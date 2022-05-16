Hims & Hers: Improving Fundamentals + Declining Price = A Generational Buy
Summary
- In this note, we will discuss Hims & Hers' Q1 2022 report.
- Hims & Hers is delivering exceptional numbers on almost all KPI metrics. The stock keeps going lower, but the fundamentals are improving with each passing quarter.
- The asymmetric risk/reward on offer makes Hims & Hers a generational buy at current levels.
Introduction
Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) is one of my top ideas for 2022 and a small portion of our Goldilocks Zone portfolio at Beating The Market. While we have provided multiple updates on Hims & Hers over the last few quarters, I think Q1 2022 results were the best we have seen from this emerging company. Our detailed investment thesis and subsequent updates are available across the following research notes:
- Transitioning From 20th Century Healthcare To Healthcare In The Digital Age [Original Thesis]
- HIMS: Can A Company Go Bankrupt With No Debt? [Q3 2021 Update]
- HIMS: Generational Buy At These Levels [General Business Update]
- Down 40% In Q1, Yet I'm Doubling Down On My Top Ideas For 2022 [Brief Q4 2021 Update]
Please feel free to read these notes to get yourself acclimatized with Hims & Hers. Today, we will analyze Hims & Hers' Q1 2022 earnings report.
Hims & Hers Q1 2022 Earnings Review
In Q1 2022, Hims & Hers registered a breakout quarter with q/q revenue growth of $17M (on the back of mobile app release), boosting quarterly revenue beyond the $100M milestone. With the addition of 101K subscribers in Q1 and expansion of its wholesale business, Hims & Hers delivered revenue of $101.3M (94% y/y) while maintaining robust gross margins of 74% (down 300 bps from Q1 2021).
While gross margins decreased somewhat due to higher contribution (~7% of total revenue) from the wholesale business, Hims & Hers' scale is generating tremendous operating leverage, and the company is getting close to adj. EBITDA and FCF breakeven. With a net cash position of ~$220M (no debt), Hims & Hers has a long runway.
For 2022, we modeled for $450M in revenue when the company was guiding for just ~$365-380M a couple of months ago. Clearly, the management has a tendency to sandbag guidance and follow it up with "beat and raise" quarterly reports. After a breakout quarter, Hims & Hers' management is now guiding for $410-425M in revenue this year, which is much closer to our initial expectations. This new guidance represents a massive raise from $365-380M. However, the management suggested on ER call that they are being vigilant with the macro-environment changing rapidly, and they are ready to react if inflationary pressures create pressure on margins.
With that being said, I didn't model for such a rapid adoption curve for Hims & Hers' mobile app (platform). More than 60% of new customers are using Hims & Hers' mobile platform, organically (no ads or incentives). Through its mobile platform, Hims & Hers could provide a broad range of value-added services and up-sell to its subscribers. After factoring in Q1 results and the initial success of the mobile platform, I am raising my revenue projection for 2022 to $500M.
Fair Value And Expected Return
To determine fair value, we will employ the LASV model. Here's what it entails:
- In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.
- In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).
- In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.
Assumptions:
|
2022 Revenue [A] (conservative estimate)
|
$500 million
|
Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B]
|
35%
|
Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C]
|
~220 million
|
Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ]
|
$0.795
|
Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate)
|
25%
|
Terminal growth rate
|
3%
|
Years of elevated growth
|
10
|
Total years to stimulate
|
100
|
Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative")
|
9.8%
Results:
Hims and Hers is a curious case of Mr. Market's irrationality - the business fundamentals are improving every quarter, yet the stock keeps going lower despite being at depressed levels for months now. I like such situations (just like Peter Lynch does), and so, I continue to buy Hims & Hers as much as my portfolio allocation permits. Today, Hims & Hers is trading at ~1x EV/S, which, in my view, falls under the deep-value territory for a rapidly-growing business that commands robust gross margins and is very close to FCF breakeven. Hims & Hers has all the traits of a potential multi-bagger investment, and so, I rate Hims & Hers a generational buy at $3.4 per share (or $750M market cap).
Key Takeaway: I rate Hims & Hers a strong buy at $3.40
Please feel free to share any questions, concerns, or thoughts in the comments section below.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.