Broadmark Realty Capital's (NYSE:BRMK) dividend yield inflated to around 11.60% from the 2021 average of 7.6% due to a 26% drop in its share price in the past twelve months. In the long run, a double-digit dividend yield is unsustainable, since the trust is unable to generate enough earnings to support its monthly distributions. As the Fed seeks to curb inflation through a series of rate hikes in 2022 and ahead, uncertainty is likely to increase for mortgage REITs. Fed's monetary tightening strategy typically leads to less investment in real estate, thereby negatively affecting mortgage REITs like Broadmark Realty Capital. I believe a combination of headwinds such as softening market fundamentals, dividend reduction prospects, and lower earnings would keep its shares under pressure in the quarters ahead. Investors should therefore wait for a better entry point.

A Dividend Cut Is Possible

Revenue and earnings for Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter were $29.9 million and $0.14 per share, below analysts' expectations of $32 million and $0.19 per share. Revenue and earnings also fell short when compared to the same period last year. Its earnings decreased by $1.7 million from the past year period due to lower fee income and higher expenses. Its expenses hit the $10 million level in the first quarter of 2022 from $6.4 million in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the trust paid $0.21 per share in dividends in the first quarter, which means that it is returning 140% of income in dividends, a significant increase from the previous payout ratio of 120%. As Broadmark is returning more cash to investors than its earnings, it is bridging the gap through cash on hand. It has never been considered a good strategy to pay dividends using cash on hand or by taking loans. This strategy directly affects the company's investment potential, liquidity position, and growth plans. Broadmark is just two years old, and it is actively seeking to expand across the United States. In the first quarter of 2022, its cash on hand fell to $97 million from $132.8 million in the year-ago period due to investments in growth activities and high cash returns.

Slowing Loan Origination

Its loan origination of $190 million in the March quarter was up 27% from a year-ago period. Originations, however, were down sharply from the rest of 2021, a time when investors took full advantage of easy lending policies. For example, Broadmark's loan originations stood at $248.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $337.0 million in the following quarter. The Mortgage Banker Association expects total mortgage originations to decline by 35.5% in 2022 compared to 2021. Loan origination is an important factor in forecasting mREITs fee and interest revenue. This metric also indicates their ability to reach a range of quality borrowers along with their strength in the residential and commercial real estate markets. The impact of lower loan origination has been reflected in its recent performance. The company reported a fee income of $5.8 million in Q1 2022, compared with $7.8 million in the previous quarter.

Market Risk Is High In Short Term

mREITs' high yield has attracted cash-hungry investors for decades. The recent spike in dividend yields could be a dividend yield trap for new investors, since it has been fueled by a sharp drop in share prices. When interest rates rise, uncertainty increases in the real estate sector. Interest rate increases may negatively impact their performance.

The historical record also confirms this trend. REITs generated spectacular returns from 2009 to 2016 when the Fed kept interest rates low and offered easy borrowing policies. In contrast, the industry came under pressure from 2016 to 2019, a period when the Fed raised rates from 0.20 to over 2.40%. At the beginning of 2020, mREITs were battered by economic uncertainty, but rebounded after the Fed slashed rates to a near-zero range and started buying almost $6 trillion of Treasuries and mortgage bonds.

In 2022, the Fed started raising rates after two years of easy money policies. They expect to reach 1.9% by the end of 2022 and 2.8% by the end of 2019. Based on the March meeting record, the Fed is also working on a plan to start shrinking its balance sheet to support the stance of tightening monetary policy and to enhance the impact of rate hikes. This looks like a challenging setup for early-stage mREITs such as Broadmark, which is largely why its shares declined 27% in the past twelve months compared to a 0.41% drop in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ).

In Conclusion

Mortgage REITs have garnered solid returns for investors over the decades due to their lofty dividends. They may continue to perform well in the long run, but the market fundamentals in the short term appear challenging, particularly for new players. Therefore, despite a recent price collapse, it is not the best time to buy Broadmark Realty Capital. The trust's price could have yet to fully realize the impact of the combination of headwinds like rate hikes, slowing demand, and a dividend cut. Currently, chasing Broadmark Realty Capital to benefit from a double-digit yield looks like falling into a dividend yield trap.