.

On March 1, 2022, well before the buyout rumors, Twitter stock traded for $35.56 per share. The $54.20 offer puts a 52% premium on that price. Since March 1st, the Nasdaq has fallen another 10%. The price seems too high on the surface. The "on hold" tweet may be a precursor to a renegotiation.

Aside from the inflated price, the distraction has left many Tesla holders nervous. Especially at a pivotal time for the company. Musk's tenure as CEO of Tesla has been remarkable, and it would be surprising if he were not concerned about the effect the bid for the social media platform is having.

What about the $1 billion breakup fee?

Much has been made of the $1 billion penalty that would need to be paid if the deal falls through for reasons other than fraud or material misrepresentations (like the number of bots, perhaps?). But is the penalty a deterrent? Not really.

First, I have doubts that the penalty would ever be enforced. It would almost certainly take a lengthy court battle, which Twitter could ill afford. Its reputation has been tarnished enough.

Next, it has to be put in context. According to Investopedia, Elon Musk has a net worth of $268 billion. $1 billion represents 0.37% of this. To make it more relatable, let's say someone has a net worth of $268,000. They sign a purchase agreement on a home. In the meantime, our homebuyer finds out the neighborhood has a serious crime problem, and the house is worth much less than advertised. Would they pay $1,000 to get out of the deal? Absolutely! In fact, most earnest money deposits are significantly higher than a thousand dollars.

Because of this, the penalty for walking away from the deal is inconsequential.

Bottom Line

There are three potential outcomes.

The deal goes through as-is. A lower price is negotiated. The deal falls apart entirely.

I consider option #1 the least likely. Friday's tweet that the deal is on hold is a calculated move, not an off-the-cuff remark. There was no other reason to make the concern over bots public other than as a negotiating tactic.

Options #2 and #3 are close to even money.

Changes have already been made at Twitter, and several senior leaders have been ousted. One way or another, Twitter is undergoing a drastic shakeup. Investors, hold on to your hats.