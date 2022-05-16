naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was recently created when Warner Brothers was sold by AT&T and merged into Discovery. The merger was financed in part by low cost long term debt issued March 9, 2022. The timing was fortuitous, with incredible terms that would probably not be available today, including $15 billion at a fixed ~5% blended interest rate due anywhere from 2042 to 2062. In addition, former AT&T shareholders now own 71% of the combined company, while legacy Discovery shareholders own the rest. The May 17, 2021 merger announcement resulted in a stock price initially in the mid $30's, but which has since been under steady pressure, down to ~$18 today, over the past year as competitor Netflix's woes have caused the market to rethink the earnings power of streaming service offerings, and as WarnerMedia under AT&T reported disappointing results, including negative FCF in Q1 2022.

The merger combines the worldwide distribution and reality television content of legacy Discovery with the extraordinary intellectual property and iconic brands of legacy WarnerMedia. Discovery operates in local languages in over 200 countries around the world, primarily in reality television, but also sports in Europe, including the next 3 Olympics. WarnerMedia owns HBO, CNN, sports rights such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, and March Madness, and iconic DC brands like Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman. Between the two, they own over 200,000 hours of programming. The new company is led by Discovery's extremely capable CEO David Zaslav and the much-admired Discovery management team. Most WBD shareholders expect this to be a big improvement over the hapless, plodding mismanagement of legacy AT&T.

Strategic rationale of the merger

The strategic logic behind the deal makes enormous sense. The well-known pressure on the cable ecosystem led each legacy company to launch their own Direct to Consumer [D2C] channels: HBO Max and Discovery+. This is an extremely expensive proposition, and probably neither effort on its own had the scale necessary to compete with Netflix, Disney, and Amazon. The combination absolutely does, identifying in the May 17, 2021 merger presentation and later updated or confirmed on the Q1 2022 earnings call transcript the following:

At least $3 billion of cost synergies from the elimination of duplicated buildout expenses and combined marketing; A combined global content offering that spans consumer demand categories from blockbuster movies, HBO caliber scripted content, Discovery reality television, news, and sports; Revenue synergies arising from the ability to use Discovery's massive video presence around the world to promote & advertise legacy WarnerMedia content, which until now could not be monetized in most of the world; The scale to support massive investment in new content, targeting in excess of $20 billion of annual new content spending; Tremendous cash earnings right out of the gate, guiding to $14 billion of EBITDA and $8.4 billion of FCF for 2023, or $3.65 a share of FCF; Initial high leverage at 4.6x, but very rapid de-levering to their target 2.5x-3.0x within only 24 months of closing.

Guidance confirmed on the Q1 2022 earnings call

On the recent Q1 2022 earnings call, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels addressed the ongoing positive subscriber trend at both legacy companies, but also the deterioration of legacy WarnerMedia's financial results that have helped fuel the deterioration in WBD's stock price:

Together, the pro-forma company added 5 million subscriptions during the quarter... we ended the quarter with just over 100 million D2C subscribers... the operating result [at legacy Warner Media]... was down in the first quarter, a 33% decline vs. prior year to $1.3 billion. Free cash flow was down even more, declining by $2.6 billion vs prior year, and more importantly significantly negative in absolute terms... Q1 operating profit and cash flow for Warner Media were clearly below my expectation...

Perhaps surprisingly, Wiedenfels went on to estimate only a very mild negative impact from legacy WarnerMedia's deteriorating financials for the combined company in 2022:

I currently estimate the Warner Media part of our profit baseline for 2022 will be around $500 million lower than what I had anticipated... with a positive offset of a couple of hundred million dollars on the Discovery side...

While this performance at legacy WarnerMedia was terrible, it is interesting that Wiedenfels only saw fit to reduce 2022 guidance by $500 million. This certainly fits the narrative that WarnerMedia under hapless AT&T leadership was always bound to disappoint, but can be fixed by competent management. And while legacy WarnerMedia missed guidance, legacy Discovery exceeded guidance, a trend that fans of the merger find very encouraging for the future under WBD management comprising the old Discovery team. Wiedenfels seemed to support this idea on the call:

The good new, on the other hand, is that I also see more opportunity as I work through the numbers. There are certain investment initiatives underway, in plain sight, that I don't think have attractive enough return profiles. As such, and with our new combined leadership team in place... I feel very confident in our ability to rectify some of the drivers behind the business case deviations...

He then went on to reiterate guidance on synergies, 2023 guidance, and the 24-month de-leveraging guidance:

We feel more confident than ever about achieving our $3 billion cost synergy target, and believe there is a much greater opportunity off of the current baseline, and that target will ultimately prove conservative. And to be clear, we remain fully committed and reiterate our financial targets for 2023. And I remain very confident that we are on track to achieve our target gross leverage 2.5 to 3 times at the latest 24 months after closing.

While not the only driver, the decline at legacy WarnerMedia has certainly helped push WBD stock down roughly 50% over the past year since the merger was announced. Despite this, the highly credible legacy Discovery management team is confirming all original guidance which was given when the stock price was in the $30's.

The company in 2024

In the recently confirmed guidance for 2023, WBD guided to $14 billion of EBITDA and 60% FCF conversion, implying $8.4 billion of FCF. 24 months at that rate would reduce net debt to $37.2 billion, which on $14 billion EBITDA is 2.66x levered, right in that 2.5-3.0x range the company has been also guiding to. $8.4 billion of FCF works out to $3.65 a share, a ~20% FCF yield at the current share price of ~$18.

This may be conservative. With only half of the projected $3 billion of synergies targeted to be in place in 2023, one might expect EBITDA in 2024 to be $1.5 billion higher than in 2023, or $15.5 billion. The company has not commented on this, so it is speculative, but this would imply leverage of only 2.4x in 2024 and may be part of why CFO Wiedenfels expressed so much confidence in the 24-month leverage target. If FCF conversion remains at 60%, then FCF would increase by roughly $0.40 to over $4 a share in 2024. That's a 22.5% FCF yield, and at 2.4x, leverage would be below the low end of the company's target.

Risk to the thesis

Probably the main risk to the thesis is that, for whatever reason, the D2C streaming idea just won't work. If that's true, and if the legacy cable bundle - which is remarkably profitable today, WBD would be earning a lot more if they weren't spending so much to build the streaming service - if the legacy cable business still deteriorates over time, and can't be replaced by a viable streaming service, then even at a 20% FCF yield WBD might not be a bargain. It might, instead, be a melting ice cube, perhaps fairly priced, or even a value trap.

The market has very much soured on the D2C streaming concept, driving Netflix stock down 70% from its high, as Netflix has shown that it can lose subscribers even as spending on content ramps ever higher. WBD has been caught up in this downdraft, and the fact that legacy WarnerMedia has missed financial guidance has no doubt had an impact as well, perhaps convincing some investors that whatever trends Netflix is facing, they must also be in play at WBD. The narrative then points to ever more spending on content, driving subscription prices higher, and with multiple streamers to choose from, consumers may opt out of some of them. The economics of streaming, which until recently were widely seen as extremely promising, might be much worse than previously thought. That's the bear thesis in a nutshell.

Why the bear thesis is wrong

My view is that content spending is not going to race to the bottom. Instead, economics will be shared by content creators, owners of intellectual property, and by distributors with worldwide scale. The bear thesis essentially argues that all the money earned by providing entertainment to the world will flow only to content creators.

But content spending without IP can only take things so far. As a hypothetical to illustrate the point, try to imagine something that e.g. Netflix can throw money at that's going to do better than the next Marvel movie. Let's suppose they have a $2 billion budget for one movie, don't care if it turns a profit, but it has to be bigger than whatever Marvel movie is next. It probably just can't be done, right?

And that's the crux of why the streamers probably can't spend each other into oblivion on content. Content spending can't deliver subscribers without distribution and IP. As a content creator, no matter how good an idea one has for Marvel or Star Wars, it just can't be done without Disney. The earnings have to be shared with the owner of the IP. Period. And the consumers, if they like that content, there's only one place to buy it.

Similarly, for anyone who wants Batman or Game of Thrones or Wonder Woman, it can't be done without WBD. Since WBD has the scale - worldwide distribution - and highly desirable proprietary IP, then all they have to do from there is execute. If they can create a high-quality DC universe or Game of Thrones offering, one that people actually want to watch, then no one can compete with them on that. They own the IP, so there's only one place to get it. And no content creator can demand all the economics. So they just need to execute.

As for execution, that is something AT&T could not deliver on. But the legacy Discovery team is another matter, and I expect execution to be a strong point. If WBD content is "must see" for a lot of people, then a hypothetical content spending war would not impact them much. They will have subscribers, no doubt about it. And the less they spend on that content, the lower the price point needs to be for the streaming service to succeed, which in turn makes it easier to grow and retain their subscriber base. That will be true regardless of how much a competitor may or may not overspend.

That's the hand they are playing, all at 5x 2023 FCF. So the bear thesis on this, I just don't buy it.

Valuation

If WBD hits guidance and things are ok from there, then probably WBD needs to be $60+ in 2 years. Otherwise, we will still be valuing it using a mid-teens discount rate or higher. If it's only $40, and if they are able to hit guidance and then grow EBITDA & FCF 5% a year, they are going to be buying back 10+% of their stock, with FCF/share growth of 15%.

That math is as follows. Guidance is $8.4 billion FCF. If that grows 5%, then at a share price of only $40 they can buy 221 million shares/year once they hit their target leverage in 24 months. But in addition to this, the EBITDA growth allows for more purchasing at a given leverage target. Guidance at $14 billion growing 5% is another $700 million EBITDA. At 3x leverage that allows another $2.1 billion of repurchases, bringing the total repurchases to ~11% of the shares per year if the share price is $40. With 5% FCF growth, that implies a share price appreciation CAGR of 16+% from a hypothetical $40 share price 2 years from now, at a constant FCF multiple and constant 3x leverage.

At a $60 share price two years from now, repurchases still add up to 7.5% per year, so that including the 5% FCF growth the discount rate is 12.5% even assuming a $60 share price in two years. That's only a 13.3x FCF multiple.

So if they hit guidance, and grow at 5% from there, then a $60 share price in 24 months is needed if the discount rate to be less than mid-teens. That gives us some notion of the upside in a very non demanding case, where things are as management says they are, and they hit guidance, and if they have a decent but non spectacular future from that point forward.

Conclusion

WBD combines worldwide distribution with exceptional IP and an outstanding management team. The stock trades at only 5x 2023 FCF because the market has become doubtful of the former pie in the sky narrative around the economics of streaming at Netflix, and because of the lackluster management of legacy WarnerMedia by its former owner, AT&T. WBD management will make the most of the amazing IP they've just bought from AT&T, and with both massive worldwide distribution and must see content, the business is far more likely to grow than shrink. The stock is absurdly cheap at 5x FCF, and should be bought.