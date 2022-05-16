Which Of These Fintech Firms Are A Buy: PayPal, SoFi, Or Upstart?

Marco Di Benedetto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In good times, investors piled on fintech firms for good reasons. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates near zero. More importantly, it bought debt to increase cash levels in stock markets. Today, the Fed’s actions are the opposite. Quantitative tightening will begin next month in June. This will widen the performance and valuation gap between established financial institutions and unproven fintech stocks.

At the risk of offering 20/20 hindsight, last year’s downtrend in PayPal Holdings (PYPL) began well before the stock’s February 2022 collapse. When Nasdaq rallied the next month, PYPL stock rose. Then, it faced technical resistance at $120.

CEO Anthony Noto of SoFi (SOFI) not only bought Technisys for $1.1 billion in stock, but he also blamed the extension in the student moratorium for lowering its 2022 guidance.

Upstart Holdings (UPST), a profitable consumer-lending platform, lost half its value when it added bad loans to its balance sheet.

Each fintech has distinct business issues, hurting their growth and adding uncertainties for investors. Which of them is a buy?

Background

Investors who seek safety from established credit card firms may buy Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA). They have a strong customer support center and a vast secure global infrastructure. In the table below, they have high price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios.

Ticker Company Price / Sales P/E Adjusted P/E UPST Upstart 3.5 21.7 23 PYPL PayPal Holdings 3.6 26.4 26 SOFI SoFi 5.5 20.9 8.1 V Visa 16 31.8 31.3 MA Mastercard 16.5 35.4 34.6

Data from Stock Rover

It is no wonder that investors would consider alternatives. Still, Costco (COST) in the retail space enjoys a P/E of 40 times, not far from Amazon’s (AMZN) 54.6 times P/E. Strategically, investors might want to pay the premium for Visa and Mastercard. Both firms expect cross-border travel and higher transactions to increase their revenues in the quarter ahead.

1/ Upstart

Upstart described itself as a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. The company compiles consumer demand for loans. Then it connects that to its network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners.

On May 9, 2022, Upstart posted full-year 2022 revenue guidance of ~$1.25 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA margin of ~15% falls short of the 20% it posted in the first quarter. On the conference call, management said that the macroeconomic headwinds happened so fast. It needed to add some loans to its balance sheet.

Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Datta said the company has an ongoing trade-off between “wanting to spend those dollars in R&D and new products to sort of incubate new models and calibrate new models, versus buffering the core business through interest rate shocks.”

Upstart effectively prioritized reserving its research and development for its AI lending platform to customer lending. In this new scenario, risks are higher than before for Upstart shareholders. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve did not indicate that it would delay its 50-basis point rate hike next month. Should May’s consumer price index figure rise again, the Fed might raise rates by another 75 basis points.

Upstart could suffer from another macro shock, depending on what the Fed does.

2/ PayPal

Authors and Wall Street analysts are still bullish on PayPal. Conversely, the Quant score does not signal a buy yet.

SA Premium

In the first quarter, PayPal posted strong total payment volume growth of 13%, revenue growth of 7%, and transaction growth per active account of 11% Y/Y.

CEO Dan Schulman’s comment on how it thinks about guidance philosophically is a concern. He said that,

We now believe that in our guidance we need to incorporate the likelihood that things get worse going forward —that they don’t necessarily stabilize or get better.

Investors can read between the lines. The PayPal CEO is bracing investors for a recession. The company’s transaction payment volume will likely weaken in the quarters ahead. Even before the tougher market conditions, PayPal’s business growth slowed. Markets could not justify the stock’s valuation at the time. They speculated that it would need to buy Pinterest (PINS) so it had a strategic positioning in the social networking and online shopping segment.

When e-commerce firms like Shopify (SHOP), Amazon, and Sea Limited (SE) reset their valuations to the downside, its Pinterest buyout would not have worked. It would have overpaid for the site (at the time) and would have trouble monetizing the site.

PayPal’s business will recover. The company is doubling-down on the digital wallet. It is concentrating its efforts on building a better checkout. The CEO said that it will simplify and streamline its business.

3/ SoFi

As a de-SPAC, SoFi is a special case. The heavily shorted fintech at 19.87% short interest is now a potential short-squeeze play. Before that, investors expected regulators approving its bank charter would raise its stock price. Just before the de-SPAC event, investors had a chance to sell the stock on “sell the news.”

Those trading opportunities are in the past.

CEO Noto’s purchase of Technisys is puzzling. He believes the combination of Technisys and Galileo is highly complementary. Together, the technologies enable SoFi to offer cryptocurrency, exchange-traded funds, credit cards, and insurance.

Coinbase’s (COIN) unexpectedly lower guidance would undermine SoFi’s crypto ambitions. Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF), another crypto platform, also faced a court order for its rewards program recently.

SoFi has more than $5 billion in capital. It has a strong team to implement its business strategy. Still, its EBITDA margin outlook is less clear in 2023. Fortunately, it posted 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $105 million. While the student loans will lift margins, its product mix will support its expansion in the coming years.

Your Takeaway

All three firms discussed are compelling fintech firms to buy for different reasons. PayPal has the highest profitability score, while Upstart and SoFi offer the best growth:

Quant score on PYPL, UPST, SOFI stock (SA Premium)

All three firms face macroeconomic risks that could worsen. This could limit the near-term upside for investors seeking quick capital gains.

Long-term investors should consider starter positions in those companies. Each of them has unique problems to overcome as the lending market tightens. A recession will weaken transaction volumes. But recessions are necessary in slowing inflation. As the economy improves again, PayPal, Upstart, and SoFi are suitable holdings for the fintech investor.