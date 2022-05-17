RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

If you're not familiar with the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD), its distribution yield varies. Yes, you read the title correctly; its current yield is 13.18%. QYLD and the other Global X Covered Call funds have been debated on Seeking Alpha, and some investors love them while others make the case to stay away. One of the largest bear cases about how QYLD would perform in a bear market has now been debunked, but this fund isn't correct for every investor or investment style. I will go through the math and why QYLD is an interesting fund for income investors, but please be honest with your expectations from QYLD.

I want to be clear, if you're not seeking an income-generating vehicle, QYLD is not an investment that will satisfy your investment strategy. QYLD has become a very popular fund among income investors, but if capital appreciation is what your seeking, QYLD will only take you so far in the traditional sense. While nothing is impossible, there is a very strong probability that QYLD will not outperform an S&P 500 index fund or a total market fund on a per-share basis.

Since my first article on QYLD in August of 2021, QYLD's net assets have grown from $3.81 billion to $6.62 billion. Since that article was published on 8/8/21, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has declined by -17.3%, falling from $368.05 to $301.94. QYLD's net assets have not increased by $2.81 billion (73.8%) because of capital appreciation in the markets. More investors are allocating capital to QYLD as the monthly distributions continue to be paid, and its yield is consistently in the double digits. Investors have been in a yield-starved environment where there have been limited opportunities to generate large amounts of yield. While QYLD isn't a perfect investment, what really is? The facts are that QYLD delivers on its main objective of generating large amounts of income for its investors and that QYLD hasn't been the train wreck many have argued it would be during a bear market.

Global X

We're living in a bear market, not a correction, and QYLD is holding up better than the Nasdaq

There is no official declining percentage to classify a bear market. Many investment outlets consider this the start of a bear market when the markets decline by -20% or more from recent highs amid widespread pessimism and negative investor sentiment. Today the Nasdaq aligns with the characteristics of a bear market as the Nasdaq has declined by -25.44% YTD, and investor sentiment has been more negative than positive in 2022. External factors, including the war in Ukraine, inflation rising over 8%, gas prices at the highest levels in decades, and rising interest rates, have all negatively impacted the markets and investor sentiment in 2022 compared to 2021. The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) tracks the Nasdaq 100, and it's declined by -24.83% YTD, while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has declined by -15.91% YTD placing the S&P 500 close to a bear market as well.

Seeking Alpha

One of the biggest criticisms of QYLD is that we haven't seen how it would hold up in a bear market. Several bears indicated that the pandemic crash didn't count because of the V shared recovery and that it wasn't actually a bear market. Many cited that the mechanics behind QYLD weren't optimal for volatility or declining markets, and we would see QYLD suffer more than its relative index in prolonged periods of adversity.

In 2022 the major indexes are all down, and many investors have seen nothing but red flooding their portfolios. Growth companies have suffered multiple compressions as share prices have been slashed by 50% or more. Big tech has all declined, and Amazon (AMZN) has lost -33.65% of its value YTD. This is the perfect environment to see how QYLD will hold up during a bear market since the Nasdaq is actually in one.

YTD QYLD has declined by -16.24%, while QQQ has declined an additional -8.59% as it's down -24.83% in 2022. What's more interesting is that QYLD is within 0.5% of how far SPY has declined. QYLD tracks the Nasdaq 100 which is represented by QQQ and has held up significantly better from a capital preservation standpoint. Nobody wants to live through a declining market, but corrections and bear markets are part of long-term investing. While 2022 has been horrible for returns, it's validated the bull case for QYLD from a capital preservation standpoint as it hasn't declined more than the Nasdaq or QQQ. Nobody wants to be down by -16.24%, but it's better than 24.83%, even if the upside is capped.

QYLD delivers a continuous income stream that's providing double-digit yield in 2022

Since QYLD's inception at the end of 2013, it hasn't missed a monthly distribution to its investors. QYLD generates its distributable income by selling monthly at the money covered calls against its respective index which is backed by the holdings within its fund. QYLD isn't beholden to dividend farming, trading, or capital appreciation to generate its distributable income. If companies slash or cut their dividends, QYLD's distribution isn't impacted. These are some of the reasons why income investors have parked capital into QYLD.

Global X

Income investing is much different than looking for investments for capital appreciation. Income investors have a primary goal of generating a stream of income regardless of if they are taking the income as cash to live on or reinvesting it to grow their future income stream. Since QYLD is an income-producing vehicle, I want to treat it as one and see if it lives up to its reputation.

Steven Fiorillo, Global X

Since its inception, I have gone through QYLD's monthly distributions and created an annual grid. I will create several scenarios to illustrate how QYLD would have performed as an income investment.

Scenario 1: Income since inception

QYLD started trading at $25 per share at the end of 2013 and paid its first distribution in January of 2014. Hypothetically let's speculate that an investor purchased 100 shares at its inception for $2,500. You're 100 shares would be worth $1,867 today, and your investment would have declined by -25.32%. Since January 2014, you would have collected 100 monthly distributions from QYLD amounting to $1,990. Today, you would still have the 100 shares worth $1,867, which is currently paying $2.46 per share and collected $1,990 in distributions. Your $2,500 investment would have generated a distribution yield of 79.60% over the years. Overall your 100 shares and the distributions would equal $3,857, and even though your current investment is only worth $1,867, you are ahead of the game by $1,357, which is a 54.28% return.

It's all perspective and how you look at things. When you own a business, you don't have websites or people telling you every second what the business is worth. QYLD will fluctuate with the markets, but it's an income-producing investment, and each share since inception has produced $19.90 worth of income. In 2-3 years, each share will have produced $25 worth of distributable income, which will be a 100% yield on your investment. The spread between what your shares are worth today vs. what you bought them for will forever change. It will be better when markets are up and worse when markets are down. The bottom line is regardless of what these shares are worth, the income continues to roll in, and since its inception, QYLD has been a fantastic income-producing investment. Since its inception, QYLD has had an annual yield of 9.48% (79.6% yield on investment / 8.4 years of distributions), which has outpaced inflation every year it's been available.

Scenario 2: Income throughout 2020

2020 was one of the scariest times because, at the height of the pandemic, nobody knew what was happening. The country shut down, and companies were cutting or reducing their dividends. On 1/2/2020, QYLD was trading at $23.74. If you had purchased 100 shares of QYLD it would have cost $2,374. In 2020 QYLD delivered $2.54 per share in distributions, with its lowest monthly distribution coming in March of $0.18. If you had purchased 100 shares on 1/2/2020, it would have cost $2,374 and generated $254 in annual distributions. This would have been a 10.74% yield on investment throughout 2020. At the end of 2020, shares of QYLD were trading at $22.80, so you would have seen your shares decline by $94 or -3.96%. Between your 100 shares at $22.80 and the $254 in distributions, you would have had $2,534, which is $1.60 more than your original investment or 6.74%.

Scenario 3: Income since 2020

What if you didn't sell and still had the shares from scenario 2 that you purchased on 1/2/2020 for $2,374? Your 100 shares would be worth $1,867, which is a decline of -21.36%. Your shares would have generated $254 in distributions in 2020, $2.85 in 2021, and $0.82 for the first 4 months in 2022, for a total of $6.22 in total distributions. Your initial investment would have generated a 26.18% yield which would be 10.91% annualized over the timeframe (26.18% / 2.4 years). Overall your shares are worth $1,867, and the $622 in distributions would leave you with $2,489 on your investment which is $115 (4.82%) larger than your initial investment of $2,374. Your shares have declined in the downturn, but the distributions have made up for more than the deprecation of capital while still producing a 13.18% forward yield.

Conclusion

QYLD is not for everyone, and unless you're an income investor, it doesn't make a lot of sense. From an income standpoint, QYLD is an incredible investment. Since its inception, QYLD has had an annualized yield of 9.48% and has outpaced inflation yearly. The major bear thesis has been debunked as QYLD has declined less than the Nasdaq and QQQ during the bear market. QYLD has never missed a monthly distribution, and since its inception, each share has generated $19.90 in income through 100 monthly distributions. I plan to add to my position in QYLD for years to come and reinvest each distribution to increase my income stream. QYLD isn't a yield trap, and as long as you're okay with the fact that shares of QYLD will follow the markets, its monthly income should be quite enticing for any income investor.