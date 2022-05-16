GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

We put TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) in the spotlight for the first time today. This steel maker has been a rare winner in the markets during the bear market that has descended upon equities so far in 2022. Despite a nice rally in the stock, the shares have picked up some recent insider buying. More upside left from TimkenSteel on the horizon? We try to answer that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview:

This steel maker is based in Canton, Ohio. TimkenSteel produces carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. These products are used in some items as gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements as various other items. The stock currently trades around twenty bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $850 million.

First Quarter Results:

On May 4th, the company reported for first quarter numbers. Timken posted non-GAAP earnings of 92 cents a share, more than a dime above expectations. Just compares to just 43 cents a share in 1Q2021. On a non-adjusted basis, EPS rose from 20 cents a share in the same period a year ago to 70 cents a share. Revenues rose just under 30% on a year-over-year basis to a tad north of $350 million.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Despite a nearly $1 billion market cap, TimkenSteel gets scant coverage from Wall Street. The only analyst rating I can find on it over the past year is Keybanc reissuing their Buy rating and $27.00 a share price target last month.

A director bought just over 25,000 shares of TMST last week at just under $18.00 a share. It was the first insider activity in the stock so far in 2022. Approximately seven percent of outstanding float in the stock is currently held short. The company ended the first quarter with a record amount of liquidity after producing $185 million in free cash flow in FY2021. Its pension plan situation also seems largely positive and Timken plans to 'annuitized' another $300 million worth of pension obligations over the next three years. Based on current assumptions, the company will have no pension payments it needs to make until after 2031. The company has approximately $240 million of cash and marketable securities against roughly $260 million of long-term debt and pension liabilities as of March 31st of this year.

The company repurchased $10.0 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible notes at a cash cost of $26.8 million in the first quarter or this year. This reduced shares outstanding by 1.3 million. Timken also repurchased approximately 170,000 common shares at an aggregate cost of $3.4 million in the quarter. The company now has $43.6 million left on a $50 million authorized stock repurchase program.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has the company making some $3.90 a share in earnings in FY2022 as revenues rise just over 15% to roughly $1.5 billion. It is important to remember that almost all the company's revenue growth in the first quarter was powered by an increase in average raw material surcharge per ton as a result of higher scrap and alloy prices which resulted in higher product sales. The company shipped just two percent more tonnage of products in 1Q2022 than it did in the same period a year ago.

The stock is cheap on a P/E basis at approximately five times forward earnings. The shares also sell for just over a 20% free cash flow yield based on FY2021's performance. The company's balance sheet is in good shape and recent insider buying is also encouraging. The question for investors is what their outlook is for the next 12 months for the U.S. economy. If they believe the 1.4% GDP contraction in the first quarter was a just a blip, and economic growth will rebound through the rest of this year, the stock is more than cheap enough to pick up at current trading levels. If they believe the United States will be in a recession before yearend, cyclical stocks probably should be avoided no matter how cheap they currently appear.

