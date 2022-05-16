Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap

z1b/iStock via Getty Images

REITs (VNQ) are cheap again.

Their share prices are back to where they were pre-covid, but we all know that real estate also has experienced significant appreciation since then.

As a result, many REITs are now priced at steep discounts relative to the underlying value of their properties, net of debt, or what we call "net asset value", or NAV in short.

REITs are the cheapest in a long time (Simon Bowler)

We want to buy income-producing real estate at a discount to fair value, and right now, they are many such opportunities in the REIT sector.

You may find it too good to be true, but you can quite literally buy real estate at 30%, 40%, or in some cases, even a 50% discount to fair value through the REIT market at the moment. And that's with the additional benefits of liquidity, diversification, professional management, tax benefits, and passive income.

What's the catch you might ask?

Well, the main catch is that not all REITs are worth buying even at a discount. Some are badly managed, others are overleveraged, and quite a few invest in challenged property sectors like office buildings, malls, or even hotels.

Therefore, you need to know how to analyze REITs and be selective to sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly.

In what follows, we highlight two REITs that we have been accumulating after the recent dip. They are both priced at a large discount to NAV and that's despite owning desirable assets and having great management.

Whitestone REIT (WSR)

It is the real estate agent's favorite mantra: location, location, location...

You've certainly heard it before and for a good reason: it is the location of the real estate that ultimately determines its long-term success and appreciation potential.

Today, some of the best locations in the United States are the sunbelt markets. Cities like Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas are growing rapidly as increasingly many companies move there to lower their costs and taxes, and they bring a lot of jobs and people with them.

Their populations are rising rapidly and it is causing a surge in rents and property prices. Generally speaking, the REIT market has recognized this and priced the sunbelt-focused REITs at premium valuations, but there are few exceptions that remain undervalued, and Whitestone REIT is one of them.

WSR owns a portfolio of grocery and service-oriented strip centers in some of the fastest-growing neighborhoods of strong sunbelt markets:

Sunbelt markets are experiencing rapid growth (Whitestone REIT)

Here is an example of a property that it owns:

Grocery store anchored strip center (Whitestone REIT)

Retail stocks are today hated today because of the growth of Amazon-like companies (AMZN), but that's not really an issue for WSR's properties because they focus on essential services like groceries. Actually, Amazon is even a tenant of WSR through Whole Foods. Here is another property owned by WSR:

Amazon is a tenant of Whitestone REIT (Whitestone REIT)

These properties are essential to the neighborhoods they serve and since they are limited in supply, but their demand is growing, their rents and values are today on the rise. In the first quarter of this year, the company's same-property NOI rose by 12.9%! At the same time, cap rates in these markets are compressing, which further increases the value of these assets.

Therefore, you could objectively say that the company is more valuable than ever before. The consensus NAV estimate for the company is currently $18 per share and with rents growing so rapidly, the NAV per share will likely exceed $20 already in the near future.

Today, however, WSR is offered at just $12 per share, representing a ~35% discount on the real value of its properties. That's quite exceptional for a REIT with such good assets.

What's the catch?

Until recently, there was one. The company was poorly managed and the executives were overpaid. However, this is now fixed. The company has new leadership that's focused on maximizing shareholder value by significantly reducing G&A, improving corporate governance, and growing accretively. The new CEO made this very clear in their recent conference call:

Today I would like to provide an update on the five key areas of focus that I shared on my initial call as CEO. These key focus areas are critical components of our strategy to unlock and grow shareholder value. First, our commitment to reducing G&A cost. In our fourth quarter call, we communicated our commitment to reduce 2022 G&A cost by $3 million to $3.5 million from the 2021 level... Secondly, our commitment to alignment with corporate governance best practices; in the first quarter, we have made progress in this area through the separation of the rolls [ph] of the Chairman of the board and CEO, through cancellation of our shareholder rights plan or poison pill through amendment to the company's bylaws, allowing shareholders the right to amend bylaws. Third, our commitment to minimize shared dilution and maximize value. We are laser-focused on increasing FFO per from organic initiatives. [emphasis added]

That's the language of a management team that's well aligned with shareholders and it is not just talk, they are making it all happen.

Therefore, the large discount to NAV does not make sense anymore. Before you could have argued that the company deserved to trade at a discount due to the conflicted management but that's not the case anymore.

As it is common, the market takes some time to digest such new changes, but as WSR makes all these improvements, we expect the share price to reprice closer to its NAV, unlocking 50%+ upside to shareholders.

The beauty here is that while you wait, you also earn a 4% dividend yield, paid monthly, and the fair value of the company continues to grow as time passes. The assets are also inflation- and recession-resistant, which improves the risk-to-reward of this investment even further.

Hard to find a more compelling opportunity in today's uncertain world if you ask me.

Clipper Realty (CLPR)

Today, the rents of apartment communities are growing the fastest in 15 years. Double-digit rent hikes have become the norm in today's inflationary world.

We can expect this rapid rent growth to continue because there is not enough new supply to meet the demand. The pandemic and supply chain issues led to many project being cancelled or delayed as well as cost overruns. The rising housing prices and interest rates are also forcing more people to rent instead of buy.

This gives you great pricing power if you are the owner of existing, well-located apartment communities. Lots of demand, but limited new supply, and high inflation across the board.

The large-cap apartment REITs like Mid-America (MAA) and Camden (CPT) are quite reasonably priced, but we think that the best opportunities are in the overlooked small-cap segment of the apartment REIT market.

Clipper Realty is particularly compelling right now.

It owns apartment communities in Brooklyn and Manhattan and it is currently priced at a 40% discount to NAV. Here are a few properties that it owns:

Tribeca House:

Tribeca House 50 Murray Street (Clipper Realty)

Clover House:

Clover House Apartments - Brooklyn, NY (Clipper Realty)

Again, where's the catch you might ask?

There really isn't one. Just like WSR, the market has simply been slow to react to new information.

During the pandemic, New York City suffered the most out of all the major cities in the USA. As a result, the market priced NYC-focused REITs like CLPR at a steep discount to their peers. You could argue that this made sense back in 2020/2021 when the uncertainty was at its peak and rent growth was questionable.

However, since then, the market conditions have changed drastically. People have returned to NYC, occupancy rates have recovered, and rents are now growing rapidly. Take the example of the Tribeca House, which is one of their most valuable properties:

We are experiencing strong rental demand at our Tribeca House property. Year-on-year this occupancy has increased to 99% -- from 89% in December last year with an average occupancy of 98% over the 12 months. As occupancy increased last year, we achieved higher rent per square foot which has now reached an excess $83 in April 22, a 35% increase over prior rents on the same units. As a result, average rent per square foot the whole property have increased to nearly $65 at March, $66 per square foot last week. We expect rent per square foot to continue to grow steadily higher as our one and two-year leases turnover. [emphasis added]

We think that the market has been slow to take this drastic improvement into account, and as CLPR continues to post solid growth, the narrative will eventually shift from the "NYC apocalypse" to the "NYC rejuvenescence", and with that, its valuation will also recover closer to NAV.

Just to recover to its NAV, CLPR has 50%+ upside potential and while you wait, you earn a 4% dividend yield. The investment is also inflation- and recession-resistant, just like WSR. The discounted valuation results in a fantastic risk-to-reward.

Bottom Line

Those are our favorite types of investment opportunities.

Buying good real estate at a steep discount to fair value is a time-proven strategy that has always paid off in the long run, and right now, there are many such opportunities in the REIT market.