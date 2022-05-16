Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

After warning people a few months ago that the struggles at Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) would persist, the stock likely reached a capitulation point last week. The online gaming and metaverse company continues to face tough comps from the huge covid pull forwards last year. My investment thesis is more bullish on the stock, though the large snap back rally last week should be faded.

Struggle Persists

The good news is that Roblox continues to expand the user base at a strong clip. The bad news is that Roblox continues to face massive bookings headwinds due to a domestic user base not spending as much on Robux as back during lockdowns.

The setup places Roblox towards a path of weak revenue growth as the current scenario play outs, but the company is positioned for strong growth for years ahead as the metaverse plays out. What the market is concerned about in the short term is bookings.

For Q1'22, Roblox reported bookings of $631.2 million, down 3% from last year. From the bookings slide, the mobile gaming company hasn't seen growth in this key category since a step up back in Q4'20.

Roblox provided an illustration of why bookings growth is so crucial to future revenue recognition. In this example, a customer spends $27 to buy 2,700 Robux. The company recognizes just $3 in revenue in the first month with $2 recognized as consumable virtual items and another $1 recognized monthly for the next 24 months under durable virtual items. In this scenario, nearly 90% of cash went into deferred revenue and recorded as revenues in future months.

The illustration captures why the key metric for the business is bookings growth and not revenue growth. Roblox continued to report strong revenue growth in the quarter hitting $537.1 million for 39% growth.

The key is that April bookings were down 8% to 10% to just $222.5 million while key revenues were still showing 30% YoY growth rates. The business continues to struggle to attract additional spending on the platform.

While bookings remain weak due to less engaged domestic users, Roblox continues to expand the platform at a fast clip. Q1'22 daily active users ((DAUs)) were actually up 28% to 54.1 million. The number did dip in April to 53.1 million, but sequential growth was weak in the prior Q2 period as well.

For the quarter, hours engaged were up 22% to a new record 11.8 billion hours. April hours engaged were up 18% YoY to 3.8 billion.

The key here is that usage continues to grow for the global user base. The short term problems remains that the DAUs and hours engaged in the U.S. & Canada region peaked in prior year period. The hours engaged in this region in Q1'22 were only 2.8 billion when the peak was 3.2 billion back in Q2'20.

By no huge coincidence since every other social or gaming platform highlights far higher monetization in the U.S. followed by Europe, Roblox growing outside the U.S. isn't helping bookings highlighted by average bookings per DAU. This key Q1'22 metric dipped to $11.67 per DAU, down 25% from $15.48 last year. The April figure was again down 25% YoY to ~$4.19 per DAU.

Turnaround Ahead

Roblox soared last week with the market rebound as related stocks were beaten down to oblivion. This stock hit a low of $21.65 and closed the week up 52% from the lows to reach $32.97.

The market is far ahead of the game here and investors shouldn't chase this rally. Roblox just reported a very weak April and the summer months could get even worse with users out traveling around the reopened world.

The ultimate key is that hours engaged are up 58% compounded for the last 3 years while DAUs are up 51% compounded. The business has grown at a very impressive clip during the covid period, but the high hurdles from domestic users pulled forward bookings aren't an easy hurdle to leap above without a reset.

The uncertain part about an inflection point is when the U.S. and Canada user base will return to YoY growth. Any additional weakness in 2022 will make an easy hurdle in 2023. The key hours engaged in the U.S./Canada region reflective of Roblox spending are still trending down 10% YoY:

Q1'22 - 2,849 hours engaged, down 9.7% YoY

Q4'21 - 2,508 hours engaged, down 10.7% YoY

Q3'21 - 3,024 hours engaged, flat YoY

Q2'21 - 2,911 hours engaged, down 9.5% YoY

Roblox has seen these key users dip slightly YoY starting in Q4'21, but in general the company has held onto and grown U.S. users. The issue remains those users playing fewer and fewer hours on the site.

As an example, the APAC and ROW regions combined saw Q1'22 DAUs surge to 26.8 million, up from 12.0 million after the initial pandemic boost in Q2'20. If these users contribute only $1 in ABPDAU, the group would add an additional $14.8 million in quarterly bookings now.

As the U.S. returns to growth again, the total bookings will have an additional tailwind. In addition, Roblox has plans to expand monetization via search and discovery tools along with sponsored ads, amongst other options. The expansion into older age groups as the metaverse takes hold will add additional opportunity for brands to focus on developing more valuable virtual goods for the platform.

The stock valuation has jumped back to $24 billion while bookings are on a $2.7 billion path, though trending down. Analysts have the company generating 2022 revenues of $2.8 billion growing 20% to $3.4 billion next year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Roblox is probably a buy around 5x the assumed $3.4 billion bookings target for 2023, or ~$17.0 billion. As one can see, the stock is more appealing back closer to the lows. Of course, this all assumes the domestic trends improve after the Summer. The stock has probably already hit the lows for this cycle, but a retest closer to the lows in the mid-$20s is a far better entry point.