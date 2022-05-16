onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, midstream giant DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) announced its first-quarter 2022 earnings results. This company has not been particularly well-liked by many investors lately due largely to the large distribution cut that the company instituted back in 2020. DCP Midstream has still not restored its distribution to its previous level, although the unit price has recovered somewhat, which has resulted in the company having a much lower yield than many of its peers. Despite the fact that investors seem to dislike the company, its results were certainly not bad. In fact, pretty much any investor is almost certain to find something to like in the earnings report. Overall, we see very real signs that the company has more than recovered from the problems that it suffered a few years back and, in fact, DCP Midstream now appears to be stronger than ever. This may make the company worth considering for a portfolio.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from DCP Midstream's first quarter 2022 earnings report:

DCP Midstream reported total operating revenues of $3.375 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 45.60% increase over the $2.318 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $10 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $3 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

DCP Midstream transported an average of 682,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day during the reporting period. This represents a significant 17.99% increase over the 578,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day that the partnership transported on average during the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $337 million during the current quarter. This represents a 92.57% increase over the $175 million that the company reported last year.

DCP Midstream reported a net income allocable to limited partners of $66 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 69.23% increase over the $39 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2021.

It seems quite certain that the first thing that anyone reading these highlights will notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance improved compared to the prior-year quarter. In fact, these are the best results that the company has ever reported, with both adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow setting new records. One of the biggest reasons for the strong performance was that DCP Midstream experienced much higher resource volumes moving through its long-haul natural gas liquids pipelines than in the year-ago quarter, although volumes were slightly lower than in the fourth quarter of 2021. We can see this here:

DCP Midstream

The reason why the higher volumes benefited the company is because of the business model that the company uses for its pipelines. In short, the company charges its customers a fee that is based on the volume of resources that are sent through DCP Midstream's pipelines and not on the value of said resources. Thus, the fact that volumes increased year-over-year correlated with higher cash flow. Indeed, the company states that the volume increase boosted the company's adjusted EBITDA (a proxy for pre-tax cash flow) by $39 million, more than any other factor:

DCP Midstream

One of the unfortunate things about this volume-based model is that DCP Midstream will not directly benefit from high energy prices like the ones that we have today. However, the company's natural gas processing business most certainly does, and this business was one of the biggest drivers of cash flow growth over the last year. A natural gas processing plant brings in raw natural gas, which typically contains numerous impurities such as sulfur or water. The plant removes these impurities and converts the natural gas into a form that can be used by the end-user. The company's natural gas processing plants operate under a commodity-based margin revenue model. This is similar to the way that a refiner makes money in that DCP Midstream's income is essentially the difference between the price of the raw natural gas and the market price of the processed natural gas. This margin tends to expand when natural gas prices are high, as they were during the first quarter of 2022. DCP Midstream reports that this increased the unit's cash flow by $77 million year-over-year:

DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream is not resting on its laurels, fortunately. The company may have some growth prospects going forward. These can primarily be found in the company's gathering pipeline operation. A gathering pipeline is a relatively short pipeline that collects natural gas from the well where it is pulled out of the ground and carries it to either a much larger long-haul pipeline or a natural gas processing plant. The reason why this could result in growth is that some upstream companies within DCP Midstream's footprint are planning to increase their drilling activity in response to today's prevailing high energy prices. This is a change from the policy that several upstream producers had earlier in the year of holding production steady in order to focus on free cash flow generation. With that said though, those companies that are increasing production are generally doing it quite cautiously, as I pointed out in a recent article. The reason why this production growth should prove beneficial to DCP Midstream is that higher production should translate into higher volumes moving through DCP Midstream's infrastructure. While the company will likely not see volume increases in each and every basin in which it operates, DCP Midstream has projected that, on average, its total gathering volumes will be about 2% to 5% higher than it had in 2021. This estimate should be considered to be reasonably accurate as well. This is because the company's customers share their drilling plans with DCP Midstream so that the partnership can make sure that it has the gathering pipelines in place to support the drilling and production activity. Overall, this production growth should cause DCP Midstream's cash flows to be higher this year than last year because of the volume-based pricing model that the company uses across its gathering pipeline business.

DCP Midstream was one of several midstream companies that slashed its distribution in response to the events of 2020. This is almost certainly one of the reasons why DCP Midstream does not seem to be particularly well regarded among investors today. The company did cut the distribution for a few good reasons, however. One of the most significant of these reasons was to reduce its leverage and improve the strength of its balance sheet. It has made some significant progress at this over the past year. We can see this by looking at the company's leverage ratio, which is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. As we can see here, the company has managed to reduce this ratio from 4.2x in the second quarter of last year to 3.3x today:

DCP Midstream

This ratio is frequently used by lenders as a way to evaluate the company's ability to carry its debt. This is because the ratio essentially tells us how many years it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow toward that task. Analysts generally consider anything under 5.0x to be reasonable but a growing number of midstream firms have been trying to get this ratio under 4.0x to reduce risk. This is because a lower ratio generally means that a decline in cash flow is less likely to push the company into financial distress. I like to see this ratio under 4.0x for this reason. As we can clearly see, DCP Midstream's leverage ratio is not only well below this 4.0x maximum limit, but in fact, the company has one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry. Thus, we can conclude that DCP Midstream has minimal risk with regard to its debt.

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase midstream partnerships like DCP Midstream is because of the high yields that these companies tend to possess. The distribution is also the reason why some people dislike this company since it is much lower than the firm had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Seeking Alpha

Despite the distribution cut, DCP Midstream still yields 4.63%, which is considerably higher than the 1.45% yield on the S&P 500 index (SPY). This is the yield that new money is going to be receiving so there is admittedly not a lot of reasons to fret about the company's past. It is, of course, critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it currently pays out. After all, we do not want to risk a cut that will reduce our income and almost certainly cause a price decline.

The usual way that we analyze the company's ability to pay its distribution is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to the limited partners. As stated in the highlights, DCP Midstream reported a distributable cash flow of $337 million in the first quarter of 2022. However, the company only pays out $81 million in distributions. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 4.16x, which is easily a sustainable level. Indeed, the company has quite a bit of headroom to increase it. DCP Midstream stated that it might do just that in the second half of the year, which any income investor should appreciate.

In conclusion, DCP Midstream is certainly not the most liked or appreciated company in the midstream space right now. Despite this, there are certainly many reasons why an investor might want to consider taking a position in it. The most notable of these is the company's incredibly low debt load that positions it well to finally start increasing its distribution again. Any distribution increase will, of course, make that 4.63% yield much more attractive. The company continues to post very strong results and overall could prove to be a very rewarding position for any income-focused investor.