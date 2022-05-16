RDVY: The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Is A Buy Again For Total Return Investors
Summary
- I downgraded the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in February, citing high volatility and over-concentration as chief concerns. RDVY was among the worst-performing dividend ETFs since.
- Fundamentals look more attractive now, especially since RDVY's Index reconstituted in late March. Less concentration, less volatility, and a 13.43x forward P/E earns this ETF another look.
- I can't change RDVY's inexplicably high 0.50% expense ratio, nor the negative impact that has on dividend yield and growth. But for total return investors, it's a solid choice again.
- I recommend using RDVY as a way to ease back into growth stocks. The bottom might not be in yet, but I don't think it'll do any worse than the S&P 500. Therefore, given the alternatives, RDVY is back to a buy.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) recently took some bumps and, contrary to past performance, was the worst-performing dividend ETF out of 64 peers from February to April. So, what happened? Essentially, the highly volatile ETF was significantly overweight two sectors (Technology and Financials) that bore the brunt of the market's wrath. As interest rates rise, earnings for growth stocks get discounted at a higher rate, and an inverted yield curve weighed on bank margins. Well done if you happened to switch to low-volatile value stocks recently.
I warned about a potential decline in February when I downgraded RDVY, but the Index reconstituted in March, so it's worth assessing again. This article aims to take you through the Index changes and compare RDVY's fundamentals with the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), a far more diversified choice. I believe that RDVY's current price of $44.70 represents great value and is an excellent growth complement to the deep-value high dividend ETFs you may also own.
ETF Overview
Strategy, Sector Exposures, And Top Holdings
RDVY tracks the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers Index, selecting companies that have paid more dividends in the last year than in the previous three and five years. Constituents must have a higher EPS than three years ago, cash to total debt ratios above 50%, and a trailing dividend payout ratio less than 65%. I consider these to be pretty strict criteria, but since the screens are applied universally, stocks in capital-intensive sectors like Industrials and Utilities are mostly excluded. As a result, RDVY tends to lack risk-reducing and defensive qualities, which help explain poor recent performance. Therefore, if you decide to add RDVY to your portfolio, it's better as a complementary holding. Utilities, in particular, are the best risk-reducing equity assets today and usually pay generous dividends. In the face of rising interest rates, I was the only bullish contributor in the last 21 months on the Utilities Select Sector ETF (XLU), and I think that call has worked out nicely.
RDVY's sector exposures are shown below. Even after the March reconstitution, it's still overweight Financials and Technology, but not as much as before. When I covered RDVY in February, exposures for these two sectors were 34.22% and 33.68%. Today, it's 34.79% and 25.31%, so Technology has come down over 8%. Also, Consumer Discretionary lowered to 5.55% from 8.92%, Health Care increased to 10.91% from 3.99%, and the Index added some Energy exposure (4.82%).
RDVY's top 20 holdings are listed below, totaling 43.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG) are the two new Energy additions. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Pfizer (PFE) are also new additions.
Historical Performance
Since its inception, RDVY has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and VIG but experienced higher volatility, leading to worse risk-adjusted returns. Dividend investors usually aim to lower risk, so for that reason alone, RDVY may not be appropriate. It lost 28.28% in Q1 2020, which was about 11% worse than VIG. From September to December 2018, RDVY fell 15.59% compared to 9.51% for VIG. There are additional examples of underperformance in bear markets, which you can view here, but RDVY normally bounces back.
RDVY is going through one of those down periods now, as it was the worst-performing dividend ETF in the three months from February to April. I've listed results for 20 of the largest dividend ETFs by AUM below.
ETF Analysis
Additions And Deletions
First, I want to provide a list of additions and deletions resulting from the March reconstitution. The Index added the following 20 stocks:
- Advertising: Interpublic Group of Cos (IPG), Omnicom Group (OMC)
- Oil & Gas E&P: EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- Consumer Finance: Capital One Financial (COF), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Synchrony Financial (SYF)
- Diversified Banks: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
- Life & Health Insurance: Prudential Financial (PRU)
- Property & Casualty Insurance: Cincinnati Financial (CINF)
- Regional Banks: Citizens Financial Group (CFG), KeyCorp (KEY), Regions Financial (RF)
- Managed Health Care: UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Pharmaceuticals: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE)
- Copper: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- Diversified Chemicals: Huntsman (HUN)
- Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals: Corteva (CTVA)
- Semiconductor Equipment: KLA (KLAC)
And the deletions were:
- Broadcasting: Fox Corp. (FOXA)
- Interactive Home Entertainment: Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- Leisure Products: Brunswick Corp. (BC)
- Homebuilding: D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Asset Management & Custody Banks: Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
- Consumer Finance: Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Diversified Banks: Citigroup (C)
- Life & Health Insurance: MetLife (MET)
- Multi-Line Insurance: Hartford Financial Services (HIG)
- Regional Banks: Popular (BPOP), PNC Financial Services (PNC)
- Industrial Conglomerates: Honeywell International (HON)
- Industrial Gases: Air Products & Chemicals (APD)
- Gold: Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)
- Data Processing & Outsourcing Services: Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- IT Consulting & Other Services: Accenture (ACN)
- Semiconductors: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)
- Systems Software: Oracle (ORCL)
- Technology, Hardware, Storage & Peripherals: HP (HPQ), NetApp (NTAP)
I am pleased to see the Index remove five tech stocks and only add one extra, placing RDVY's total sector allocation in line with the S&P 500. However, the ETF appears to have gotten even less diversified since the Index removed stocks from 18 industries but only added stocks from 13. The 50-stock portfolio is now spread across just 27 industries, reinforcing the idea that RDVY shouldn't be a core holding.
Simulated Portfolio Performance
One feature of passive ETFs is they are essentially portfolios on their own, reconstituting and rebalancing on a set schedule. However, the more changes that occur with each reconstitution, the less reliable past performance becomes. For example, if an ETF was a two-stock portfolio consisting of Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) stock one year, then changed to Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT) the following year, what benefits would analyzing past performance provide? For well-diversified ETFs with little annual turnover, it's still informative, but for high-turnover ETFs like RDVY that select a few holdings from a large stock universe, past performance can be misleading.
To check for this, I've simulated past performance (using three appropriate backfills) for RDVY's current holdings below. I think it provides a nice insight into what shareholders own today.
The current portfolio would have performed much better than the actual ETF previously, returning an annualized 16.99% compared to 12.57%. Total volatility was still elevated, but risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios) were even better than SPY. In 2022, the simulated portfolio is down 8.27% compared to 13.42% and 15.16% for RDVY and SPY.
I also included simulated returns for RDVY's five health care stocks, of which three are new additions. I like these additions in place of the technology stocks the Index deleted. They provide excellent stability and diversification since their betas and correlation with other assets are low, and historical returns have been superior. Since February 2014, these five stocks have gained an annualized 19.74%. For reference, Health Care has been one of the safer sectors to invest in the last six months, along with Energy, Utilities, and Consumer Staples. Combined, RDVY's exposure to these four sectors is 17.99% compared to 6.40% in February.
Fundamentals Snapshot
Below is a fundamental snapshot of RDVY's top 20 holdings. Remember the following summary statistics from February when scanning these metrics, with VIG's metrics in parenthesis.
- Gross Forward Dividend Yield: 2.00% (1.93%)
- Forward Revenue Growth: 10.15% (9.27%)
- Forward EPS Growth: 19.29% (16.07%)
- Forward Price-Earnings Ratio: 15.47 (21.21)
- Trailing Price-Cash Flow Ratio: 16.24 (19.57)
- SA EPS Revision Grade: C+ (B-)
With the latest reconstitution, RDVY made improvements in multiple areas. I've listed three key takeaways below:
1. Estimated revenue growth went from 10.15% to 11.90%, and EPS growth increased from 19.27% to 23.52%. These changes are more significant in magnitude than what VIG experienced. Part of this growth is attributable to the two Energy stocks added, but 26 holdings have 20%+ EPS growth rates compared to just 20 in February. This positive sentiment among analysts is reflected in the improved Seeking Alpha EPS Revisions Grade (C+ to B-). VIG's average rating remained the same at B-, while SPY's rating lowered from a B- to a C+.
2. The valuation gap with VIG increased, mainly from RDVY's 4.80% underperformance since my last article was published. RDVY's forward price-earnings ratio is 13.43, or 7.41 points less than VIG's. My latest calculations place RDVY as the 8th cheapest dividend ETF (out of 65) on this metric and 14th cheapest by trailing price-cash flow.
3. RDVY's gross dividend yield increased from 2.00% to 2.31%, primarily due to asset price decreases rather than dividend increases. However, now is a good time to remind readers of the ETF's exorbitant 0.50% expense ratio, meaning actual distributions will be around 1.81% instead. RDVY may use criteria important to dividend investors, but the low yield and high fees are two good reasons not to buy.
I also want to highlight that RDVY's weighted-average five-year beta did not change. While the additional health care stocks lower the risk, the extra energy stocks do the opposite. However, I'm okay with that, because RDVY desperately needed some inflation hedges. It's not nearly as much as you'll find in high dividend ETFs like HDV or FDL, but it's a start.
Investment Recommendation
RDVY was previously a top-performing dividend ETF, but it quickly became one of the worst funds to own as markets went into correction mode. With the March reconstitution, I think the days of underperforming are over. The ETF made several positive strides by adding stocks in the Energy and Health Care sectors while improving estimated revenue and growth and lowering the net P/E ratio to just 13.43. Therefore, RDVY is back to being a buy, and if you happened to sell out when I downgraded the fund back in February, I hope this article gets it back on your radar.
The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder
The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.
Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!
This article was written by
I'm a data-driven ETF analyst who likes to do deep dives into how funds are constructed and what factors are likely to make them winners or losers. I have a database of over 700 ETFs that I follow, so I'm able to show readers the best- and worst-performing funds in each category with each one I review. My preference is for stocks to have strong cash-generating and debt management qualities. I welcome all questions, comments, and suggestions for improvement, and I enjoy my time engaging with the Seeking Alpha community.
I hold a Bachelors degree in Commerce with a major in Accounting and hold a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute. I have also completed the Portfolio Management Techniques course, fulfilling the educational requirements for a Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation. I have passed CFA Level 1, and I am currently studying to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in Canada. This past November, I became a contributor for the new Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service, and enjoy working with and sharing ideas with some of the best researchers on Seeking Alpha. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.