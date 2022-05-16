Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) recently took some bumps and, contrary to past performance, was the worst-performing dividend ETF out of 64 peers from February to April. So, what happened? Essentially, the highly volatile ETF was significantly overweight two sectors (Technology and Financials) that bore the brunt of the market's wrath. As interest rates rise, earnings for growth stocks get discounted at a higher rate, and an inverted yield curve weighed on bank margins. Well done if you happened to switch to low-volatile value stocks recently.

I warned about a potential decline in February when I downgraded RDVY, but the Index reconstituted in March, so it's worth assessing again. This article aims to take you through the Index changes and compare RDVY's fundamentals with the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), a far more diversified choice. I believe that RDVY's current price of $44.70 represents great value and is an excellent growth complement to the deep-value high dividend ETFs you may also own.

ETF Overview

Strategy, Sector Exposures, And Top Holdings

RDVY tracks the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers Index, selecting companies that have paid more dividends in the last year than in the previous three and five years. Constituents must have a higher EPS than three years ago, cash to total debt ratios above 50%, and a trailing dividend payout ratio less than 65%. I consider these to be pretty strict criteria, but since the screens are applied universally, stocks in capital-intensive sectors like Industrials and Utilities are mostly excluded. As a result, RDVY tends to lack risk-reducing and defensive qualities, which help explain poor recent performance. Therefore, if you decide to add RDVY to your portfolio, it's better as a complementary holding. Utilities, in particular, are the best risk-reducing equity assets today and usually pay generous dividends. In the face of rising interest rates, I was the only bullish contributor in the last 21 months on the Utilities Select Sector ETF (XLU), and I think that call has worked out nicely.

RDVY's sector exposures are shown below. Even after the March reconstitution, it's still overweight Financials and Technology, but not as much as before. When I covered RDVY in February, exposures for these two sectors were 34.22% and 33.68%. Today, it's 34.79% and 25.31%, so Technology has come down over 8%. Also, Consumer Discretionary lowered to 5.55% from 8.92%, Health Care increased to 10.91% from 3.99%, and the Index added some Energy exposure (4.82%).

Morningstar

RDVY's top 20 holdings are listed below, totaling 43.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG) are the two new Energy additions. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Pfizer (PFE) are also new additions.

Historical Performance

Since its inception, RDVY has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and VIG but experienced higher volatility, leading to worse risk-adjusted returns. Dividend investors usually aim to lower risk, so for that reason alone, RDVY may not be appropriate. It lost 28.28% in Q1 2020, which was about 11% worse than VIG. From September to December 2018, RDVY fell 15.59% compared to 9.51% for VIG. There are additional examples of underperformance in bear markets, which you can view here, but RDVY normally bounces back.

Portfolio Visualizer

RDVY is going through one of those down periods now, as it was the worst-performing dividend ETF in the three months from February to April. I've listed results for 20 of the largest dividend ETFs by AUM below.

The Sunday Investor Notice how the worst-performing ETFs generally have the highest betas and the lowest yields. Judging by the five-year return-to-risk ratio, a reversal is taking place. Top-performing ETFs of the past aren't doing so well, and it's time investors adjust. What worked five years ago won't necessarily work for the next five years.

ETF Analysis

Additions And Deletions

First, I want to provide a list of additions and deletions resulting from the March reconstitution. The Index added the following 20 stocks:

Advertising: Interpublic Group of Cos (IPG), Omnicom Group (OMC) Oil & Gas E&P: EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Consumer Finance: Capital One Financial (COF), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Synchrony Financial (SYF) Diversified Banks: U.S. Bancorp (USB) Life & Health Insurance: Prudential Financial (PRU) Property & Casualty Insurance: Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Regional Banks: Citizens Financial Group (CFG), KeyCorp (KEY), Regions Financial (RF) Managed Health Care: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Pharmaceuticals: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE) Copper: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Diversified Chemicals: Huntsman (HUN) Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals: Corteva (CTVA) Semiconductor Equipment: KLA (KLAC)

And the deletions were:

Broadcasting: Fox Corp. (FOXA) Interactive Home Entertainment: Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Leisure Products: Brunswick Corp. (BC) Homebuilding: D.R. Horton (DHI) Asset Management & Custody Banks: Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Consumer Finance: Ally Financial (ALLY) Diversified Banks: Citigroup (C) Life & Health Insurance: MetLife (MET) Multi-Line Insurance: Hartford Financial Services (HIG) Regional Banks: Popular (BPOP), PNC Financial Services (PNC) Industrial Conglomerates: Honeywell International (HON) Industrial Gases: Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Gold: Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Data Processing & Outsourcing Services: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) IT Consulting & Other Services: Accenture (ACN) Semiconductors: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Systems Software: Oracle (ORCL) Technology, Hardware, Storage & Peripherals: HP (HPQ), NetApp (NTAP)

I am pleased to see the Index remove five tech stocks and only add one extra, placing RDVY's total sector allocation in line with the S&P 500. However, the ETF appears to have gotten even less diversified since the Index removed stocks from 18 industries but only added stocks from 13. The 50-stock portfolio is now spread across just 27 industries, reinforcing the idea that RDVY shouldn't be a core holding.

Simulated Portfolio Performance

One feature of passive ETFs is they are essentially portfolios on their own, reconstituting and rebalancing on a set schedule. However, the more changes that occur with each reconstitution, the less reliable past performance becomes. For example, if an ETF was a two-stock portfolio consisting of Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) stock one year, then changed to Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT) the following year, what benefits would analyzing past performance provide? For well-diversified ETFs with little annual turnover, it's still informative, but for high-turnover ETFs like RDVY that select a few holdings from a large stock universe, past performance can be misleading.

To check for this, I've simulated past performance (using three appropriate backfills) for RDVY's current holdings below. I think it provides a nice insight into what shareholders own today.

Portfolio Visualizer

The current portfolio would have performed much better than the actual ETF previously, returning an annualized 16.99% compared to 12.57%. Total volatility was still elevated, but risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios) were even better than SPY. In 2022, the simulated portfolio is down 8.27% compared to 13.42% and 15.16% for RDVY and SPY.

I also included simulated returns for RDVY's five health care stocks, of which three are new additions. I like these additions in place of the technology stocks the Index deleted. They provide excellent stability and diversification since their betas and correlation with other assets are low, and historical returns have been superior. Since February 2014, these five stocks have gained an annualized 19.74%. For reference, Health Care has been one of the safer sectors to invest in the last six months, along with Energy, Utilities, and Consumer Staples. Combined, RDVY's exposure to these four sectors is 17.99% compared to 6.40% in February.

SPDR

Fundamentals Snapshot

Below is a fundamental snapshot of RDVY's top 20 holdings. Remember the following summary statistics from February when scanning these metrics, with VIG's metrics in parenthesis.

Gross Forward Dividend Yield: 2.00% (1.93%)

Forward Revenue Growth: 10.15% (9.27%)

Forward EPS Growth: 19.29% (16.07%)

Forward Price-Earnings Ratio: 15.47 (21.21)

Trailing Price-Cash Flow Ratio: 16.24 (19.57)

SA EPS Revision Grade: C+ (B-)

The Sunday Investor

With the latest reconstitution, RDVY made improvements in multiple areas. I've listed three key takeaways below:

1. Estimated revenue growth went from 10.15% to 11.90%, and EPS growth increased from 19.27% to 23.52%. These changes are more significant in magnitude than what VIG experienced. Part of this growth is attributable to the two Energy stocks added, but 26 holdings have 20%+ EPS growth rates compared to just 20 in February. This positive sentiment among analysts is reflected in the improved Seeking Alpha EPS Revisions Grade (C+ to B-). VIG's average rating remained the same at B-, while SPY's rating lowered from a B- to a C+.

2. The valuation gap with VIG increased, mainly from RDVY's 4.80% underperformance since my last article was published. RDVY's forward price-earnings ratio is 13.43, or 7.41 points less than VIG's. My latest calculations place RDVY as the 8th cheapest dividend ETF (out of 65) on this metric and 14th cheapest by trailing price-cash flow.

3. RDVY's gross dividend yield increased from 2.00% to 2.31%, primarily due to asset price decreases rather than dividend increases. However, now is a good time to remind readers of the ETF's exorbitant 0.50% expense ratio, meaning actual distributions will be around 1.81% instead. RDVY may use criteria important to dividend investors, but the low yield and high fees are two good reasons not to buy.

I also want to highlight that RDVY's weighted-average five-year beta did not change. While the additional health care stocks lower the risk, the extra energy stocks do the opposite. However, I'm okay with that, because RDVY desperately needed some inflation hedges. It's not nearly as much as you'll find in high dividend ETFs like HDV or FDL, but it's a start.

Investment Recommendation

RDVY was previously a top-performing dividend ETF, but it quickly became one of the worst funds to own as markets went into correction mode. With the March reconstitution, I think the days of underperforming are over. The ETF made several positive strides by adding stocks in the Energy and Health Care sectors while improving estimated revenue and growth and lowering the net P/E ratio to just 13.43. Therefore, RDVY is back to being a buy, and if you happened to sell out when I downgraded the fund back in February, I hope this article gets it back on your radar.