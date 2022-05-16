Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) restarted their distribution growth during 2021 after reducing them during 2020, it seemed that 2022 would be an uneventful year with investors able to grab three more distribution increases, thereby pushing their already high distribution yield of 8.14% even higher, as my previous article discussed. To my surprise, this uneventful outlook did not last long with them recently announcing a relatively sizeable acquisition as well as a transaction with their General Partner that sees their incentive distribution rights, hereon referred to as IDRs, eliminated and thus gone forever. The resulting dilution causes some short-term pain but long-term gain with there now being a stronger outlook for distribution growth.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Following their steady cash flow performance throughout 2021, it was a little underwhelming to see their operating cash flow dip lower year-on-year during the first quarter of 2022 with a result of $10.7m versus their previous result of $12.6m during the first quarter of 2021. Thankfully they still produced $9.5m of free cash flow, thereby easily providing very strong coverage to their distribution payments of $3.5m. When looking into their results, they incurred legal and consulting expenses as a result of their Hardisty South Terminal acquisition and IDR elimination, which weighed down their adjusted EBITDA and thus by extension, also weighed down their operating cash flow given their positive correlations, as per the commentary from management included below.

“Our adjusted EBITDA include the impacts of approximately $500,000 of legal and consulting costs associated with our acquisition of the Hardisty South Terminal and elimination of our Sponsor’s IDRs.”

-USD Partners Q1 2022 Conference Call.

Even though not necessarily ideal, if removing this one-off expense, it closes part of the gap between their 2021 and 2022 results, thereby leaving a relatively small and non-concerning fluctuation and thus the remainder of this analysis focuses on their Hardisty South Terminal acquisition and IDR elimination. Apart from this acquisition costing $75m, they also forecast a boost of $16m at the midpoint to their adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow, as per their March 28th announcement. If this comes to pass, it would see their operating cash flow increase an impressive circa 34% versus their result of $47.1m during 2021.

It remains to be seen what additional capital expenditure they incur but given the usual very low capital expenditure requirements of their existing comparable assets, it seems reasonable to expect most of this operating cash flow will be translated into free cash flow and thus boost their prospects for distribution growth. When looking elsewhere, they have also eliminated their IDRs that would have seen payments increase in tandem with their quarterly distributions, as the table included below displays.

USD Partners 2021 10-K

It can be seen that as their quarterly distributions increase, the portion that their General Partners would have received via their IDRs increases in tandem, thereby creating a headwind that previously hindered their distribution growth prospects. Since their current quarterly distributions of only $0.1235 per unit are well beneath even their minimum targeted threshold, these IDRs were barely costing anything at only a measly 2% but they eventually reach a marginal rate as high as 50%.

Even though the 5,750,000 new units issued dilute their existing unitholders, the additional cost to fund their current quarterly distributions of $0.1235 per unit is only a relatively minor $2.8m per annum. Since this remains well below their additional circa $16m of acquired operating cash flow, it does not impede the stronger outlook for distribution growth following this acquisition, especially given the resulting impacts on their financial position.

Author

Thanks to their continued excess free cash flow after distribution payments, their net debt trended slightly lower once again following the first quarter of 2022 to now land at $149.3m versus its previous level of $155.1m at the end of 2021. Although obviously, the second quarter of 2022 will see their net debt spike higher given the $75m cost of their Hardisty South Terminal acquisition, before once again subsequently beginning to trend lower in future quarters. Since their estimated additional operating cash flow of $16m per annum far outstrips the additional $2.8m per annum cost to fund the additional distributions attributable to their newly issued units, they should actually begin deleveraging at a faster pace than previously, which by extension, supports a stronger outlook for distribution growth.

Author

After seeing a soft start to 2022, it nudged their leverage ratios from the upper end of the moderate territory where they ended 2021 to now reside within the lower end of the high territory, as seen with their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.64 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.81 both now sitting within the high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00. Since this merely stems from one quarter, it would be wise not to read too much into this change, especially in light of their Hardisty South Terminal acquisition closing during the second quarter of 2022. Following their net debt spiking $75m higher along with the additional circa $16m to their operating cash flow, it would see a net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.55, if utilizing their full-year results from 2021 as a basis. Despite remaining within the high territory, thankfully, it is only marginally above the lower end and given their prospects to generate excess free cash flow after distribution payments, they should deleverage back into the moderate territory quite quickly.

When looking elsewhere, their liquidity is essentially unchanged and thus remains strong with a current ratio of 1.04 and a cash ratio of 0.38 versus their previous results of 0.96 and 0.39 at the end of 2021. In theory, their Hardisty South Terminal acquisition should not materially impact their liquidity and as a result, it would be redundant to reassess this aspect in detail. If interested in further details regarding these two topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Author

Conclusion

Even though the additional units dilute their existing unitholders, at least they not only remove their IDRs but are also accompanied by an acquisition that meaningfully boosts their cash flow performance and by extension, sees a stronger outlook for distribution growth. Even though this does not necessarily change their outlook for slow and steady distribution growth during 2022, as detailed within my previous analysis, it adds potential for more in 2023 and beyond, which means that I believe maintaining my strong buy rating is still appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from USD Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.