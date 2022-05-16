da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

I covered Selecta's (NASDAQ:SELB) highly interesting ImmTOR platform in December 2020, after they had just sold their first proof-of-platform drug to Sobi for $730mn. The ImmTOR concept looked sound, the company was starting on its second ImmTOR drug targeting IgA Nephropathy, so they looked like they were off to a good start. So I am surprised to see that SELB is down 80% now from where it was in late 2020. That needs exploring.

SEL-212, the asset that SELB sold to Sobi, failed an earlier phase trial called COMPARE by a small margin. The company blamed covid-related disruptions for it. They were still able to sell the asset to Sobi based on the data they had. A pair of confirmatory phase 3 trials with two dosages was begun. These two trials, named Dissolve I and II, differed from the well-designed COMPARE trial with an active comparator in that Dissolve used placebo and not the standard of care drug. That may raise hopes of approval, however pitted against an established player like Horizon Pharma in gout, there is low chance of commercial success.

This trial is set to announce data in the second half of 2022. I discussed all of this in detail in my previous article - here. I doubt the cause of SELB's decline can be found here.

The other noteworthy information is that an early stage, pre-IND asset, SEL-302, was put on clinical hold in November 2021. This asset is targeting a rare genetic disorder called methylmalonic acidemia. This is a pre-IND asset, and the hold has none to do with safety. The FDA simply wants to see "additional information on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls of MMA-101, the [active] compound in the candidate." Anyway, since the decline started in June and the clinical hold only happened in November, I doubt there's a relation. Moreover, the hold was lifted in March this year, producing no discernible effect on the stock.

Going back all the way to late April, Selecta collaborator returned the rights to SELB-302 back to Selecta, due to what the latter characterized as "an internal strategic review and prioritization of [AskBio's] portfolio." A different collaborative effort with AskBio, the first-in-human trial of ImmTOR for gene therapy with the empty capsid study, remains in place and was slated to produce data in Q4 2021. However, the company also mentions a manufacturing issue here. I quote:

Due to a manufacturing issue we believe is related to a component sourced from a third-party, Selecta now expects that submission of the IND for MMA-101 and ImmTOR will be delayed until at least the fourth quarter of 2021. A detailed assessment of the manufacturing process is currently being conducted, and the Company expects to provide an update on program timelines as they are clarified. ImmTOR manufacturing continues to proceed smoothly, and there is no impact to any of Selecta's ImmTOR programs.

While this is a preclinical asset and the company is emphatic that there is no impact on the rest of its pipeline, it is interesting to observe that this was the same molecule - and it was the same manufacturing issue - over which the company was handed a clinical hold by the FDA 6 months later.

However, again, this was in April and the stock did not fall until before May 13, when it declared first quarter earnings. Here's the press release. I really don't see what spooked investors.

Looking more closely, though, I believe the fall can be attributed to rising concerns about safety concerns with AAV vectors, the first generation assets from which have broadly shown that the AAV vector approach is not always a safe bet. Selecta uses an AAV vector in its programs, and I am thinking this could be the reason the stock has declined so much.

So between May and July, I see a number of scientific papers getting published after a number of high-stake trial difficulties - like this one here, for example. The paper says:

Host immune responses that limit durable therapeutic gene expression and cause clinically significant inflammation remain a major barrier to broadly successful development of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based human gene therapies.

I see a number of such papers throughout the period which saw SELB stock decline, culminating in an FDA special advisory committee meeting on - Toxicity Risks of Adeno-associated Virus (AAV) Vectors for Gene Therapy (GT) - in September. The meeting's briefing document began as follows:

Adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies (GT) have shown promise for the treatment of many diseases, including rare diseases with unmet medical needs. In recent years, however, there have been multiple reports of treatment-emergent serious adverse events (TESAEs, serious adverse events that occur after treatment has started) in GT studies with AAV vector based products (1). These TESAEs include hepatotoxicities, thrombotic microangiopathies (TMA), and brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings of uncertain significance (2) with some TESAEs resulting in the death of study subjects (3, 4). Other toxicities have largely been reported with AAV vector administration in animal studies. These include dorsal root ganglion (DRG) and peripheral nerve toxicities, which have primarily been characterized in nonhuman primates (NHP) (5, 6). Oncogenicity due to integration and insertional mutagenesis is also a potential risk of AAV vectors, based on findings of tumors in mice and, more recently, hepatocyte clonal expansion in dogs. Specifically, integration and clonal expansion were noted in the livers of hemophilic dogs many years after administration of an AAV vector, with insertions noted near genes that control cell growth (7). Although AAV vectors have not been shown to cause tumors in humans or nonrodent species, studies in animals indicate a potential for oncogenicity and suggest a need for long-term monitoring.

So, it appears that increasing concern with AAV vectors has impacted SELB stock. This state of affairs will remain until - and unless - SEL-212 comes out with superlative phase 3 data.

Financials

As a result of all that, this once promising company is now trading below cash. The market cap is $110mn, while cash balance is $117mn. Add $39mn that they received through a secondary offering, and they have over $154mn in cash. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $17.7 million, while general and administrative expenses were $5.5 million. The company has around 7 quarters of cash at that rate.

In January, the company got into a partnership with Ginkgo valued at $1.1bn in all, with unspecified upfront payments. Earlier last year, it closed a similarly valued deal with Takeda.

Bottomline

This once promising, $1.5bn (2018 figures) company has passed through a lot of doldrums and is today valued at ~$100mn. That figure looks promising, and if the critical DISSOLVE trials see any major success, the stock will surely go over the top. However, it is still a very risky bet, and in this difficult market, only a very astute risk taker will go for it now.