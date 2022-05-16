D. Lentz/iStock via Getty Images

"Don't handicap your children by making their lives easy." ― Robert A. Heinlein

When we last took an in-depth look at M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) this summer, the outlook for the housing market was much more robust. However, this part of the economy is taking on gas as the average 30-year mortgage rate has risen from just over three percent at the time of our last article to 5.3% as we circle back on this cheap home builder with an over five percent dividend yield. A full analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

M.D.C. Holdings has operations/communities in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida and is headquartered in Denver. The company was founded in 1972 and mainly sells under the Richard American brand name. After the decline in the stock so far in 2022, the shares go for around $37.00 apiece and sport an approximate market capitalization of $2.6 billion.

First Quarter Results:

On April 28th, the homebuilder posted first quarter results. GAAP earnings per share came in at $2.02, nicely above expectations. Net Income was up 34% from the same period a year ago and gross margins improve 380bps to 25.7%. Revenues rose just over 19% on a year-over-year basis to $1.24 billion, approximately $20 million over the consensus forecast.

2022 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2021 First Quarter

• Home sale revenues increased 19% to $1.24 billion from $1.04 billion ◦ Unit deliveries, up 3% to 2,233 ◦ Average selling price of deliveries up 16% to $556,000 • Homebuilding pretax income increased 66% to $188.5 million from $113.5 million ◦ Gross margin from home sales increased 380 basis points to 25.7% from 21.9% ◦ Inventory impairment and warranty adjustment totaled $3.1 million in Q1 2022 • Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 60 basis points to 10.4% • Net income of $148.4 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, up 34% from $110.7 million or $1.51 per diluted share ◦ Effective tax rate of 26.5% vs. 23.3% • Dollar value of net new orders increased 12% to $1.84 billion from $1.64 billion ◦ Average selling price of net orders up 14% ◦ Unit net orders decreased 2% to 3,151 • Dollar value of ending backlog up 26% to $4.95 billion from $3.93 billion ◦ Unit backlog increased 11% to 8,558 ◦ Average selling price of homes in backlog up 13%

It was a solid quarter throughout, which can be seen in the data points above. The only knock is net orders fell 2%. Management provided this commentary on their current outlook.

We continued to see solid demand across our homebuilding divisions during the quarter, as evidenced by our sales pace of 5.4 homes per community per month. The combination of favorable demographics, strong local economies and historically low inventory levels in our markets has created an excellent operating environment for our company.

They also provided the following forward guidance for FY2022.

2022 Outlook and Other Selected Information1, 2

• Projected home deliveries for the 2022 second quarter between 2,400 and 2,600 ◦ Projected average selling price for 2022 second quarter unit deliveries between $560,000 and $570,000 ◦ Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2022 second quarter exceeding 26.0% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments) • Projected full year 2022 home deliveries between 10,500 and 11,000 • Projected lots controlled of 37,812 at March 31, 2022, up 18% year-over-year

That said, the company just announced that it is terminating its recently agreed asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the homebuilding assets of The Jones Company of Tennessee, L.L.C. This entity closed just over 370 homes in FY21 in the Nashville area with an average sales price of $564,000, generating revenues of $209 million.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has turned cautious on MDC in 2022. In early February, Wedbush lowered its price target from $63 to $56 a share while maintaining its Hold rating on the stock. Earlier this month, J.P. Morgan also maintained its Hold rating with a $40.50 a share price target. At the end of April, Evercore ISI did reiterate its Outperform but bumped its price target down to $70 a share from $73 previously.

There has been scant insider activity in the stock so far in 2022. The only insider transaction so far this year was a 3,000 share sale by a director on May 3rd. Interestingly, less than four percent of the outstanding float is currently sold short. M.D.C. Holdings balance sheet seems in good shape, with some $475 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet against just under $1.5 billion of long term debt as of the end of the first quarter.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has the company earning just over $10.50 a share in FY2022 as revenues rise some 15% to over $6 billion. If mortgages stay at current levels or rise further, I expect analyst profit estimates to come down across the home building industry. That said, even if FY2022 earnings get revised down to $9.00 a share, an investor is paying approximately four times forward earnings.

Home builders almost always trade at a significant discount to the overall market, but this valuation seems to be pricing in a ton of potential bad news. In addition, this hasn't been the large amount of overbuilding the country experienced in the lead up to the Housing Bust and subsequent financial crisis 15 years ago. Add in a 5.4% dividend yield on a very low payout ratio ($2.00/share annually), MDC seems to have an attractive valuation at current trading levels. I have added to my MDC position via covered call orders, which allows me to pick up solid option premium along with quarterly dividend payouts.

"Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life." ― Robin S. Sharma

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum