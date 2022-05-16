Kardd/iStock via Getty Images

I've spent a lot of time recently discussing holdings and trades in the various Ark Investment active ETFs. Cathie Wood and her team have been one of the biggest stories in the market over the last couple of years, with huge rallies in 2020 turning into major collapses over the last 15 months. While the firm has changed its stance on a number of stocks in recent months, the recent process with Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been quite a bit different.

For those that don't know the name, especially my readers since I haven't covered it in depth before, here's the main business description from the company's website:

We operate three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

I first came across the company in late 2021 when Ark Invest made its first purchase in the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Since then, it was added to both the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) as well as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). While ARKK held the most shares because it is the firm's largest fund by quite a large margin, Sea had a larger weight in the other two ETFs. As of last Tuesday, the stock had a 4.59% weight in ARKF and 2.92% in ARKW, but was just a little under 1.00% in ARKK. Sea was the 10th largest holding in ARKF out of 26 (when excluding small positions that are currently being exited), while it was only the 27th largest of 35 holdings in ARKK.

Last week, however, things changed in a big way when Cathie Wood and her team apparently decided to reverse course. Between Wednesday and Thursday, almost one million shares of the stock were sold as detailed in the table below. These were allocation trades, the ones that are shown in Ark Invest's daily trades e-mails, and do not include any daily purchases or sales from inflow or redemption activity.

Ark Invest Sea Limited Holdings / Trades (Ark Invest)

In total, Ark Invest sold a little more than 989 thousand shares of Sea Limited, or about 39% of its holdings from May 10th. What's more significant is the more than three quarters of a million shares sold in ARKK, as that represented 60.44% of that fund's holdings, and obviously was the biggest sale from the three ETFs in dollar terms. In most cases recently, large sales like this in ARKK eventually lead to a total exit of the position in that fund. Ark Invest didn't make a lot of trades overall on Friday, and none were made in ARKK, but I would guess that the next time we see a sale in ARKK, it will involve Sea.

What really got my attention here is that Sea wasn't a long term holding that Ark may have finally decide to move on from. The stock was only bought in ARKK for the first time in late January, with the last allocation purchase being in late March. While we don't know the exact prices paid, if we use the closing prices from the trade dates as an estimate - ARKK paid over $151 on average but the recent sales were below $60. That's a tremendous loss, but it follows the pattern we've seen with a lot of Ark Invest holdings recently. At last week's low, ARKK was more than 78% off its all-time high reached in February 2021.

So far this year, Sea has seen some changes to its overall business that are hurting sales growth. First, its Free Fire game was banned in India, causing the company to issue downbeat guidance at its previous earnings report. We also saw the firm shut down its Shopee e-commerce business in India and France during March. The timing of last week's sales is also interesting because Sea is scheduled to report its fiscal first quarter results on Tuesday, May 17th, before the market opens. Current expectations call for revenues to rise more than 62% to $2.87 billion, while losses are expected to nearly double to $1.22 per share.

Like many names, Sea hit a new multi-year low this past week before shooting higher on the market rebound. The stock closed Friday at $75.40, up more than $20 from the bottom, but still dramatically off its 52-week high of nearly $373. Because the name is expected to see decent revenue growth moving forward, and it hasn't reported earnings yet, the average price target is still a bit over $181 per share. However, as we've seen with many high growth names in recent weeks, analysts can quickly cut their targets once the company reports its latest results.

In the end, Cathie Wood and her team have quickly reversed course on Sea Limited. Despite only starting a position late last year, and earlier this year in two additional ETFs, last week saw some large sales. In the flagship ARKK fund, more than 60% of the position has already been cut, with all three ETFs here taking massive losses in just a few months. I expect further sales to occur in the coming weeks based on the firm's recent trading patterns, and Sea could see a little more volatility this week with earnings on tap.